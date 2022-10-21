Read full article on original website
Commissioners Approve Purchase of New Vehicles for Sheriff’s Dept.
Today the Brown County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the purchase of five new patrol cars for the Brown County Sheriff’s Department. The Department will purchase five 2022 Chevrolet Tahoes with Police Package for a total of $280,136. The purchase will be through the American National Leasing Company in Wichita Falls.
700 turn out in Brown County for first day of early voting ahead of Nov. 8 election
Brown County Elections Administrator Larry Franks reported 700 early votes were cast Monday ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. State races on the ballot include Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Comptroller, Land Commissioner, Agriculture Commissioner, Railroad Commissioner, Supreme Court Justice Places 3, 5, and 9, and Criminal Court of Appeals Judge Places 5 and 6.
Court Records 10/21/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from October 14 through October 20:. Bagley-Schultz, Kayle Nicole, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Espinoza, Ryan Nathaniel, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Carter, Harold James, Failure to ID Fugitive. Jackson, Gyriel, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi, 2 counts. Weber, Jacques Albert...
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Oct. 24
On Friday, October 14, Deputy Saydie Bradley received a call of an illegal dumping in a rock bluff on Sailboat Dr. in May. A report was made. On Friday, October 21, Deputy John Geis was dispatched to CR 180. This was in regard to a deer carcass, which was disposed on the side of the rode. Information was gathered, and a report was made.
Sunday evening shooting reported near Rising Star
Eastland County Sheriff Jason Weger posted the following on Facebook Monday morning:. On the evening of October 23rd, 2022, Eastland County Deputies and Texas DPS Troopers responded to a residence outside of Rising Star, Texas for a report of an ongoing family disturbance and a person being shot. The investigation determined that Todd Ireland had shot his son with a shotgun from several yards away with birdshot. His wife was also shot at but not struck. His son was taken to Hendrick Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. Todd Ireland was arrested and taken into custody. He was placed in the Eastland County Jail on 2 counts of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon/Family Violence. Any further information is still under investigation and cannot be released at this time. I would like to personally thank Texas DPS Troopers Adam Constancio and Michael West, Texas Ranger Bo Brown, Rising Star Fire Department, and Eastland County Medics for their assistance to the deputies and the family.
Priscilla Marie Cantwell
Priscilla Marie Cantwell, age 81, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 with her family by her side. Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM on Wednesday, October 26th at Austin Avenue Church of Christ, with Tom Washburn officiating the service, under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Her family will host a visitation prior to the service from 1 to 2pm. Interment to follow at Greenleaf Cemetery in Brownwood.
Arrest made for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon/Family Violence after shooting near Rising Star
Peggy Louise Dodson
Peggy Louise Dodson passed away at the age of 80 on Monday, October 24, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. A combined Celebration of Life for Tammie McDaniel and Peggy Dodson will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Kelly Crenshaw officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Ernest A. Rendleman
Ernest A. Rendleman, age 76, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at his home. Private Services for Ernest will be held at a later date at the Zephyr Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Local Football Standings – Through Week 9
— Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Tolar 57, Bangs 0. San Saba 41, Goldthwaite 12. Hamilton 35, De Leon 20S.
Sarah Evelyn Helm Brown, 48, of Brownwood
Sarah Evelyn Helm Brown, 48, of Brownwood, went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Born on December 18, 1973, in Colorado City, Texas, she was the daughter of Daniel Helm and Debra Adams. She graduated from Central High School in San Angelo in 1992. Most recently she worked at Harriss Farmers Insurance as a newly licensed insurance agent.
Report: Eastland County man accused of shooting son, at wife with birdshot
‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Discrimination
When I saw that my old friend, Mede Nix, received the Distinguished Alumni award from Howard Payne University during their homecoming a while back, it reminded me, believe it or not, of some discrimination I have seen in my life. Mede started out at Howard Payne as a student involved...
Valerie Sue and Roger White
Valerie Sue White, 76, of Coleman died at Coleman County Medical Center and Roger White, 86, of Coleman, died at Hendrick Medical Center South in Abilene on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The family will host a visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Stevens...
WEEK 9 GRIDIRON REWIND: May, Comanche, San Saba, Cross Plains notch district victories
MAY – The sixmanfootball.com Class A Division I May Tigers remained undefeated with a 60-14 victory over Santa Anna Friday night in District 14 action. May (8-0, 3-0) produced 281 yards of total offense – 211 rushing and 70 passing – against the Santa Anna (3-5, 0-2) defense.
Burnett provides update on district tiebreaker scenario heading into Lions-Andrews battle
Brownwood Lions head football coach Sammy Burnett on Monday provided an update on the tiebreaker scenario in the race for the District 2-4A Division I football championship. Brownwood (7-2, 3-0) can clinch the district championship outright – which last occurred in 2010 – with a victory at Andrews (5-3, 1-1) Friday night in the Lions’ regular season finale.
Lady Dragons come in 13th, Dragons 17th at Region I-3A cross country meet
LUBBOCK – The Bangs Lady Dragons finished in 13th place at the Region I-3A cross country meet at Mae Simmons Park Monday. The Lady Dragons generated 361 points as the four state qualifying teams were Christoval (85 points), Gruver (130), Panhandle (132), and New Deal (135). Running for the...
Deranged Gunman Shoots His Own Son in Rising Star
Zephyr secures at least a share of district title with eighth straight win, 68-20 at Sidney
SIDNEY – After winning just once in the last two seasons, the Zephyr Bulldogs ensured themselves at least a piece of the District 15-A Division II championship with Saturday night’s 68-20 road win over the Sidney Eagles. Despite their eighth straight victory and share of the district championship,...
