WSYX ABC6
Gas prices in Columbus drop nearly 14 cents per gallon Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus gas prices have dropped in the past week, GasBuddy reports. The latest weekly report from Gas Buddy says that average gasoline prices in Columbus fell 13.8 cents in the last, averaging $3.67 a gallon Monday. Prices in Columbus are 18.1 cents per gallon higher...
WSYX ABC6
Powerball jackpot grows to $625M for Monday's drawing; 8th largest prize in game history
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After no winners matched all six numbers Saturday, the Powerball jackpot for Monday night's drawing stands at $625 million ($299.8 million cash value). The $625 million jackpot is the eighth-largest grand prize in Powerball's 30-year history. The winning numbers for Monday night's drawing are: 23,...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Warm and dry start, but rain will return this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another fantastic evening to enjoy the outdoors! We're running out of good grilling nights! Scattered showers will arrive with a cold front and the remnants of Roslyn Tuesday late-afternoon through Wednesday. Temps will be much cooler for the end of the week!. MONDAY NIGHT: partly...
WSYX ABC6
City attorney: aggreement near to force Latitude Five25 owners to sell or face takeover
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The owners of a troubled apartment complex at the center of a legal battle over numerous tenant complaints could soon be forced to sell or face a takeover, the Columbus City Attorney's Office said. Paxe Latitude LP has owned Latitude Five25 since October 2021. Th...
WSYX ABC6
2 people escape house fire in Milo-Grogan neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people survived a house fire in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the house along St. Clair Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Two people escaped the house and are okay. Officials said the fire caused about $30,000 in damage. There is no...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State road trip: Penn State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Buckeyes will be traveling to State College, Pa., to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in one of the best atmospheres in college football. The unbeaten Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0) are going into the matchup coming off a 54-10 win over Iowa...
WSYX ABC6
Man in critical condition after stabbing in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is in critical condition after Columbus police said he was stabbed Monday afternoon on the north side. Police responded to a reported stabbing in the 2100 block of Fitzroy Drive around 2:40 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from...
WSYX ABC6
17-year-old student found with loaded gun at South High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said charges have been filed after a 17-year-old student took a loaded gun to South High School Monday. Police said the student left school and later returned. When they returned just before 2 p.m., school staff stopped the student and searched him. Staff...
WSYX ABC6
No one injured in fire at vacant building in North Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a vacant home Saturday morning. The fire occurred around 5:20 a.m. in the 2400 block of Azelda Street. Columbus Fire said no one was inside, and the home is vacant. Investigators are determining the cause...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State-Northwestern kickoff time announced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Northwestern will kick off at noon on November 5, the Big Ten conference announced Monday. This will be the Buckeye's ninth game of the season and their third game on the road. They will face No. 13 Penn State the week before...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Schools grads taking advantage of free college tuition program
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A debt-free tuition program created to help Columbus City Schools students attend Columbus State Community College appears to be bringing kids into the classroom. "I don't know that I would've gone to college, because I can't afford it," said Arrianna Green, who is attending Columbus...
WSYX ABC6
McDonald's McRib returning for 'farewell tour'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There is good news and bad news for fans of the iconic McRib at McDonald's. McDonald's announced the sandwich is returning to menus this month but it could be your last chance to get it. The fast food giant announced Monday the McRib will return...
WSYX ABC6
Student taken into custody after gun found at Groveport Madison High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Groveport Madison Schools said a student was taken into custody Monday morning at Groveport Madison High School after a gun was found in their backpack. The district said while conducting a search of a student suspected of having a weapon, a handgun was found in...
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz to retire after 8 years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After eight years, Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz is retiring, she said in a statement Monday. Dr. Ortiz plans to retire effective Nov. 11, 2022. “It has been an honor and a privilege to have served the Franklin County residents as their coroner for the...
WSYX ABC6
Man charged after fatal stabbing in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 60-year-old man was fatally stabbed Saturday evening in northeast Columbus, police said. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 6100 block of Cooper Colony Drive and found William Dammond, 60, with a stab wound from a knife. Medics took Dammond to...
WSYX ABC6
'I was treated like a piece of meat,' Columbus human trafficking survivor shares her story
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus attorney is alleging major hotel chains know or should know about sex trafficking happening on their properties, and he's filing several lawsuits in federal court against them. One of the hotels he's suing is Red Roof Inn, based in New Albany. According to...
WSYX ABC6
Elton John shouts out Ohio State, Iowa marching bands for tribute performance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State and Iowa marching bands teamed up Saturday to pay tribute to Sir Elton John. The Best Damn Band in the Land and the Hawkeye Marching Band performed "A Tribute to Elton John" during halftime of the matchup between the Buckeyes and Hawkeyes.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom named Thorpe Award semifinalist
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom has been named a semifinalist for the 2022 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award. Each year, the Thorpe Award is given to the best defensive back in college football. Ransom, a native of Tucson, Ariz., is third on the team in total...
WSYX ABC6
Father pleads for accused killer of 21-year-old Columbus man to surrender
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving father is asking an accused killer to surrender to Franklin County deputies. Detectives have an arrest warrant for Justus Robertson, 19, in connection with a July 7 homicide that took the life of a 21-year-old Columbus man. The southeast side neighborhood is still...
WSYX ABC6
Crime in central Ohio takes a toll on first responders' mental health
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As crime and violence impacts families and communities, first responders said it affects their mental health as well. "I don’t want to see anyone lose their life, especially a first responder that’s out there putting their lives on the line every day," said Mick Yinger, a retired police officer who worked in central Ohio for 21 years.
