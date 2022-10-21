Giants’ Daniel Bellinger ranks high among NFL tight ends after not ranking at all his senior year at San Diego State

Read full article on original website
Giants’ Brian Daboll, Saquon Barkley unhappy about potential game-changing mental lapse
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When you’re not good, you don’t worry about style points. You take the win and you’re thrilled to have it because the popular cliche that “it’s hard to win in the NFL” is true. The Giants have five hard years of evidence to prove it.
Here’s an update on Giants TE Daniel Bellinger’s serious eye injury
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger was taken to the hospital Sunday after being poked in the eye late in the first half of his team’s 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bellinger, who has emerged as one of the better rookie tight ends in the...
Giants’ defense ‘not good enough,’ despite 6-1 start, says Leonard Williams: ‘We need to fix it’
Even in the aftermath of another win, Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams felt frustrated about what he had just seen. Though the Giants improved to 6-1 Sunday by beating the Jaguars, 23-17, coordinator Wink Martindale’s defense got gashed for the second straight week — yet played well enough late (very late in this case) to secure a victory.
Giants cornerback has gone from free agent to team leader in a New York minute
Two months ago, was out of work. The Houston Texans, the team he had chosen to sign with as a free agent after starting 16 games in 2021 with the Atlanta Falcons, released the veteran cornerback a day before they played their final preseason game. Humbling?. “Of course,” Moreau told...
Panthers set to keep rolling with N.J. native at quarterback
UPDATE (2:06 PM): NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted: #Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks tells reporters that QB P.J. Walker will start Sunday even if the others are healthy. He has earned it. The Carolina Panthers quarterback got the start again in Sunday’s 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers....
Potential Eagles trade target addresses swirling rumors ahead of deadline
Adding a Pro Bowl pass rusher couldn’t hurt. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. There have been rumors that Philadelphia could be going after Carolina Panthers’ Brian Burns ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. Burns addressed such rumors on SiriusXM NFL Radio:. “You’ve got to...
Eagles went shopping for trade deadline ‘discount’ on Pro Bowler, NFL insider says
Howie Roseman is leaving no stone unturned. SI’s Albert Breer reports the Philadelphia Eagles general manager took a swing at trading for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey before the Carolina Panthers sent him to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday. Last Monday, GM Scott Fitterer pulled McCaffrey aside to...
MLB announces game times for Phillies-Astros World Series
It’s that time of year. The World Series will kick off later this week as the Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros for the championship title. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLB PR released the game times for the series on Monday. Friday, 10/28 @ Houston...
Giants’ rookie tight end needs eye surgery | How long will Daniel Bellinger be out, how much will team miss him?
It was another difficult week on the injury front for the 6-1 Giants and the worst of the news was about rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, who left Sunday’s win over the Jaguars in Jacksonville after being jabbed in his left eye by linebacker Devin Lloyd. ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan...
Panthers decide if they will trade top receiver after Christian McCaffrey blockbuster deal
The Carolina Panthers are cleaning house. Gone are head coach Matt Rhule, Pro Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey and disgruntled wide receiver Robbie Anderson. But D.J. Moore won’t be packing his bags any time soon. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning...
What channel is Cincinnati Bengals game on today? (10/23/22) FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Week 7 vs. Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons, led by quarterback Marcus Mariota, meet the Cincinnati Bengals, led by quarterback Joe Burrow, in an NFL Week 7 matchup on Sunday, October 23, 2022 (10/23/2022) at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can watch the...
Ex-Jets coach shreds Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
People are not overly impressed with Tom Brady right now. In his big return season from a short-lived retirement, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback most recently headlined a 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And while the Bucs, despite a losing record...
Eagles trade deadline 2022: 4 players for Howie Roseman to target on defense
The Eagles are rested and preparing to return to the NovaCare Complex later this week to work on their game plan for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. As the coaching staff prepares to game plan for what they hope will lead to their seventh straight win of the season, the front office is peering over the rosters of the 31 teams in the league, deciding if there are any players who they want to target before the Nov. 1 trade deadline.
What channel is Kansas City Chiefs game on today? (10/23/22) FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Week 7 vs. 49ers
The Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, meet the San Francisco 49ers, led by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, in an NFL Week 7 matchup on Sunday, October 23, 2022 (10/23/2022) at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Cara, California. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE.
‘ManningCast’ enjoys visit with ex-President: Giants’ Eli Manning gets his ‘dream guest’
The Manning boys are back. Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning returned this season to anchor ESPN’s alternate broadcasts of Monday Night Football. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. During Monday’s coverage of the Chicago Bears’ 33-14 beatdown...
What channel is Indianapolis Colts game on today? (10/23/22) FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Week 7 vs. Titans
The Indianapolis Colts, led by quarterback Matt Ryan, meet the Tennessee Titans, led by quarterback Ryan Tannehill, in an NFL Week 7 AFC matchup on Sunday, October 23, 2022 (10/22/2022) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can watch...
What channel is Seattle Seahawks game on today? (10/23/22) FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Week 7 vs. Chargers
The Seattle Seahawks, led by quarterback Geno Smith, meet the Los Angeles Chargers, led by quarterback Justin Herbert, in an NFL Week 7 AFC matchup on Sunday, October 23, 2022 (10/23/2022) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can...
Fan who caught Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run is living the good life
As New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge approached his record-breaking home run, fans daydreamed about what they would do if they were the lucky one to catch No. 62. A man named Cory Youmans was that lucky guy, and he elected to hold onto the ball. He told reporters at the time of the catch that he wasn’t sure whether he would sell it or not.
Giants on mission to steal Aaron Judge from Yankees: ‘They won’t be underbid’
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge’s last interview of the season, maybe his last representing the Yankees, ended at 1:05 a.m.on Monday. He answered questions for 11 minutes — some about the Houston Astros sweeping the Yankees into another unfulfilled offseason with a 6-5 ALCS Game 4 comeback win, some about his record-setting 62-homer season, some about his uncertain future with free agency approaching.
Ex-Yankees pitcher diagnosed with torn elbow ligament but passes on Tommy John surgery
Caleb Smith is down, but not out. At least not yet. The Arizona Republic reports the Diamondbacks left-hander has been diagnosed with a torn elbow ligament but has opted not to undergo Tommy John surgery. Smith, who walked off the mound with a trainer in Milwaukee on the final day...
