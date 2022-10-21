ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

Report: Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce

By Blue Tannery
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dqoeP_0ihZPRXt00

(SAN FRANCISCO, Ca.) — The Associated Press reports that Elon Musk plans to lay off most of Twitter’s workforce once the deal is closed later this year.

Of Twitter’s approximately 7,500 employees, Musk plans to retain under two thousand, leaving the company with a skeleton crew. Many of the cuts were planned before the billionaire first announced his intention to acquire the company.

“A 75% headcount cut would indicate, at least out of the gates, stronger free cash flow and profitability, which would be attractive to investors looking to get in on the deal,” said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. “That said, you can’t cut your way to growth.”

In addition, Ives stated that the cuts would set Twitter’s moderation and content management systems back by years. It could even lead to the platform seeing a spike in harmful content and spam — the latter of which the Tesla CEO has said he’ll address, should he take the helm of the company.

San Francisco-based Twitter and a representative for Musk attorney Alex Spiro did not immediately respond to the AP’s messages seeking comment.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

WhatsApp says service back after outage disrupts messages

LONDON — (AP) — WhatsApp said service on the popular chat app has been restored following a brief outage Tuesday that left people around the world complaining that they couldn't send or receive messages. According to Downdetector, which tracks outage reports, people started reporting problems around 3 a.m....
WSB Radio

Stocks rise on Wall Street as earnings reports roll in

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as traders take in a heavy round of earnings reports from big U.S. companies. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% as of 10:04 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 155 points, or 0.5%, to 31,652 and the Nasdaq rose 1.6%. Smaller company stocks outpaced the broader market. The Russell 2000 jumped 1.7%.
WSB Radio

GM sidesteps economic headwinds; Q3 profit jumps nearly 37%

DETROIT — (AP) — General Motors' third-quarter net profit rose 36.7% as vehicle sales began to rebound from persistent parts supply chain troubles. The Detroit automaker on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.3 billion from July through September, compared with $2.42 billion a year earlier. The increase was fueled...
TEXAS STATE
WSB Radio

Adidas drops Kanye West over antisemitic comments

Adidas has spilt ways with entertainer Ye, otherwise known as Kanye West. The German sportswear company announced that it has dropped Ye after the rapper’s recent antisemitic remarks, The Associated Press reported. The move comes weeks after Adidas called the partnership “one of the most successful collaborations in our...
WSB Radio

Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street advance

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares advanced Tuesday in Asia after Wall Street shook off an early bout of unsettled trading and ended higher. U.S. futures edged 0.1% higher and oil prices also gained. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng gained 0.9% to 15,313.22 after a 6.4% selloff the day...
WSB Radio

World shares mostly slip as investors eye corporate earnings

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were mostly lower in Europe and Asia on Tuesday as investors geared up for a slew of corporate earnings reports. U.S. futures edged 0.1% higher but oil prices fell back. In London, the FTSE 100 fell 0.6% to 6,972.74 as Britain's third prime...
WSB Radio

Brazilian voters attacked by misinformation days before vote

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazilian voters are being bombarded by online misinformation less than a week before they pick their next leader. People on social media say, wrongly, that the leftist candidate in Brazil's presidential election plans to close down churches if elected. There are lies that Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva wants to let men use public-school restrooms next to little girls. And they're falsely alleging that right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro has made comments confessing to cannibalism and pedophilia.
The Hollywood Reporter

Global Streaming Is Still Growing, But Starting to Get Squeezed

Just over a decade after Netflix created the international SVOD market — with the launch of regional versions of its streaming platform, first in Canada, then worldwide — the battle over the future of global streaming has entered a new phase. According to an Oct. 12 report from Wall Street firm MoffettNathanson, streaming’s penetration in America has hit the saturation point for “nearly every individual service” with the exception of Peacock and Paramount+. If platforms are going to find new customers, they are going to have to come from outside the States. London-based researchers Ampere Analysis noted in a recent...
WSB Radio

Asian shares mostly lower on worries over China outlook

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were mostly lower Tuesday in Asia as markets remained jittery over the outcome of a Communist Party congress in China, where key reformers were excluded from the highest ranks of ruling party leadership. Hong Kong’s benchmark failed to hold onto early gains after...
WSB Radio

ESPN and F1 announce new US broadcast deal through 2025

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — With Formula's One popularity and viewership booming in the United States, ESPN and the global motorsports series announced a new broadcast deal Saturday through 2025. ESPN has broadcast F1 in the U.S. since 2018 and the new deal will keep commercial-free, live telecasts...
TEXAS STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
48K+
Followers
100K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy