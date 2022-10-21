Thieves break into Steve’s Hot Dogs in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The storefront of Steve’s Hot Dogs was smashed early Friday morning.

The incident happened at about 3:18 a.m. Surveillance video showed three men who appeared to be armed entering the store looking for cash. The employees had locked everything away like they were supposed to, and the criminals left empty-handed.

Steve’s Hot Dogs is located in the 3100 block of South Grand Boulevard. The company shared surveillance video of the break-in from Friday morning via Twitter .

After a recent spike of burglaries and break-ins in the city, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released this statement to FOX 2 on Friday:

“The Department is actively investigating several recent burglaries that have occurred at businesses across the City. Our district burglary squads are working to determine connections between these incidents. While some of them have been revealed to be connected, we are continuing to investigate further information to find out if the same suspect(s) are responsible for all of the incidents. The Department is also reviewing patrol plans and will consider adjusting the patrol hours of our district burglary squads to combat this issue. “

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.