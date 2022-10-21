Fallout 4 will receive a free next-gen upgrade in 2023, which will be available for Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and PC, Bethesda has confirmed. Seven years after Fallout 4 was first released, Bethesda announced (opens in new tab) the update as part of its Fallout 25th Anniversary celebrations, revealing that the free upgrade will introduce "performance mode features for high frame rates, quality features for 4K resolution gameplay, bug fixes and even bonus Creation Club content".

