ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

“No Mandates” Florida Gov. DeSantis Rejects CDC Vote To Recommend That Kids Get COVID Vax

By Liam Edgar
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HZ9bQ_0ihZUTPy00

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis once again rejected the idea of COVID-19 vaccine mandates — if, this time, imposed by the federal government.

The Republican incumbent was responding to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP, recommending that the COVID vax be included in the series of shots required of children.

The ACIP passed the proposal by a vote of 15-0 — even as the number of new cases for people of all ages is at one of the lowest points since the pandemic started in March 2020.

In the news: Florida Gov. DeSantis Signs Executive Order Extending Property Tax Deadline For Communities Impacted By Hurricane Ian

The ACIP also voted just days after a top Pfizer executive admitted to the European Parliament that the company never tested the vaccine to determine if it would stop transmission of the virus — which, by the way, it doesn’t.

With its vote, the CDC is encouraging the shot for children as young as 6 months old, according to Fox News. In response, Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky tweeted, “CDC knows this will precipitate mandatory COVID shots for many schools and sports leagues.”

Not in Florida, however.

“I know a lot of parents are concerned about that, because if that’s on the immunization schedule, the fear is that schools could potentially mandate your child to get a COVID shot even if that’s not something you want to do,” DeSantis said on Thursday.

“As long as I’m around, as long as I’m kicking and screaming, there will be no COVID-shot mandates for your kids,” DeSantis said. “That is your decision to make as a parent.”

“The important thing is that school districts are not mandating this choice,” he added.

In the news: Florida Man Arrested Having Sex With Woman In The Woods Who Lacked Ability To Consent

“These are new shots,” he noted, adding that he gets “a kick out of it” when people compare the COVID vaccine, which was first available in December 2020, to the immunizations for measles, mumps and rubella that have been viable and proven effective for more than 50 years.

The governor pointed out that “most parents” in Florida have opted against booster shots, especially for younger children.

In response to the governor’s comments, Florida first lady Casey DeSantis tweeted,

“Thanks to @GovRonDeSantis, FL parents will always have the right to make decisions in the best interest of their children. Regardless of today’s CDC action, schools in FL cannot require children to receive a COVID shot. Mamas can count on @GovRonDeSantis.”

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 130

Daniel Thomp
4d ago

liberals will try anything to bring DeSantis down...they want kids vaccinated but then .....they kill their own by abortions.....go figure...... DeSantis still has my vote.

Reply(7)
30
MOYF
3d ago

TRUMP & DESANTIS 1 president 1 vice president Major amazing accomplishments would be a guaranteed for Us. CITIZENS!!!!!

Reply
17
I Am Telling You The Truth
4d ago

Why is this the only vaccine that causes outrage? Kids are vaccinated early in life. Nobody protests or questions those vaccines. Nobody has issues with the flu shot. Only this one? Please tell me why

Reply(21)
15
Related
The Independent

Geraldo Rivera warns DeSantis will ‘feel the wrath of Latino voters’ for exploiting migrants in political stunt

Fox News political commentator Geraldo Rivera has sent a scathing message to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after his political stunt involving Venezuelan migrants. Rivera took to Twitter and predicted that Mr DeSantis will face serious consequences at the ballot box for sending two flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month. According to a Mason-Dixon poll released on Wednesday, Mr DeSantis leads the gubernatorial race in the Sunshine State by 11 points over Democrat Charlie Crist. “Governor DeSantis will soon feel the wrath of Florida’s Latino voters outraged by his toying with the lives of those Venezuelan refugees he...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida Senator Marco Rubio says he'll vote AGAINST Hurricane Ian relief funding for his state if the bill gives dollars to lawmakers' unrelated 'pet projects'

Florida's senior senator said on Sunday that he would vote against disaster relief funds for his state if the bills contained unrelated funding for lawmakers' 'pet projects.'. Senator Marco Rubio spoke with CNN just as Floridians have begun to recover from the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ian last week.
FLORIDA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: No, Ron DeSantis was not a Navy Pilot nor was he a SEAL.

Ron Pretending to be a Navy Pilot(public use) After a disastrous media ad where DeSantis dresses up in a fighter pilot costume and pretends to be a ‘top gov’ in an obvious attempt to infringe on the commercial rights of the famous movie, ‘Top Gun - Maverick’, some people are questioning Ron DeSantis’ entire military career. In the ad, according to Boing Boing, “he flexes his big boy muscles as he struts around in military garb acting like the toxic schoolyard bully that he is.” Before you start screaming ‘fake news’, lets find out the truth.
FLORIDA STATE
MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms that mRNA boosters extend COVID-19 protection but wane over time

A nationwide U.S. study of more than 893,000 adults provides solid evidence confirming that mRNA booster immunizations extend protection against moderate and severe COVID for four to five months. These findings, published in The BMJ, provide a more complete understanding of the effectiveness and durability of third and fourth doses of the mRNA vaccines, informing policymakers and providing individuals with confirmation of the importance and value of boosters.
Tampa Bay Times

In wake of Ian, Florida homeowners could receive up to $10K for home hardening

Floridians may soon have access to a $150 million program aimed at helping them harden their homes. In May, Florida lawmakers passed a sweeping property insurance reform package. Among other things, the bill resurrected the My Safe Florida Home program, which provides homeowners with free home inspections and grants of up to $10,000 to make storm safety related improvements.
FLORIDA STATE
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border Patrol

On October 15, a Border Patrol Officer from Daytona Beach, Florida tweeted about the latest find of large quantities of illegal drugs being found washed up on a beach. In this incident, around 11 pounds of cocaine with a street value of £150,000 was found in a plastic-wrapped bundle by an innocent person walking on the beach.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
141K+
Followers
19K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy