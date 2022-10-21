Read full article on original website
Jury selection in trial for murder of former CLE mayor’s grandson
Jury selection begins Monday morning for the Cleveland man indicted for the murder of the former mayor's grandson.
Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman Plead Guilty in Cuyahoga County Election Robocall Case
Sentencing is set for next month
Jacob Wohl, Jack Burkman plead guilty to felony for 2020 election robocalls targeting Cleveland voters
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two right-wing conspiracy theorists who placed thousands of robocalls with false information to largely minority and Democratic voters in Cleveland in the months before the November 2020 election pleaded guilty on Monday to a felony charge. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack Burkman, 56, of...
Employees assaulted by inmate at prison in Trumbull County, spokesperson says
Two employees at a prison in Trumbull County were hurt following an assault by an inmate.
Medina teacher on leave due to FBI investigation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to an email sent to Medina City Schools parents, a Medina High School social studies teacher has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately due to an open FBI investigation. Medina City Schools said they are fully cooperating with the FBI but cannot make any...
Medina High School teacher on paid leave amid FBI investigation
A Medina teacher was placed on paid administrative leave amid a pending FBI investigation, the superintendent said.
Cuyahoga County CrimeStoppers offer reward to solve murder outside Garfield Heights bar
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights police are searching for the person responsible for a 27 year-old man’s death. Ronnie Briggs was killed outside Showcase Bar & Grille on Sept. 25. It’s been one month since the shooting, and still no arrests. “They haven’t been able to...
Bond lowered for ‘murder-for-hire’ suspect
A local man, who police say, tried to hire someone to murder his own son is expected to appear in court Monday morning.
Shooting defendant sentenced on gun charge after victim recants statement
Judge R. Scott Krichbaum handed down the sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to Criston Williams, 38, of Youngstown, who pleaded guilty earlier to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
How to catch a rapist? Study finds Cleveland, Cuyahoga authorities failed to collect DNA from nearly 15,000 suspects over 7 years
CLEVELAND, Ohio – In early 2012, a 14-year-old girl was raped by a stranger in Cleveland Heights. A rape kit captured a man’s DNA, but no match was found in the Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS, a sort of federal clearinghouse for DNA data that helps law enforcement identify suspects and match them with old and new crimes.
Man learns insurance agent continued to take payments despite being fired: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
A resident said Oct. 14 that when he called to make changes on his insurance policy, he was told he no longer had an active policy. The man said he had been making payments directly to his agent for the past 18 months in the amount of $226 each, but the company said that agent had been fired over a year earlier.
No on State Issue 1, altering bail rules in Ohio: endorsement editorial
No one wants a suspect who poses a clear danger to society and/or to survivors and victims of a crime let out of jail while he or she awaits trial. At the same time, few of us likely would want cash bail used as a cudgel against poor people who aren’t a danger but can’t afford bail -- or as an unmerited get-out-of-jail card allowing rich suspects who do pose safety risks a chance to make bail, simply because they can afford $1 million bail or more.
Man convicted for raping child under 13 years old multiple times in span of nearly 3 years
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Friday after being found guilty of raping a child under 13 years old multiple times in a time span of nearly three years, according to Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson. The...
Beachwood police mourn death of Lt. John (Chris) Atterbury
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- The Beachwood Police Department is mourning the loss of Lt. John (Chris) Atterbury, 54, a Willoughby resident who died at his home Oct. 21. “Lt. Atterbury was an excellent officer, leader and a good man who dedicated 26 years of service to our department,” Beachwood Police Chief Kate McLaughlin said in a news release.
Shaker Heights' Ludlow neighborhood receives Ohio Historical Marker
When a bomb went off in the garage of John and Dorothy Pegg on Corby Road January 3, 1956, blowing a hole in the dining room wall of the black couple’s home, it rocked the Ludlow neighborhood. A neighbor, Bernard Isaacs, sprung into action, leading the effort to form...
4 charged in arson at former steel mill
Four were charged after an arson investigation for a fire that happened at a former steel mill last week, according to a press release from the Champion Police Department.
Cleveland resident held on $500K bond after accidentally calling Westlake business attempting to set up murder-for-hire plot on son
WESTLAKE, Ohio — A 58-year-old Cleveland man is being held on a $500,000 bond after mistakenly calling a Westlake business attempting to set up a murder-for-hire plot on his son. An unnamed business on Canterbury Road contacted Westlake Police on Thursday, Oct. 13, at around 10:45 p.m. after receiving...
Inmates in custody after barricade incident at juvenile correctional facility
Ohio State Highway Patrol says negotiations are continuing after they responded to an issue at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility Saturday afternoon.
Man sentenced in death of pregnant Ohio woman
A man convicted in the death of a pregnant woman in Warren was sentenced Friday.
2 in custody after Parma police chase
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An early morning police chase Monday ended in a crash in the city’s Central neighborhood. The chase began in Parma and ended around 2 a.m. at E. 38th Street and Stanley Tolliver Avenue. Parma police said two people were taken into custody at the scene,...
