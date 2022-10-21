ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawano County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Native Sentenced in Prison Escape Attempt

A Manitowoc native accused of killing his two children has been sentenced in a separate case. 38-year-old Matthew Beyer was previously convicted for attempting to escape from the Outagamie County Jail, and has been sentenced to spend five years in prison. Beyer is also accused of killing his 5-year-old son...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Attorney Pleads Not Guilty in Assault Case

A Green Bay attorney accused of assaulting a Sheriff’s Deputy has pleaded not guilty. Mark Howe is facing two charges of Resisting an Officer, one with the Substantial Bodily Harm enhancer, and one count of Disorderly Conduct. The criminal complaint claims that Howe was at the Epic Event Center...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Suspect in children's deaths sentenced for jail escape attempt

APPLETON (WLUK) – Matthew Beyer was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for trying to escape from the Outagamie County Jail. Meanwhile, preparations continue for his Dec. 1 trial for allegedly killing his two children in their Kaukauna home. Beyer, 38, is charged with two counts of first-degree...
KAUKAUNA, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Woman Pleads No Contest in Racist Notes Case

A Two Rivers woman has been convicted on 3 charges after she left racist notes on the vehicles of black residents. 50-year-old Cathleen Yauch was found guilty due to no-contest pleas on two charges of Disorderly Conduct, and one for Felony Bail Jumping. One of the Disorderly Conduct charges was...
WDIO-TV

Man who stole $426,000 from elderly victim faces sentencing

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) – An Oshkosh man convicted of stealing more than $426,000 from a 92-year-old nursing home resident is scheduled to be sentenced in January. A jury earlier this month found Terry Culver guilty of eight felonies. The Wisconsin attorney general’s office says he acted as power of attorney for the victim and removed the money from bank accounts.
OSHKOSH, WI
WausauPilot

JUST IN: Wausau priest resigns amid abuse allegation

A Catholic priest serving two Wausau parishes is no longer in the ministry, after an allegation of “sexual misconduct” with a minor. Parishioners at several Wausau Catholic churches learned of the accusation Oct. 23 during Sunday worship services. The abuse was referred to as “sexual misconduct with a minor,” rather than “sexual abuse,” in a prepared statement from La Crosse Diocese Bishop William Callahan, when shared with congregations.
WAUSAU, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Michael D. Coldren, 46, Manitowoc, possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer on 10/30/21, Guilty due toa no contest plea, Sentence withheld. The defendant is placed on probation to DOC for a period of two (2) years on count 1 and one (1) year on count 3. Conditions of probation: 1) Any treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process, including COMPAS and AODA; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 4) Continue with AODA treatment; 5) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 6) Pay court costs; 7) Spend thirty (30) days in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, commencing December 16, 2022; 8) Spend sixty (60) days in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, imposed and stayed to be imposed at the agent’s discretion and by further order of the court. The court will authorize the defendant to serve the jail time in Sheboygan County Jail. The court will also permit the defendant’s probation be transferred to Sheboygan. The defendant has three (3) days sentence credit if revoked.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Waupaca County District Attorney announces resignation

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Waupaca County District Attorney Veronica Isherwood is stepping down in December, according to the governor’s office. Isherwood’s resignation is effective Dec. 17. A new district attorney will serve the remainder of Isherwood’s term, which ends in January 2025. Gov. Tony Evers is...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Armed robbery of Menasha home ends in altercation, investigation ongoing

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people broke into a home in Menasha armed with a bat and a crowbar. After taking several items, one suspect is in custody and one is at large. According to the Menasha Police Department, the armed robbery began around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday in the 700 block of Third Street.
MENASHA, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - October 22, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, October 22, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy