Read full article on original website
Related
wvtm13.com
Sunday looks like another fantastic outdoor weather day
Warm temperatures around 80 degrees and sunshine today and Monday. Impact Weather Tuesday, winds could gust up to 40 mph outside of any convection. Check the video forecast for the latest. THE REST OF THE WEEKEND. Sunday looks like another fantastic outdoor weather day. We will see lots of sunshine...
wvtm13.com
Everything you need to know about Alabama's 2022 general election
Midterm elections are on Nov. 8. In Alabama, several major races will be decided, including the race for governor and U.S. Senate. Additionally, there are hundreds of big community-impact races on the ballot, including the race for Jefferson County sheriff. Ten constitutional amendments will also be on the ballot for voters to consider statewide.
wvtm13.com
Alabama classrooms see progress on nation report card
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Alabama state educators in January students say students took the national assessment of educational progress, also known as the NAEP test. Fourth and eighth graders are the ones shining on the list – because of them the state is jumping 10 spots ahead in math and reading.
wvtm13.com
Washington state woman attacked by bear in her driveway
TACOMA, Wash. — Chris Busching, with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police, said he was among those who responded after they were called out for a black bear attack. "She walked out, she let her dog out, walked out the front door. Didn't hear anything, see anything...
wvtm13.com
Alabama's Big 10 Mayors hold news conference to discuss Aniah's Law Amendment
AUBURN, Ala. — Mayors from across the state of Alabama stood in solidarity Monday with the family of Aniah Blanchard. The Big 10 Mayors joined the parents and siblings of Aniah Blanchard to endorse Aniah's Law. It would essentially give judges more discretion when it comes to denying bond to violent offenders.
wvtm13.com
Monday last day for Alabamians to register for general election
Ala. — Monday, Oct. 24, is the last day to register to vote for the general election. Alabamians can register to vote online at alabamavotes.gov or through the mobile app “Vote for Alabama.” All online registrations must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 24 to be eligible for the Nov. 8 general election.
wvtm13.com
Major crash shuts down southbound interstate in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: The road reopened around 10 p.m. Sunday night. A wreck Sunday on Interstate 59 has caused lanes to be closed in St. Clair County. The crash involving several vehicles happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Southbound lanes are closed near the 159 mile marker,...
Comments / 0