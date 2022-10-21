9 people wounded in shooting at fraternity house off Southern campus, Baton Rouge police say

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
NOLA.com
Total number held in Assumption truck stop casino robbery rises to 8 after latest arrests
Two New Orleans-area men and another from Mississippi have been arrested in the nighttime heist of an isolated truck stop casino in northern Assumption Parish that has already landed five others in jail, sheriff's deputies said Monday. The Cane Row truck stop casino on La. 70 was robbed by armed...
NOLA.com
Police arrest alleged gunman in shooting off Southern campus that injured 11
Baton Rouge police have arrested the person they say fired the shots that injured 11 students during an off-campus party Friday at a Southern University fraternity house, the department announced Sunday evening. Jaicedric Williams, 22, was arrested on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean...
NOLA.com
Southern fraternity shooting suspect was out on bond for domestic abuse, armed robbery arrests
The man accused of wounding 11 people in a shooting at a fraternity party just off Southern University's campus had previously been let out on bail twice within a month-long period on separate domestic violence and attempted armed robbery charges, and was awaiting trials for both at the time he allegedly fired into the crowd of students Friday, court records show.
NOLA.com
Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center
A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
NOLA.com
Ending the cycle of poverty in St. Landry Parish: Hope for Opelousas is molding a new generation
A sign that reads, “& above all else love” hangs on the wall in Loren Carriere’s home as he discusses the organization Hope for Opelousas. Fourteen years ago, Carriere founded the nonprofit in his hometown with the intention to do just that — love. “We began...
NOLA.com
Letters: Yes to resuming LSU-Tulane, but no to burying Green Wave football news
As a boy born into a mixed marriage between LSU and Tulane alums, I couldn't agree more with your editorial last week that they should return their annual home and away football games. This classic in-state rivalry should never be just about money. LSU plays several games each year against...
NOLA.com
The game time has been set for LSU and Alabama in Tiger Stadium
LSU's next game Nov. 5 against Alabama will start at 6 p.m. inside Tiger Stadium and be televised by ESPN, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The matchup will determine who has control of the SEC West. LSU and Alabama both enter an open date this weekend tied atop the division at 4-1 in conference play.
NOLA.com
LSU without wide receiver and returner Jack Bech against Ole Miss
LSU sophomore wide receiver and returner Jack Bech is out against No. 7 Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon. Bech left LSU's game against Florida last weekend with a lower back strain not long after muffing a punt. Coach Brian Kelly said this week Bech was "day-to-day." Without Bech, LSU will...
NOLA.com
Our Views: Can the Metro Council, or the voters, trust Sharon Weston Broome again?
Just about everything that could go wrong has with a proposed and expensive new fee for stormwater management in East Baton Rouge Parish. The public deserves a full accounting of this debacle. We wonder whether we’re going to get it from Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. The mayor now, none...
NOLA.com
LSU notebook: QB Jayden Daniels uses his legs to take down Ole Miss, two school records
Jayden Daniels passed a handful of former LSU quarterbacks in breaking a pair of school records in a 45-20 rout of No. 7 Ole Miss on Saturday. The Arizona State transfer threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns against the previously-unbeaten Rebels, but Daniels’ two records came from his nimble legs.
NOLA.com
LSU fans rushed the field after the Ole Miss win. Some watching were surprised, embarrassed.
The LSU football team beat a previously undefeated No. 7 Ole Miss squad 45-20 in Baton Rouge on Saturday, providing the biggest win of Brian Kelly's short tenure. Once the game came to a close, many of the young LSU fans at Tiger Stadium decided it was a good opportunity to rush the field.
NOLA.com
LSU-Alabama betting line is out: See how oddsmakers value the Tigers vs. the Crimson Tide
The LSU Tigers won’t be facing the Alabama Crimson Tide until Nov. 5, but the oddsmakers at Caesars Sportsbook have released an early betting line. LSU is coming off a huge home win over Ole Miss to improve to 6-2, but the Tigers open as 14½-point home underdogs against 7-1 Alabama in a game that kicks off at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 at Tiger Stadium and on ESPN.
NOLA.com
Film review: How LSU used star freshman Harold Perkins to shut down Ole Miss
Brian Kelly brushed off the question and chuckled. He insisted this win, however impressive, didn’t give him any sense of validation about where LSU is headed in his first season since leaving Notre Dame. In terms of the big picture, all the 45-20 rout of No. 7 Ole Miss...
NOLA.com
See how far LSU jumped back into the AP Top 25 after win over Ole Miss
LSU returned to the Associated Press Top 25 after its 45-20 win over Ole Miss. The Tigers were ranked No. 18 in the poll released Sunday, their highest spot of the season. LSU, which started the year unranked, briefly appeared at No. 25 before losing to Tennessee two weeks ago.
Comments / 0