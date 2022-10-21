ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

No. 17 Idaho dominates Portland State, moves to 5-2

MOSCOW, ID. — The Idaho Vandals continued their winning ways Saturday afternoon, beating the Portland State Vikings 56-21. The Vandals’ offense was clicking on all cylinders. The Vandals ran for 309 yards on the day, throwing for 262 more. Running back Anthony Woods was the star on the ground for the Vandals. On 15 carries, he ran for 132 yards...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSU assistant volleyball coach diagnosed with cancer

PULLMAN, Wash. — Coach Burdette Greeny, the assistant volleyball coach at Washington State University, announced he has cancer. Coach Greeny made the news public on WSU volleyball’s Twitter on Monday. Greeny said he starts chemotherapy on Monday and has already undergone two surgeries. He plans to coach through the end of the year. His wife, Jen Greeny, is the head...
PULLMAN, WA
KGW

No, Oregon election officials did not send this text message

PORTLAND, Ore. — An official-looking text message created confusion among some Oregon voters because the information in the text — including the voter’s name or address — was incorrect. It didn’t match official voting records. “They have my first name correct. The address is one...
PORTLAND, OR
pullmanradio.com

New Housing Subdivision Planned For Pullman’s Military Hill

Another housing subdivision is being planned for Pullman’s Military Hill. The proposed development is called Westend Villas and is planned for about 4 acres of undeveloped land next to Pullman High School at the end of Valley View Drive. The plan calls for constructing 12 four-unit buildings with each unit having three to four bedrooms. According to documents filed with the City of Pullman the developer plans to price the units at the middle-range housing market. Work on the proposed development is scheduled to begin in the spring.
PULLMAN, WA
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Reubens Man Killed in Head-on Crash Near Grangeville

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 42-year-old Idaho man died following a head-on crash Monday morning south of Grangeville. At around 7;24 a.m. the man from Reubens had been headed south on U.S. Highway 95 in a Toyota pickup when he crossed the center line and hit a Nissan pickup head-on, according to Idaho State Police. The man and the driver of the Nissan, a 69-year-old woman from Riggins, were taken to an area hospital where the man died. ISP said the man was not wearing a seat belt, the woman did have a seat belt on. The crash remains under investigation.
GRANGEVILLE, ID
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Did the Biden visit to Portland help Tina Kotek’s bid for governor?

A rule of thumb in election politics: When all indicators – such as polls – show a close race, then the side with the best organization and get-out-the-vote efforts, or whoever has a hot issue on their side, usually has the edge.  That thought may have been a reason for last week’s visit by President […] The post Did the Biden visit to Portland help Tina Kotek’s bid for governor? appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
PORTLAND, OR
Bonner County Daily Bee

UI invites public to sample unique apples

SANDPOINT — University of Idaho’s Sandpoint Organic Agriculture Center will offer a smorgasbord of heirloom apple varieties to sample. Among the varieties will offered at the open house will be favorites of the nation’s Founding Fathers and one variety so large that a single apple fills a pie, UI officials said.
SANDPOINT, ID
KHQ Right Now

House a total loss, 4 pets die in fire in Kamiah

KAMIAH, Idaho - Four pets died, and a house was a total loss in a fire in Kamiah, according to Kamiah Fire Rescue (KFR). There were no human injuries or deaths. According to KFR, crews from multiple agencies responded to the vicinity of Woodland Road and Old Town Road for a structure fire just before 6 p.m. Friday evening.
KAMIAH, ID
koze.com

One dead in head-on crash south of Grangeville

A Reubens man was killed and another person was injured following a head-on collision yesterday (Mon) morning south of Grangeville along U.S. Highway 95. 42-year-old Andrew Beck was traveling south in a 2000 Toyota Tundra near milepost 233 at around 7:25 a.m. when he crossed left of center and collided head-on with a gray 2019 Nissan Frontier pickup driven by an unidentified 69-year-old woman from Riggins.
GRANGEVILLE, ID
pullmanradio.com

Mountain View Road and 6th Street Bridge Construction Update

The City of Moscow announced the completion of construction on Mountain View Rd between Joseph and Sixth St. The corridor and new roundabout are now officially open to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Travelers will find a host of safety improvements including wider sidewalks, bike lanes, and crosswalks, including a controlled crossing with a manually-activated rapid flashing beacon at the intersection of Mountain View Rd and 7th St., leading to the Moscow School District Community Playfields.
MOSCOW, ID
The Oregonian

‘I unreservedly apologize’

As editor of The Oregonian, the current leader of the newsroom, I unreservedly apologize to our readers and our community for the racism in this newspaper and the legacy it leaves. For decades following its founding as a daily in 1861, The Oregonian promoted racist and xenophobic views. Editorials and...
OREGON STATE
koze.com

Clarkston man arrested for discharging firearm, pistol-whipping another man

A Clarkston man was arrested Saturday night for allegedly discharging a firearm and pistol-whipping another man on the 500 block of Sixth Street in Clarkston. According to court documents, 34-year-old David Moody allegedly brandished a firearm and struck a man in the side of the head, leaving a “significant wound” just above the temple, during an altercation. He then exited an apartment and reportedly fired a shot in a populated and busy area of the city.
CLARKSTON, WA
koze.com

Taxes to support Port of Clarkston to rise

Property taxes that support the Port of Clarkston will be increasing slightly in the coming year. The Clarkston port commissioners recently voted to raise the port’s annual property tax revenue by 1%, from $391,075 this year to $394,985 next year, not including revenue from new construction. Port officials say...
CLARKSTON, WA
The Newberg Graphic

Ballot mix-up has city, county, state scrambling for a solution

Secretary of State Shemia Fagan instructs county to conduct a new election for three city council spots not property listed on ballots Due to a clerical error voters will have to wait to cast their ballots for three spots on the Newberg City Council. When local voters opened their ballots on Friday they discovered that only residents of Districts 2, 4 and 6 saw listed the respective candidates for the three districts, even though the city's charter requires all voters to weigh in on council races. "Voting in Newberg is at-large. Every resident in Newberg votes for mayor and all...
NEWBERG, OR
pullmanradio.com

Arrest Warrant Issued For Suspected Local Meth Trafficker Tyson Farley After He Failed To Return To Jail After Furlough

An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspected local methamphetamine trafficker after he failed to go back to jail after being released. 43-year-old Tyson Farley is charged with multiple narcotics charges in Latah County Second District including felony meth trafficking. Farley was temporarily released from jail by Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall on a furlough so he could visit a family member who was deathly ill. Farley never returned to jail and has missed multiple court hearings. A felony arrest warrant with no bond has been issued for Farley. It’s valid in Idaho, Washington, Oregon and Montana.
LATAH COUNTY, ID

