Alabama State

wvtm13.com

Sunday looks like another fantastic outdoor weather day

Warm temperatures around 80 degrees and sunshine today and Monday. Impact Weather Tuesday, winds could gust up to 40 mph outside of any convection. Check the video forecast for the latest. THE REST OF THE WEEKEND. Sunday looks like another fantastic outdoor weather day. We will see lots of sunshine...
Everything you need to know about Alabama's 2022 general election

Midterm elections are on Nov. 8. In Alabama, several major races will be decided, including the race for governor and U.S. Senate. Additionally, there are hundreds of big community-impact races on the ballot, including the race for Jefferson County sheriff. Ten constitutional amendments will also be on the ballot for voters to consider statewide.
Alabama classrooms see progress on nation report card

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Alabama state educators in January students say students took the national assessment of educational progress, also known as the NAEP test. Fourth and eighth graders are the ones shining on the list – because of them the state is jumping 10 spots ahead in math and reading.
Washington state woman attacked by bear in her driveway

TACOMA, Wash. — Chris Busching, with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police, said he was among those who responded after they were called out for a black bear attack. "She walked out, she let her dog out, walked out the front door. Didn't hear anything, see anything...
Monday last day for Alabamians to register for general election

Ala. — Monday, Oct. 24, is the last day to register to vote for the general election. Alabamians can register to vote online at alabamavotes.gov or through the mobile app “Vote for Alabama.” All online registrations must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 24 to be eligible for the Nov. 8 general election.
