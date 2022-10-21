Read full article on original website
No. 17 Idaho dominates Portland State, moves to 5-2
MOSCOW, ID. — The Idaho Vandals continued their winning ways Saturday afternoon, beating the Portland State Vikings 56-21. The Vandals’ offense was clicking on all cylinders. The Vandals ran for 309 yards on the day, throwing for 262 more. Running back Anthony Woods was the star on the ground for the Vandals. On 15 carries, he ran for 132 yards...
WSU assistant volleyball coach diagnosed with cancer
PULLMAN, Wash. — Coach Burdette Greeny, the assistant volleyball coach at Washington State University, announced he has cancer. Coach Greeny made the news public on WSU volleyball’s Twitter on Monday. Greeny said he starts chemotherapy on Monday and has already undergone two surgeries. He plans to coach through the end of the year. His wife, Jen Greeny, is the head...
KREM
How did Jayden de Laura come to leave Washington State for Arizona so quickly? l Locked on Pac-12
About 10 months ago, then-Washington State QB Jayden de Laura, put his name in the transfer portal. He's now an integral part of Arizona Football's rebuild.
nbcrightnow.com
First look: Washington State, fresh off its bye week, stages early-week matchup with Pac-12 heavyweight Utah
What is it? No. 15 Utah (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) and Washington State (4-3, 1-3), both coming off a bye week, meet in Pullman for an early-week Pac-12 matchup featuring one of the conference’s rising teams – the Utes beat No. 7 USC on Oct. 15 – and a Cougar squad looking to end its midseason slide.
KHQ Right Now
Landon Taylor late punt return TD lifts Clarkston over Shadle Park for at least share of GSL 2A title
This late in the football season, every game has significant meaning. On Saturday, Shadle Park knew what was at stake: Win and get crowned as the Greater Spokane League 2A champion – and receive a bye past the crossover round and qualify for state. Clarkston had other things in...
No, Oregon election officials did not send this text message
PORTLAND, Ore. — An official-looking text message created confusion among some Oregon voters because the information in the text — including the voter’s name or address — was incorrect. It didn’t match official voting records. “They have my first name correct. The address is one...
pullmanradio.com
New Housing Subdivision Planned For Pullman’s Military Hill
Another housing subdivision is being planned for Pullman’s Military Hill. The proposed development is called Westend Villas and is planned for about 4 acres of undeveloped land next to Pullman High School at the end of Valley View Drive. The plan calls for constructing 12 four-unit buildings with each unit having three to four bedrooms. According to documents filed with the City of Pullman the developer plans to price the units at the middle-range housing market. Work on the proposed development is scheduled to begin in the spring.
Opinion: Tolling is coming to I-5, I-205 unless lawmakers reverse course
Occhipinti is a West Linn resident who works in Clackamas. The Oregon Department of Transportation is in the process of converting Interstate 5 and Interstate 205 into pay-for-use toll roads in the Portland area. One might think such a significant action would be carefully studied and openly debated before being put to the voters to decide.
Reubens Man Killed in Head-on Crash Near Grangeville
GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 42-year-old Idaho man died following a head-on crash Monday morning south of Grangeville. At around 7;24 a.m. the man from Reubens had been headed south on U.S. Highway 95 in a Toyota pickup when he crossed the center line and hit a Nissan pickup head-on, according to Idaho State Police. The man and the driver of the Nissan, a 69-year-old woman from Riggins, were taken to an area hospital where the man died. ISP said the man was not wearing a seat belt, the woman did have a seat belt on. The crash remains under investigation.
Did the Biden visit to Portland help Tina Kotek’s bid for governor?
A rule of thumb in election politics: When all indicators – such as polls – show a close race, then the side with the best organization and get-out-the-vote efforts, or whoever has a hot issue on their side, usually has the edge. That thought may have been a reason for last week’s visit by President […] The post Did the Biden visit to Portland help Tina Kotek’s bid for governor? appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Bonner County Daily Bee
UI invites public to sample unique apples
SANDPOINT — University of Idaho’s Sandpoint Organic Agriculture Center will offer a smorgasbord of heirloom apple varieties to sample. Among the varieties will offered at the open house will be favorites of the nation’s Founding Fathers and one variety so large that a single apple fills a pie, UI officials said.
KHQ Right Now
House a total loss, 4 pets die in fire in Kamiah
KAMIAH, Idaho - Four pets died, and a house was a total loss in a fire in Kamiah, according to Kamiah Fire Rescue (KFR). There were no human injuries or deaths. According to KFR, crews from multiple agencies responded to the vicinity of Woodland Road and Old Town Road for a structure fire just before 6 p.m. Friday evening.
koze.com
One dead in head-on crash south of Grangeville
A Reubens man was killed and another person was injured following a head-on collision yesterday (Mon) morning south of Grangeville along U.S. Highway 95. 42-year-old Andrew Beck was traveling south in a 2000 Toyota Tundra near milepost 233 at around 7:25 a.m. when he crossed left of center and collided head-on with a gray 2019 Nissan Frontier pickup driven by an unidentified 69-year-old woman from Riggins.
pullmanradio.com
Mountain View Road and 6th Street Bridge Construction Update
The City of Moscow announced the completion of construction on Mountain View Rd between Joseph and Sixth St. The corridor and new roundabout are now officially open to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Travelers will find a host of safety improvements including wider sidewalks, bike lanes, and crosswalks, including a controlled crossing with a manually-activated rapid flashing beacon at the intersection of Mountain View Rd and 7th St., leading to the Moscow School District Community Playfields.
‘I unreservedly apologize’
As editor of The Oregonian, the current leader of the newsroom, I unreservedly apologize to our readers and our community for the racism in this newspaper and the legacy it leaves. For decades following its founding as a daily in 1861, The Oregonian promoted racist and xenophobic views. Editorials and...
koze.com
Clarkston man arrested for discharging firearm, pistol-whipping another man
A Clarkston man was arrested Saturday night for allegedly discharging a firearm and pistol-whipping another man on the 500 block of Sixth Street in Clarkston. According to court documents, 34-year-old David Moody allegedly brandished a firearm and struck a man in the side of the head, leaving a “significant wound” just above the temple, during an altercation. He then exited an apartment and reportedly fired a shot in a populated and busy area of the city.
koze.com
Taxes to support Port of Clarkston to rise
Property taxes that support the Port of Clarkston will be increasing slightly in the coming year. The Clarkston port commissioners recently voted to raise the port’s annual property tax revenue by 1%, from $391,075 this year to $394,985 next year, not including revenue from new construction. Port officials say...
Portland police union boss slams Oregon gov candidate's claim about defund police stance: 'Simply not true'
Portland Police Association's president says Oregon gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek's claim to have always supported law enforcement is "simply not true."
Ballot mix-up has city, county, state scrambling for a solution
Secretary of State Shemia Fagan instructs county to conduct a new election for three city council spots not property listed on ballots Due to a clerical error voters will have to wait to cast their ballots for three spots on the Newberg City Council. When local voters opened their ballots on Friday they discovered that only residents of Districts 2, 4 and 6 saw listed the respective candidates for the three districts, even though the city's charter requires all voters to weigh in on council races. "Voting in Newberg is at-large. Every resident in Newberg votes for mayor and all...
pullmanradio.com
Arrest Warrant Issued For Suspected Local Meth Trafficker Tyson Farley After He Failed To Return To Jail After Furlough
An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspected local methamphetamine trafficker after he failed to go back to jail after being released. 43-year-old Tyson Farley is charged with multiple narcotics charges in Latah County Second District including felony meth trafficking. Farley was temporarily released from jail by Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall on a furlough so he could visit a family member who was deathly ill. Farley never returned to jail and has missed multiple court hearings. A felony arrest warrant with no bond has been issued for Farley. It’s valid in Idaho, Washington, Oregon and Montana.
