An unidentified 12-year-old boy was killed in Houston on Friday after his 22-year-old uncle reportedly “handled” a shotgun outdoors, with other people apparently standing nearby. According to local outlet KTRK, police officers and firefighters tried to resuscitate the child but were unable to revive him. In a Twitter statement, officials said that a “possible suspect”—reportedly the uncle—had been taken into custody. “We’re in the process of finding out exactly what took place,” Houston Police Department Commander Larry Baimbridge told the outlet. “We’re getting conflicting statements as to what actually transpired, but that's where we are right now. As far as charges, we don’t know if this was accidental or something else. We are waiting for homicide to conduct their investigation and get statements before a decision is made.”Read it at KTRK

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO