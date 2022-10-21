ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former England captain Chris Robshaw retires from rugby union

Chris Robshaw finished his career in the United States at San Diego Legion.

The former England captain Chris Robshaw has announced his retirement as a player.

Robshaw, 36, made his Test debut in 2009 and went on to win 66 international caps. He played for Harlequins between 2005 and 2020 before finishing his career in the United States at San Diego Legion.

After missing out on selection for the 2011 World Cup, back-row Robshaw returned to the England squad as captain ahead of the 2012 Six Nations campaign before injuries took their toll.

“After 18 years of professional rugby and a career I could only have dreamt of, I am officially announcing my retirement from the great game,” Robshaw said in a social media post.

“Following three dislocated shoulders in quick succession, my body has told me to blow the final whistle. No words can do justice to how fortunate and privileged I am to have enjoyed a career in the sport I am most passionate about.”

Robshaw added: “Playing for and captaining England has been the greatest honour of my life and there is no comparable feeling to representing and leading your country. It was a responsibility I approached with respect, optimism and determination and I hope in the coming years I can use my experience and knowledge gained to support other players on their journeys.

“To those fans, my final and loudest thank you. Over the years it has been you that has sat through wind, rain and snow to inspire me to dig deeper, to do better. I will miss so much about rugby, but playing in front of you and for you, will be what I miss most. Nothing comes close to the overriding sense of love, acceptance and support from the fans when you represent your club or your country.”

In retirement, the former England captain is set to continue his charity work with the establishment of the Kerslake Robshaw Foundation, which will support disadvantaged youngsters find drive and passion through music and sport.

