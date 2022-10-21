Read full article on original website
Tragedy as boy, 12, dies after turning up at a house with horrific injuries near the scene of mysterious crash where smashed car was found empty
A 12-year-old boy has died from severe injuries he is believed to have suffered in a horror car crash. Police are investigating the boy's death after responding to a car accident in Wollongong, south of Sydney, on Tuesday. A Holden Barina was reportedly travelling north on Memorial Drive at about...
Police: Suspect pulls woman from vehicle in Texas, steals car with service animal inside
A Texas man is behind bars in Midland after investigators said he allegedly pulled a woman from her car and drove away with her vehicle after she refused to let him borrow the car.
12-Year-Old Dies After Uncle Reportedly Was ‘Handling Shotgun’
An unidentified 12-year-old boy was killed in Houston on Friday after his 22-year-old uncle reportedly “handled” a shotgun outdoors, with other people apparently standing nearby. According to local outlet KTRK, police officers and firefighters tried to resuscitate the child but were unable to revive him. In a Twitter statement, officials said that a “possible suspect”—reportedly the uncle—had been taken into custody. “We’re in the process of finding out exactly what took place,” Houston Police Department Commander Larry Baimbridge told the outlet. “We’re getting conflicting statements as to what actually transpired, but that's where we are right now. As far as charges, we don’t know if this was accidental or something else. We are waiting for homicide to conduct their investigation and get statements before a decision is made.”Read it at KTRK
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documents
A lawsuit has been filed against a Houston car dealer by a daughter whose mother was tragically killed when her car stalled out on I-45 and was subsequently rear-ended by a tractor-trailer. The lawsuit claims the dealership improperly installed the wrong car battery.
Chad Webb Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Harris County (Harris County, TX)
According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a pedestrian accident occurred in Harris County on Thursday. The crash happened at 21000 Cypresswood Drive near FM 1960 at around 6:15 a.m involving a white Chevy Malibu.
37-Year-Old-Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Azle (Azle, TX)
According to the Azle Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Azle on Thursday. The crash happened at the 1300 block of NW Parkway near the Russell Feed Store at around 8 a.m.
27 dogs rescued from elderly person’s home in Spring, officials said
The Houston Humane Society rescued 27 dogs from a home in Spring on Tuesday. The shelter, along with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constables Office, recovered the animals who were living in a home with an elderly owner who became overwhelmed and could no longer care for the dogs. Officials...
