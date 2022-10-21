Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc man sentenced for holding jailer hostage during escape attempt, still faces homicide charges
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The second of the two men that attempted to escape Outagamie County Jail while holding a jailer hostage was sentenced in Outagamie County Court on Monday. 38-year-old Matthew Beyer was sentenced to five years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision for his...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Native Sentenced in Prison Escape Attempt
A Manitowoc native accused of killing his two children has been sentenced in a separate case. 38-year-old Matthew Beyer was previously convicted for attempting to escape from the Outagamie County Jail, and has been sentenced to spend five years in prison. Beyer is also accused of killing his 5-year-old son...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Attorney Pleads Not Guilty in Assault Case
A Green Bay attorney accused of assaulting a Sheriff’s Deputy has pleaded not guilty. Mark Howe is facing two charges of Resisting an Officer, one with the Substantial Bodily Harm enhancer, and one count of Disorderly Conduct. The criminal complaint claims that Howe was at the Epic Event Center...
Fox11online.com
Suspect in children's deaths sentenced for jail escape attempt
APPLETON (WLUK) – Matthew Beyer was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for trying to escape from the Outagamie County Jail. Meanwhile, preparations continue for his Dec. 1 trial for allegedly killing his two children in their Kaukauna home. Beyer, 38, is charged with two counts of first-degree...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Woman Pleads No Contest in Racist Notes Case
A Two Rivers woman has been convicted on 3 charges after she left racist notes on the vehicles of black residents. 50-year-old Cathleen Yauch was found guilty due to no-contest pleas on two charges of Disorderly Conduct, and one for Felony Bail Jumping. One of the Disorderly Conduct charges was...
WSAW
Authorities identify man whose body was found in Portage County cornfield
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man whose body was found in a cornfield in Portage County last month. The man was identified as Bruce Vossekuil, 41, of Wisconsin Rapids. On Sept. 22, a body was found in a cornfield in the town of Belmont by a farm worker.
WDIO-TV
Man who stole $426,000 from elderly victim faces sentencing
OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) – An Oshkosh man convicted of stealing more than $426,000 from a 92-year-old nursing home resident is scheduled to be sentenced in January. A jury earlier this month found Terry Culver guilty of eight felonies. The Wisconsin attorney general’s office says he acted as power of attorney for the victim and removed the money from bank accounts.
seehafernews.com
Person of Interest in Green Bay Shooting of a Five-Year-Old Now in Police Custody
The Green Bay Police Department has announced that they have located a person of interest in the shooting of a 5-year-old girl. Five days after Skyé Bleu Evans-Crowley was shot and killed, 35-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter was arrested by the Beloit Police Department. Leavy-Carter’s vehicle was located in Beloit on...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Arrest Man Believed to be Responsible for Gas Station Shooting
The Green Bay Police Department has arrested a man they believe to be responsible for a shooting at a gas station earlier this month. 31-year-old Ziante Watts has been charged with Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide by Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Attempted Armed Robbery, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
JUST IN: Wausau priest resigns amid abuse allegation
A Catholic priest serving two Wausau parishes is no longer in the ministry, after an allegation of “sexual misconduct” with a minor. Parishioners at several Wausau Catholic churches learned of the accusation Oct. 23 during Sunday worship services. The abuse was referred to as “sexual misconduct with a minor,” rather than “sexual abuse,” in a prepared statement from La Crosse Diocese Bishop William Callahan, when shared with congregations.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man on parole for homicide charged with OWI, found with loaded gun
WEST BEND, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin deputies pulled over an erratic driver, who turned out to be on parole for First Degree Reckless Homicide, and found a loaded gun in his waistband. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, and according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, when...
spmetrowire.com
Wisconsin Rapids man busted during drug sting in Stevens Point
A Wisconsin Rapids man was issued a signature bond after being arrested during a downtown drug sting. Eric Eaves, 43, made his b...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Michael D. Coldren, 46, Manitowoc, possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer on 10/30/21, Guilty due toa no contest plea, Sentence withheld. The defendant is placed on probation to DOC for a period of two (2) years on count 1 and one (1) year on count 3. Conditions of probation: 1) Any treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process, including COMPAS and AODA; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 4) Continue with AODA treatment; 5) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 6) Pay court costs; 7) Spend thirty (30) days in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, commencing December 16, 2022; 8) Spend sixty (60) days in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, imposed and stayed to be imposed at the agent’s discretion and by further order of the court. The court will authorize the defendant to serve the jail time in Sheboygan County Jail. The court will also permit the defendant’s probation be transferred to Sheboygan. The defendant has three (3) days sentence credit if revoked.
NBC26
Remembering Skye Blue: Mother of 5-year-old victim in last week's shooting speaks out
GREEN BAY — Just seven days ago Lakayla Evans was waking her daughter up, getting her ready for school, and sending her on her way to kindergarten. Now, life looks much different for Evans, planning a funeral, meetings with law enforcement and finding time to mourn the loss of her little girl, Skye Blue.
wearegreenbay.com
City just south of Fond du Lac County sees three ‘serious’ motorcycle crashes within 90 minutes
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to three motorcycle accidents with serious injuries, all within an hour and 20 minutes of each other on Sunday. According to a Facebook post, the first call was around 8:00 p.m. for a report of a single...
WBAY Green Bay
Waupaca County District Attorney announces resignation
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Waupaca County District Attorney Veronica Isherwood is stepping down in December, according to the governor’s office. Isherwood’s resignation is effective Dec. 17. A new district attorney will serve the remainder of Isherwood’s term, which ends in January 2025. Gov. Tony Evers is...
wearegreenbay.com
Armed robbery of Menasha home ends in altercation, investigation ongoing
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people broke into a home in Menasha armed with a bat and a crowbar. After taking several items, one suspect is in custody and one is at large. According to the Menasha Police Department, the armed robbery began around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday in the 700 block of Third Street.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - October 22, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, October 22, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
merrillfotonews.com
CENTRAL WI NARCOTICS TASK FORCE MAJOR CASE YIELDS NUMEROUS FEDERAL CONVICTIONS
WAUSAU, Wis. – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin issued a press release yesterday (shown below) detailing the conviction and sentencing of Levi Bagne. This conviction was one of several as part of an investigation led by the FBI’s Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force (CWNTF).
Missing Michigan family found safe in Wisconsin, but officials say family still believes 'people are after them'
A West Michigan family reported missing last week has been located in Wisconsin and determined to be safe, but officials say the family still believes “people are after them.”
Comments / 0