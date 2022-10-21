Report: Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce

(SAN FRANCISCO, Ca.) — The Associated Press reports that Elon Musk plans to lay off most of Twitter’s workforce once the deal is closed later this year.

Of Twitter’s approximately 7,500 employees, Musk plans to retain under two thousand, leaving the company with a skeleton crew. Many of the cuts were planned before the billionaire first announced his intention to acquire the company.

“A 75% headcount cut would indicate, at least out of the gates, stronger free cash flow and profitability, which would be attractive to investors looking to get in on the deal,” said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. “That said, you can’t cut your way to growth.”

In addition, Ives stated that the cuts would set Twitter’s moderation and content management systems back by years. It could even lead to the platform seeing a spike in harmful content and spam — the latter of which the Tesla CEO has said he’ll address, should he take the helm of the company.

San Francisco-based Twitter and a representative for Musk attorney Alex Spiro did not immediately respond to the AP’s messages seeking comment.

©2022 Cox Media Group