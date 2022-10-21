ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers set to keep rolling with N.J. native at quarterback

UPDATE (2:06 PM): NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted: #Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks tells reporters that QB P.J. Walker will start Sunday even if the others are healthy. He has earned it. The Carolina Panthers quarterback got the start again in Sunday’s 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers....
CHARLOTTE, NC
Ex-Jets coach shreds Buccaneers’ Tom Brady

People are not overly impressed with Tom Brady right now. In his big return season from a short-lived retirement, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback most recently headlined a 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And while the Bucs, despite a losing record...
TAMPA, FL
Eagles trade deadline 2022: 4 players for Howie Roseman to target on defense

The Eagles are rested and preparing to return to the NovaCare Complex later this week to work on their game plan for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. As the coaching staff prepares to game plan for what they hope will lead to their seventh straight win of the season, the front office is peering over the rosters of the 31 teams in the league, deciding if there are any players who they want to target before the Nov. 1 trade deadline.
HOUSTON, PA
Patriots have quarterback controversy heading into Week 8 date with Jets

Talk about role reversal. For two decades, the New England Patriots owned the AFC East, thanks in part to seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. The New York Jets, meanwhile, languished in the division cellar, constantly looking for a legitimate starting quarterback. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
