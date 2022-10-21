ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYPD: 20-year-old dragged and killed by train in Manhattan

Police say a 20-year-old man was killed inside of the Columbus Circle subway station in Manhattan after being dragged by a train. According to authorities, officers believe a piece of the man's clothing or his backpack got caught on a train and was pulled. No other information has been released...
MANHATTAN, NY
Sandy 10 years later: Building back smarter in Freeport

In the days after Superstorm Sandy flooded out the Town of Freeport, it became focused on building smarter. Nearly 4,000 homes were flooded during the October 2012 storm. On Buffalo Avenue, a 100-family unit building became unlivable in a matter of hours. Mayor Robert Kennedy says those residents were relocated...
FREEPORT, NY

