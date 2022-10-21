Football games to watch in Central Florida Week 9

OVIEDO, FLORIDA – Halloween is just around the corner so that must explain why there are so many scary good football games to be played in Central Florida on Friday night.

Oviedo, Lyman, and Edgewater all will attempt to win district championships, while a number of other schools will be looking to solidify their positions in their district races and in the FHSAA Power Ranking, which helps determine postseason placement.

District champions in each of the four regions in classes 4M (Metro), 3M, 2M, 4S (Suburban), 3S and 2S earn automatic berths to the playoffs. Those champs will be joined by four at-large qualifiers in each of the four regions. So, finishing in the top 8 of a region is paramount for playoff contenders.

Here are some of the games to watch for Week 9 in Central Florida:

Lyman (6-2, 3-0) at Oviedo (6-1, 2-0)

It will be Senior Night at Oviedo, where the winner captures the Class 3M, District 2 title. Everyone else in the district has at least two losses.

The Lions have been red-hot since falling to Lake Mary, 13-7 in overtime, on Sept. 9, winning four straight. Oviedo has scored a combined 100 points in its last two games.

Leading the Lions are senior running back DJ Scott (823 yards rushing, 11 TDs), quarterback Jackson LaTour (829 yards passing, 11 TDs), Marquet Williams (261 yards receiving, three TDs), Joseph Gioia (46 tackles) and Noah Keller (41 tackles).

“I think it’s going to be a good game for the district championship,” said Oviedo coach Greg Odierno. “It’s our Senior Night and we want to send our 29 seniors out the right way.”

Oviedo wide receiver Cameron Keels (10) sprints down the field against East River on Monday night. The Lions can clinch the Class 3M, District 2 title with a win against Lyman on Friday. Photo courtesy of Oviedo Football Pics Facebook

Oviedo faces quite the challenge, however, in Lyman. The Greyhounds have won five of their last six games and three in a row. The six victories are the most since the 2009 season.

Lyman has received great balance this season. Leading the Greyhounds are William Burke (1,181 yards, seven TDs), running backs Julian Prime and Cameron Bennett, Davion Jones (333 yards receiving), Malachi Coronado (64 tackles) and Dominic Daoust (40 tackles, three interceptions).

“Oviedo is a very disciplined team and has multiple ways of putting points on the board,” Lyman coach Jermel Jones said. “The keys to victory are slowing down the run, not turning the ball over, and being good in all three phases of the game.”

Edgewater (8-0, 2-0) at Horizon (6-1, 0-1)

The Eagles can clinch the Class 3M, District 3 title with a win against upstart Horizon, a second-year program that reeled off six consecutive victories before losing to Wekiva in a district contest last week.

Leading Edgewater are senior running back CJ Baxter, a Texas commit who has rushed for 1,213 yards and 11 TDs but was injured a few weeks ago. Senior Chase Carter is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in Central Florida (436 yards passing and three TDs, 501 yards rushing, six TDs).

AJ Howard is one of three wide receivers for the Eagles with at least 100 yards in receiving yards. Defensively, Damon Troutman (42 tackles) leads Edgewater.

Horizon has one of the best defenses in Central Florida, having given up just 6.5 points per game before losing to Wekiva 34-7.

The Hawks are led defensively by junior linebacker Bo Kenney (50 tackles, 11.5 sacks) and Vitor Silvarolli (two interceptions).

Offensively for Horizon, senior athlete Trei Ginn (685 yards rushing, 13 TDs) and sophomore Devon St. Clair (498 yards rushing, six TDs) lead a run-heavy attack.

Apopka (4-2, 1-0) at Lake Mary (5-1, 1-1)

This Class 4M, District 2 game is critical for both schools. Lake Mary will battle one of the best teams in the state for Homecoming. Apopka last year finished as Class 8A state runner-up and can remain atop the standings with a win.

The Rams have played well with freshman quarterback Noah Grubbs (728 yards, seven TDs), running back Manquez Lang (528 yards, seven TDs), wide receiver Caden Harshbarger (342 yards, three TDs) and a defense that is allowing only 8.7 points per game. Freshman Michael McClenton (45 tackles, three sacks) leads Lake Mary’s defense.

Lake Mary also has one of the best kickers in the area in senior Garrett Law, who has made 6 of 9 field goals, including a 48-yarder.

Apopka features a run-heavy attack led by Zeldrick Roberts (369 yards, five TDs). Rashad Watson (58 tackles, two interceptions) leads a talented Blue Darters’ defense.

“The key is playing physical defense against their offense,” Lake Mary coach Scott Perry said. “They block well and they run the ball hard.

“I feel like special teams is going to be a big part of it with the battle for field position,” Perry said. “Offensively, we’ve got to execute better when we get to the red zone.”

Jones (5-2, 0-1) at Wekiva (4-4, 1-1)

Jones is red-hot with a four-game win streak and looking to keep its Class 3M, District 3 title hopes alive. But the Tigers face a Wekiva team on its Homecoming that is coming off a huge district victory against previously unbeaten Horizon.

A victory for Jones will go a long way to putting them in position for an at-large playoff berth if Edgewater goes on to win the district title.

“It’s the biggest game of the season for us,” said Jones coach Elijah Williams. “They are a tough team. Our offense has to play well.”

Jones is led offensively by Maxson Jean-Denis (1,313 yards passing, 10 TDs), Jerrian Parker (486 yards rushing, four TDs), Jabari Smith (447 yards receiving, one TD), and Derrick Rogers (400 yards receiving, four TDs).

Defensively, senior linebacker Malik Bryant, a Miami commit (26 tackles, three sacks) and DJ McCray Jr. (42 tackles) lead the way for the Tigers.

Wekiva counters with a balanced offense led by quarterback Tyray Davis (1,133 yards, four TDs), running back Terrell Weathers (1,220 yards, seven TDs) and wide receiver Tyrell Gainey (392 yards, three TDs).

Defensively, the Mustangs are led by UCF commit Sincere Edwards (64 tackles, 11 sacks).

Lake Brantley (4-3, 1-2) at Seminole (6-1, 1-0)

Seminole, a favorite for the 4M state title, can stay atop the District 2 standings with a win. The Seminoles face a reeling Patriots team that has lost two straight games – both district – after a fast start.

The Noles are led by quarterback Luke Rucker, an FAU commit; standout wide receivers Michael Key and Goldie Lawrence, the latter an FSU commit; running back Rory Thomas; and a defense led by Ethan Pritchard, Jordyn Perkins and Tavari Hampton.

Lake Brantley counters with dual-threat quarterback Braxton Woodson, a Navy commit; running back Tavin Hebert; and linebackers Michael Harris and Andrew Harris, a pair of UCF commits.

Vero Beach (8-0, 2-0) at Stuart Martin County (5-2, 0-2)

The unbeaten Indians can move a step closer to the Class 4S, District 12 title with a win. Vero Beach features a loaded offense led by quarterback Tyler Aronson, an SMU commit, running back Quincy Rodgers, and wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs, an FSU commit.

Martin County is led by quarterback Jayden Vega and Jeron Atwater on defense.

