Meghan Markle Slammed, Called 'Hypocrite' After Raunchy Scene Resurfaces Following 'Deal Or No Deal' Comment

 4 days ago

Social media users are slamming Meghan Markle, calling her a "hypocrite," after her raunchy scene in the 2013 movie "90210" resurfaces. This comes on the heels of Prince Harry's wife's revelation that she left being a suitcase girl in "Deal or No Deal" for feeling "objectified" and "reduced to a bimbo."

Meghan MarkleReuters

Meghan Markle earlier revealed on her podcast, "Archetypes," that she grew tired of her role as a briefcase girl after feeling it was solely about beauty and not brains. This statement quickly irate many, resulting in a backlash against the former actress.

They pointed out the raunchy role she took on the CW rebooted series "90210" after leaving "Deal or No Deal." Her cameo appearance involved giving the character of Dustin Milligan, Ethan Ward, oral sex in the car.

