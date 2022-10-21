Read full article on original website
Related
Construction machine collapses on Bronx home
It happened around 2 p.m. Monday. Multiple streets near Boston Road were blocked off to clear the scene. Officials told News 12 that no one was inside the home at the time the machine collapsed.
10 years later: Manasquan family businesses say they had no choice but to rebuild. Here is their story.
This weekend will mark 10 years since Superstorm Sandy destroyed many parts of New Jersey, and in Manasquan, some family businesses say they had no choice but to rebuild.
Yonkers announces citywide curfew for minors on Halloween
Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano announced today the Yonkers Police Department is issuing a citywide Halloween curfew for children 16 years old or younger.
Longtime Hempstead educator, civil rights advocate leads 134th annual Homecoming Parade
A beloved educator and civil rights advocate in the Hempstead community is leading the 134th annual Homecoming Parade as grand marshal.
‘It’s really haunting’: Former Union Beach fire chief recalls events of Superstorm Sandy
Union Beach was among the hardest hit towns during Superstorm Sandy, and News 12 New Jersey’s Tony Caputo spoke with the man who was fire chief when the storm hit – and the events of that night are still very emotional for him.
NYPD: 20-year-old dragged and killed by train in Manhattan
Police say a 20-year-old man was killed inside of the Columbus Circle subway station in Manhattan after being dragged by a train. According to authorities, officers believe a piece of the man's clothing or his backpack got caught on a train and was pulled. No other information has been released...
Threat made on social media against Copiague Middle School; school open as usual
News 12 has learned a threat has been made on social media against Copiague Middle School.
Concerns about Blue Lives Matter flag at Irvington HS football game raised at Board of Ed meeting
The flag was carried across a football field by Irvington High School football players back on Sept. 10.
Sea Gate neighborhood reflects on 10-year anniversary of Superstorm Sandy
It has been a decade since Superstorm Sandy destroyed parts of beachside communities such as Sea Gate in Brooklyn. “It was a horror,” said Denise Rolland, longtime Sea Gate resident. “We couldn’t believe how fierce the storm was. The whole community was devastated.”. In the years following...
Maestros Cigars holds grand opening in Yonkers
Maestros Cigars had its grand opening in Yonkers Monday.
Tenants: Living conditions are unacceptable at NYCHA’s Bushwick Houses
Residents of the New York City Housing Authority in Bushwick are calling for help after they say their current living conditions are not acceptable.
Police: White Plains shooting victim not cooperating with investigation
Police say they responded to Bloomingdale Road around Maple Avenue just before 10 p.m.
NYPD: 8-month pregnant woman shot in Washington Heights; shooter on the loose
A woman who is eight months pregnant was shot while sitting in a parked car in Washington Heights, police say.
Police: 8-month pregnant woman shot in Manhattan
A woman who is eight months pregnant was shot while sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle in Manhattan, according to the NYPD.
Police: Oakdale man indicted for robbing bank while dressed as a woman
Investigators say he spent the money on drugs and prostitutes.
World champion New Rochelle cheerleader dies unexpectedly
According to his obituary, Eric Ortiz was just 30 years old when he died on Saturday.
Long Islander wins $1 million Powerball ticket; jackpot rises to $610 million
A second-prize Powerball ticket worth $1 million from Saturday's drawing was sold in Albertson.
Power & Politics Full Show: Midterm elections – Siena College pollster breaks down the races
Steven Greenberg, a pollster for Siena College in Loudonville, NY, joined Jonathan Gordon to give more incite into the minds of voters before Nov. 8.
Sandy 10 years later: Building back smarter in Freeport
In the days after Superstorm Sandy flooded out the Town of Freeport, it became focused on building smarter. Nearly 4,000 homes were flooded during the October 2012 storm. On Buffalo Avenue, a 100-family unit building became unlivable in a matter of hours. Mayor Robert Kennedy says those residents were relocated...
State police: 2 people killed in separate crashes moments apart on Garden State Parkway
Two people were killed Monday in separate crashes just 15 minutes and 2 miles apart on the Garden State Parkway.
