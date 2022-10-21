ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

12-Year-Old Dies After Uncle Reportedly Was ‘Handling Shotgun’

An unidentified 12-year-old boy was killed in Houston on Friday after his 22-year-old uncle reportedly “handled” a shotgun outdoors, with other people apparently standing nearby. According to local outlet KTRK, police officers and firefighters tried to resuscitate the child but were unable to revive him. In a Twitter statement, officials said that a “possible suspect”—reportedly the uncle—had been taken into custody. “We’re in the process of finding out exactly what took place,” Houston Police Department Commander Larry Baimbridge told the outlet. “We’re getting conflicting statements as to what actually transpired, but that's where we are right now. As far as charges, we don’t know if this was accidental or something else. We are waiting for homicide to conduct their investigation and get statements before a decision is made.”Read it at KTRK
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

27 dogs rescued from elderly person’s home in Spring, officials said

The Houston Humane Society rescued 27 dogs from a home in Spring on Tuesday. The shelter, along with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constables Office, recovered the animals who were living in a home with an elderly owner who became overwhelmed and could no longer care for the dogs. Officials...
SPRING, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy