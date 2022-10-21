ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

cleveland19.com

Medina teacher on leave due to FBI investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to an email sent to Medina City Schools parents, a Medina High School social studies teacher has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately due to an open FBI investigation. Medina City Schools said they are fully cooperating with the FBI but cannot make any...
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

How to catch a rapist? Study finds Cleveland, Cuyahoga authorities failed to collect DNA from nearly 15,000 suspects over 7 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio – In early 2012, a 14-year-old girl was raped by a stranger in Cleveland Heights. A rape kit captured a man’s DNA, but no match was found in the Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS, a sort of federal clearinghouse for DNA data that helps law enforcement identify suspects and match them with old and new crimes.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

No on State Issue 1, altering bail rules in Ohio: endorsement editorial

No one wants a suspect who poses a clear danger to society and/or to survivors and victims of a crime let out of jail while he or she awaits trial. At the same time, few of us likely would want cash bail used as a cudgel against poor people who aren’t a danger but can’t afford bail -- or as an unmerited get-out-of-jail card allowing rich suspects who do pose safety risks a chance to make bail, simply because they can afford $1 million bail or more.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Beachwood police mourn death of Lt. John (Chris) Atterbury

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- The Beachwood Police Department is mourning the loss of Lt. John (Chris) Atterbury, 54, a Willoughby resident who died at his home Oct. 21. “Lt. Atterbury was an excellent officer, leader and a good man who dedicated 26 years of service to our department,” Beachwood Police Chief Kate McLaughlin said in a news release.
BEACHWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

2 in custody after Parma police chase

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An early morning police chase Monday ended in a crash in the city’s Central neighborhood. The chase began in Parma and ended around 2 a.m. at E. 38th Street and Stanley Tolliver Avenue. Parma police said two people were taken into custody at the scene,...
PARMA, OH

