Another housing subdivision is being planned for Pullman’s Military Hill. The proposed development is called Westend Villas and is planned for about 4 acres of undeveloped land next to Pullman High School at the end of Valley View Drive. The plan calls for constructing 12 four-unit buildings with each unit having three to four bedrooms. According to documents filed with the City of Pullman the developer plans to price the units at the middle-range housing market. Work on the proposed development is scheduled to begin in the spring.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO