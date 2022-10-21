Read full article on original website
Giants’ Brian Daboll, Saquon Barkley unhappy about potential game-changing mental lapse
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When you’re not good, you don’t worry about style points. You take the win and you’re thrilled to have it because the popular cliche that “it’s hard to win in the NFL” is true. The Giants have five hard years of evidence to prove it.
Giants’ defense ‘not good enough,’ despite 6-1 start, says Leonard Williams: ‘We need to fix it’
Even in the aftermath of another win, Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams felt frustrated about what he had just seen. Though the Giants improved to 6-1 Sunday by beating the Jaguars, 23-17, coordinator Wink Martindale’s defense got gashed for the second straight week — yet played well enough late (very late in this case) to secure a victory.
Giants cornerback has gone from free agent to team leader in a New York minute
Two months ago, was out of work. The Houston Texans, the team he had chosen to sign with as a free agent after starting 16 games in 2021 with the Atlanta Falcons, released the veteran cornerback a day before they played their final preseason game. Humbling?. “Of course,” Moreau told...
Panthers set to keep rolling with N.J. native at quarterback
UPDATE (2:06 PM): NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted: #Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks tells reporters that QB P.J. Walker will start Sunday even if the others are healthy. He has earned it. The Carolina Panthers quarterback got the start again in Sunday’s 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers....
What are Giants’ playoff chances after they beat Jaguars to improve to 6-1?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The shocking Giants are moving closer to their first playoff appearance since 2016. They are 6-1 after Sunday’s win at the Jaguars. With 10 games left in the regular season, they have an 86% chance of reaching the playoffs, according to The New York Times’ statistical projection.
Jets’ Robert Saleh gives ominous update on Breece Hall knee injury, Alijah Vera-Tucker still being evaluated
DENVER – The Jets got to see what rookie running back Breece Hall could mean for their offense in the first six-plus games of this season – including another highlight-reel touchdown run in the first half of Sunday’s win over the Broncos. Now it looks like they...
Belichick is leaving Mac Jones out to dry
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is clearly playing games with Mac Jones after benching him Monday night against the Chicago Bears. Why?
Potential Eagles trade target addresses swirling rumors ahead of deadline
Adding a Pro Bowl pass rusher couldn’t hurt. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. There have been rumors that Philadelphia could be going after Carolina Panthers’ Brian Burns ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. Burns addressed such rumors on SiriusXM NFL Radio:. “You’ve got to...
Eagles went shopping for trade deadline ‘discount’ on Pro Bowler, NFL insider says
Howie Roseman is leaving no stone unturned. SI’s Albert Breer reports the Philadelphia Eagles general manager took a swing at trading for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey before the Carolina Panthers sent him to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday. Last Monday, GM Scott Fitterer pulled McCaffrey aside to...
Giants’ rookie tight end needs eye surgery | How long will Daniel Bellinger be out, how much will team miss him?
It was another difficult week on the injury front for the 6-1 Giants and the worst of the news was about rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, who left Sunday’s win over the Jaguars in Jacksonville after being jabbed in his left eye by linebacker Devin Lloyd. ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan...
Panthers decide if they will trade top receiver after Christian McCaffrey blockbuster deal
The Carolina Panthers are cleaning house. Gone are head coach Matt Rhule, Pro Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey and disgruntled wide receiver Robbie Anderson. But D.J. Moore won’t be packing his bags any time soon. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning...
Jets trade deadline 2022: 3 targets to replace injured Breece Hall after initial diagnosis on knee ‘not good’
DENVER – There was every reason to believe that Jets rookie Breece Hall could be the young star they build their offensive identity around because since the calendar turned to October that’s precisely what he was. In the three games before the Jets beat the Broncos on Sunday,...
What channel is Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on today? (10/23/22) FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Week 7 vs. Panthers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by quarterback Tom Brady, meet the Carolina Panthers, led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, in an NFC Week 7 NFC matchup on Sunday, October 23, 2022 (10/23/2022) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV...
Ex-Jets coach shreds Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
People are not overly impressed with Tom Brady right now. In his big return season from a short-lived retirement, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback most recently headlined a 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And while the Bucs, despite a losing record...
Eagles trade deadline 2022: 4 players for Howie Roseman to target on defense
The Eagles are rested and preparing to return to the NovaCare Complex later this week to work on their game plan for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. As the coaching staff prepares to game plan for what they hope will lead to their seventh straight win of the season, the front office is peering over the rosters of the 31 teams in the league, deciding if there are any players who they want to target before the Nov. 1 trade deadline.
‘ManningCast’ enjoys visit with ex-President: Giants’ Eli Manning gets his ‘dream guest’
The Manning boys are back. Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning returned this season to anchor ESPN’s alternate broadcasts of Monday Night Football. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. During Monday’s coverage of the Chicago Bears’ 33-14 beatdown...
What channel is Indianapolis Colts game on today? (10/23/22) FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Week 7 vs. Titans
The Indianapolis Colts, led by quarterback Matt Ryan, meet the Tennessee Titans, led by quarterback Ryan Tannehill, in an NFL Week 7 AFC matchup on Sunday, October 23, 2022 (10/22/2022) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can watch...
Is it time for NFL to start truly respecting Giants? Kayvon Thibodeaux: ‘I don’t care. F--- ‘em!’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Forget how you perceived the Giants before the season. Forget the talk about rebuilding, the low expectations. Forget it all — because these Giants have earned the right to be respected. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. They’re 6-1 after Sunday’s 23-17 victory...
N.J.’s Kenny Pickett joins Hall of Famer in Steelers’ record book
Kenny Pickett is making some Steelers history. But not the good kind. According to NFL Research, Kenny Pickett is joining Terry Bradshaw in the record books for all the interceptions he’s thrown as a rookie. But maybe its a good thing to be compared to Bradshaw, even for this incriminating stat.
Patriots have quarterback controversy heading into Week 8 date with Jets
Talk about role reversal. For two decades, the New England Patriots owned the AFC East, thanks in part to seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. The New York Jets, meanwhile, languished in the division cellar, constantly looking for a legitimate starting quarterback. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
