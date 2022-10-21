ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices in Columbus drop nearly 14 cents per gallon Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus gas prices have dropped in the past week, GasBuddy reports. The latest weekly report from Gas Buddy says that average gasoline prices in Columbus fell 13.8 cents in the last, averaging $3.67 a gallon Monday. Prices in Columbus are 18.1 cents per gallon higher...
Columbus Weather: Warm and dry start, but rain will return this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another fantastic evening to enjoy the outdoors! We're running out of good grilling nights! Scattered showers will arrive with a cold front and the remnants of Roslyn Tuesday late-afternoon through Wednesday. Temps will be much cooler for the end of the week!. MONDAY NIGHT: partly...
2 people escape house fire in Milo-Grogan neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people survived a house fire in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the house along St. Clair Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Two people escaped the house and are okay. Officials said the fire caused about $30,000 in damage. There is no...
Ohio State road trip: Penn State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Buckeyes will be traveling to State College, Pa., to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in one of the best atmospheres in college football. The unbeaten Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0) are going into the matchup coming off a 54-10 win over Iowa...
Man in critical condition after stabbing in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is in critical condition after Columbus police said he was stabbed Monday afternoon on the north side. Police responded to a reported stabbing in the 2100 block of Fitzroy Drive around 2:40 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from...
17-year-old student found with loaded gun at South High School

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said charges have been filed after a 17-year-old student took a loaded gun to South High School Monday. Police said the student left school and later returned. When they returned just before 2 p.m., school staff stopped the student and searched him. Staff...
No one injured in fire at vacant building in North Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a vacant home Saturday morning. The fire occurred around 5:20 a.m. in the 2400 block of Azelda Street. Columbus Fire said no one was inside, and the home is vacant. Investigators are determining the cause...
Ohio State-Northwestern kickoff time announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Northwestern will kick off at noon on November 5, the Big Ten conference announced Monday. This will be the Buckeye's ninth game of the season and their third game on the road. They will face No. 13 Penn State the week before...
Columbus City Schools grads taking advantage of free college tuition program

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A debt-free tuition program created to help Columbus City Schools students attend Columbus State Community College appears to be bringing kids into the classroom. "I don't know that I would've gone to college, because I can't afford it," said Arrianna Green, who is attending Columbus...
McDonald's McRib returning for 'farewell tour'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There is good news and bad news for fans of the iconic McRib at McDonald's. McDonald's announced the sandwich is returning to menus this month but it could be your last chance to get it. The fast food giant announced Monday the McRib will return...
Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz to retire after 8 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After eight years, Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz is retiring, she said in a statement Monday. Dr. Ortiz plans to retire effective Nov. 11, 2022. “It has been an honor and a privilege to have served the Franklin County residents as their coroner for the...
Man charged after fatal stabbing in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 60-year-old man was fatally stabbed Saturday evening in northeast Columbus, police said. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 6100 block of Cooper Colony Drive and found William Dammond, 60, with a stab wound from a knife. Medics took Dammond to...
Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom named Thorpe Award semifinalist

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom has been named a semifinalist for the 2022 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award. Each year, the Thorpe Award is given to the best defensive back in college football. Ransom, a native of Tucson, Ariz., is third on the team in total...
Father pleads for accused killer of 21-year-old Columbus man to surrender

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving father is asking an accused killer to surrender to Franklin County deputies. Detectives have an arrest warrant for Justus Robertson, 19, in connection with a July 7 homicide that took the life of a 21-year-old Columbus man. The southeast side neighborhood is still...
Crime in central Ohio takes a toll on first responders' mental health

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As crime and violence impacts families and communities, first responders said it affects their mental health as well. "I don’t want to see anyone lose their life, especially a first responder that’s out there putting their lives on the line every day," said Mick Yinger, a retired police officer who worked in central Ohio for 21 years.
