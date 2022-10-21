Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
Casket company takes full, appropriately ghoulish advantage of appearing in a Taylor Swift video
It’s not only obsessive Taylor Swift fans who are picking through every minute detail and accompanying bit of promo material associated with her latest album, Midnights. The casket makers of America, it turns out, are also paying close attention to Swift’s latest offering—and finding, in the process, that the video for the record’s “Anti-Hero” includes the appearance of a burial product they’re very excited to see recognized.
A.V. Club
R.I.P. Leslie Jordan, viral internet personality and Will & Grace star
Leslie Jordan, the actor known for his turns on shows such as Will & Grace and American Horror Story, died at the age of 67. According to a report from TMZ, the comic was driving in Hollywood earlier today, when he suffered a medical emergency at the wheel, causing him to crash into a building.
People Are Just Discovering What Leslie Jordan Looked Like When He Was Younger
The best part was that his nickname was Sweet 'n' Low.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune’ On Netflix, In Which The Comedian Confronts Her Butchness, Or Lack Thereof
Fortune Feimster’s first solo hour for Netflix, Sweet and Salty, was one of the best stand-up comedy specials of 2020. Can she go 2-for-2 in 2022? FORTUNE FEIMSTER: GOOD FORTUNE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: In Sweet & Salty, Feimster looked back on her awkward childhood in North Carolina, with delightful stories about family outings to Hooters and revelatory Lifetime movies, all presented with even more joy seeing her mother in the audience. Two and a half years later, Feimster has even more to be joyful about, having found love and happiness. Hence: ‘Good Fortune.’ But her path is not without...
A.V. Club
Andy Cohen apologizes to Garcelle Beauvais over Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills reunion
Andy Cohen has offered an apology to Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais following backlash from fans over his behavior during the recent RHOBH reunion. “I really need to sincerely apologize, not only for diverting the topic but for, even worse, not returning to the serious conversation that was at hand,” Cohen said on Radio Andy this week.
Only Murders: Jesse Williams Joins Season 3 of Hulu Comedy
Jesse Williams is making the transition from doctor to documentarian. The Grey’s Anatomy grad has boarded Season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, where he’ll appear in the recurring role of a documentarian who takes an interest in Charles, Oliver and Mabel’s latest investigation, our sister site Deadline reports. Further details, such as a character name, have not yet been disclosed. Williams is the second major addition to Only Murders‘ Season 3 ensemble. The Season 2 finale, which dropped Aug. 23, featured a one-year time jump, after which the series introduced Paul Rudd in the recurring role of...
Jules Bass, Producer and Director Known for ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ ‘Frosty the Snowman,’ Dies at 87
Jules Bass, an animator, producer, director and composer whose work included stop-motion holiday television specials like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Frosty the Snowman” and “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town,” died at the age of 87 on Tuesday at an assisted living facility in Rye, New York, publicist Jennifer Fisherman-Ruff confirmed. The three prominent holiday specials, “Rudolph,” voiced by Burl Ives, “Frosty” starring Jackie Vernon and Jimmy Durante and “Santa Claus,” voiced by Fred Astaire and Mickey Rooney, all debuted during the 1960s and 1970s. In the decades since, the specials have become staples of seasonal holiday programming on television. Bass was...
A.V. Club
James Corden "complains" and "explains" but never quite apologizes for Balthazargate
Less than a week after assuring The New York Times that being the “most abusive customer” Balthazar has seen in 25 years doesn’t actually count as doing “anything wrong, on any level,” late night’s favorite Tiny Cretin Of A Man is finally owning up to his bad behavior... apparently because his daddy told him to.
"Everyone I Know Who Did This In High School Cringes Hard When They Think Back To It": Adults Are Sharing Things They Did As Kids That They're Now Embarrassed By
"This behavior is fairly prevalent and accepted when you're young, but it feels progressively out of place as you move into your 30s and beyond."
FX Greenlights ‘Never Let Me Go’ Series for Hulu
Kazuo Ishiguro’s sci-fi tearjerker “Never Let Me Go” is heading to the small screen. FX has officially ordered an adaptation of Ishiguro’s novel, set to air exclusively on Hulu. Published in 2005, “Never Let Me Go” is one of Ishiguro’s — a Nobel Prize-winning author also known for “The Remains of the Day” — most popular and critically acclaimed novels. Set in Britain during the ’90s, the book focuses on three childhood friends: Kathy, Tommy, and Ruth. Raised at the mysterious Hailsham boarding school, the three are clones created for the purpose of growing up healthy and donating their organs to...
A.V. Club
Lucasfilm assembled a secret TV writers' room to jump-start next Star Wars movie
Lucasfilm had no choice but to call in Damon Lindelof for a new Star Wars movie. Having burned through a whole generation of talent, including Rian Johnson, J.J. Abrams, Gareth Edwards, Patty Jenkins, and D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, Lindelof is the last of his class to get a Star Wars deal. Will it get made? Who knows! But if it does, you can guarantee many people will be mad about it, and that’s if it’s good and successful.
A.V. Club
House Of The Dragon
So ends another season of Game Of Thrones—er, House Of The Dragon. While HBO closed the book Thrones with a handful of controversial and divisive episodes, House Of The Dragon resumed viewers to business as usual. With its flute playing joyful tunes of incest and dismemberment, HBO’s proverbial Pied Piper, House Of The Dragon, shepherded 9.3 million people to their TV screens to watch several children die.
A.V. Club
Ranking the 31 best horror spoofs from The Simpsons’ “Treehouse Of Horror”
Is it even spooky season without another edition of “Treehouse Of Horror” from The Simpsons? Each year the twisted geniuses behind one of the longest running shows on television can be counted on to give us a brand new, standalone anthology of terrifying tales. It doesn’t matter if you stopped watching the show five, 10, or 20 seasons ago, you can always tune into the Halloween special for a laugh, a fright, or both at the same time.
A.V. Club
Allow an architect to explain what makes some of film's most famous haunted houses look scary
Michael Wyetzner is an experienced architect and we’re only a week out from Halloween, so it only makes sense to ask the man to explain what, exactly, makes a haunted house look creepy. In order to do just that, Architectural Digest presented Wyetzner with a few of the most famous scary homes in horror film history and had him discuss their design.
A.V. Club
Rob Riggle talks Step Brothers, The Office, 21 Jump Street, The Daily Show, Modern Family, and much more
Welcome to Random Roles, wherein we talk to actors about the characters who defined their careers. The catch: They don’t know beforehand what roles we’ll ask them to talk about. Rob Riggle has given too many hilarious performances in almost too many projects for people to remember where...
A.V. Club
Black Adam punches his Ticket To Paradise at a killer weekend box office
In a relative rarity for the U.S. box office, two big movies opened this past weekend and both made okay money—though one is more okay than the other. The big winner is Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson’s pet superhero project that took years to actually get made and opened to middling reviews (it’s one of those the fans love it things, so it makes sense that it has that cameo that everyone is just freely spoiling), which made a solid $67 million this weekend in its debut. As for number two, Ticket To Paradise, won’t you pack your bags, we’ll leave tonight: The George Clooney/Julia Robert rom-com made a hair over $16 million.
A.V. Club
The Roys are back in town: HBO shares first teaser trailer for season four of Succession
Ahead of last night’s House Of The Dragon finale, HBO shared some news on its other familial drama, Succession. In a new teaser trailer, we got a first look at where the Roys currently stand, and a timeline for their return. When we last saw the Roy siblings, Kendall...
A.V. Club
Kanye has trademarked names for his own self-branded "mini-cities," which isn't at all terrifying
Kanye West—whose connections to the real world continue to dry up by the day, including news this week that fashion company Balenciaga was cutting ties with him over a recent spate of antisemitic behavior—is apparently moving ever closer to constructing a reality of his own. Rolling Stone reports that lawyers for West apparently made moves this week to file trademarks for his own self-sustained “mini-cities,” supposedly dubbed “Yecosystems,” where the kinds of people comfortable with having their day-to-day survival governed by Kanye West might someday go to live, briefly.
Comments / 0