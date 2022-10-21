HOUSTON (ABC4 Sports) – Not many people thought the Utah Jazz would suffer its first loss in its fourth game of the season, but an undefeated run has come to an end. Kevin Porter Jr. scored 26 points and Jalen Green added 25 to lead the previously winless Houston Rockets to a 114-108 victory over Utah on Monday night, […]

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 37 MINUTES AGO