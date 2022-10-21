ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Mostly dry Friday but warm, muggy conditions on tap for the weekend

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CdbB6_0ihZOlZY00

Weather for Fri, Oct. 21: 01:42

MIAMI -- A mostly dry Friday for South Florida will give way to a warm and muggy weekend.

CBS 4 meteorologist Dave Warren said the cooler air that moved into the region earlier this week will give way to more tropical-like conditions.

"By the end of the weekend, the breeze comes back from the east," he said. "And that brings back the humidity and the warmer weather."

There is the chance for scattered showers Friday, when the high temperature will top out only in the low 80s. The overnight low into Saturday will dip to the low 70s.

Temperatures on Saturday area expected to reach the upper 80s.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Mostly sunny, slight chance for a shower or two

MIAMI - It was a comfortable start to Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low 70s along the coast and cooler upper 60s inland.We enjoyed a dry start and the rain chance is low with only a few showers possible later. However, minor tidal flooding will be possible along the coastal areas due to the higher than normal King Tides. The next high tide in Key West takes place at 10:51 a.m. The next high tide in Miami takes place at 9:13 a.m. and in Ft. Lauderdale around 9:28 a.m.Plenty of sunshine in the afternoon will allow highs to climb to the mid to upper 80s. We'll enjoy more of the same over the next few days as high pressure remains in control.Late in the week, a cold front will stall to our north and we will remain warm with low rain chances through Halloween weekend. Lows will be in the low 70s and highs stay seasonable in the mid to upper 80s.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida's dry and wet seasons: An explainer

MIAMI -- For Americans who have lived or spent much time in parts of the country other than Florida, they may be used to experiencing four separate seasons during the year.But in South Florida, there are really only two seasons: the wet -- or rainy season -- and the dry season. And it seems like by the time we get to the end of either one of them, most South Floridians are anxiously waiting for a change in the  weather patterns. The wet season typically begins on May 15t and lasts through Oct. 15.But Mother Nature doesn't look at the calendar...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Feeling like fall: Cooler air blankets South Florida

MIAMI -- South Florida residents woke up Thursday morning to much cooler weather after a cold front moved through the area and dropped temperatures.Temperatures in the 60s blanketed the region overnight and the air was noticeably drier with dewpoints -- the amount of moisture in the air -- was in the 50s. ."We're cooler in comparison to yesterday," CBS 4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said Thursday morning. "It feels so nice, and you'll want to grab a sweater or light jacket."The temperature is expected to top out in the 70s with lots of sunshine although clouds and spotty showers are possible in the early afternoon, Gonzalez said.The mercury will dip again to the 60s overnight into Friday, when temperatures will rise to the mid-80s.
MIAMI, FL
Outsider.com

Tornado Tears Across Florida Beach, Sends Sand & Umbrellas Flying: VIDEO

Beachgoers in Fort Lauderdale had quite an experience on Friday (October 21st) when a tornado hurled some sand and umbrellas by the Plunge Beach Resort. Chief Meteorologist at WINK, Matt Devitt, shared an incredible video of the storm on the beach while beachgoers stood around the area. “FLORIDA TORNADO. Waterspout pushed onshore today in Fort Lauderdale by the Plunge Beach Resort… Hurling sand and umbrellas into the air before weakening.”
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
fortlauderdale.gov

City of Fort Lauderdale Welcomes Safe Harbor Lauderdale Marine Center’s North Marina Expansion in Shady Banks

The City of Fort Lauderdale’s charming and historic nautical neighborhood, Shady Banks, is now home to one of the City’s newest and state-of-the-art marinas. Safe Harbor Lauderdale Marine Center (SH LMC) celebrated the opening of its North Marina on Wednesday, October 19 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. At the event, SH LMC made a $50,000 donation for traffic calming improvements around Shady Banks. The North Marina is the conversion of a longtime derelict property that took five years to revive.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Narcity USA

This Miami Horror Maze Is The Scare You've Been Looking For

Gore. Horror. Terror. The creeps. Gut-wrenching. Fright. Dread. And so on. While there are endless ways to name that feeling that takes over you when your mind is in panic mode, there are even more ways to induce it in your gut. Fortunately, if you're a fan of goosebumps, we've got the right Halloween haunted maze for you this spooky season, but only if you dare to walk inside a scary hallway and head into the unknown.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Winterfest Boat Parade 2022: When to see it, where to sit — and grand marshals revealed

Like Christmas trees at Home Depot before Halloween, another tradition that announces the holiday season is upon us: the reveal of grand marshals for the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Drumroll ... The grand marshals for the 2022 Winterfest on Dec. 10 will be singer Taylor Dayne and former NSYNC members Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick. The trio join a ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Dirty Dining: Dead rodent and roaches found inside Miami Beach eatery

Below is a list of places that had either rodent, roach, or fly issues during an inspection last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Two of the places listed below were ordered shut. According to state records, there was a dead rodent, rodent droppings, and a...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Turnpike temporarily closed in NW Dade directions due to crash

MIAMI - A crash on the Florida Turnpike in northwest Miami-Dade snarled traffic for miles Tuesday morning.  The Turnpike was closed in both directions between Okeechobee Road and I-75 due to the multivehicle crash.Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said two people were airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center. Four other people with minor injuries were taken to a local hospital.Just after 9 a.m., the northbound lanes were reopened. Several southbound lanes also reopened by two left lanes remained blocked.Drivers were urged to seek alternates.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Famous Knaus Berry Farm reopens for season

MIAMI -  South Floridians will soon be able to get their much-needed fix of Knaus Berry Farm's gooey, warm cinnamon rolls.The famous farm reopened for the season at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. People started lining up at 3 a.m. to be the first ones in the store. In addition to its famous and delicious cinnamon rolls, Knaus Berry Farm is also known for its delicious milkshakes, smoothies, pies, and strawberries, among other things.The farm always closes for the summer and reopens at the end of October.During the season, folks drive from miles around to get their fresh baked items at their...
HOMESTEAD, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

NASCAR set for Homestead, while Wallace watches from afar

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Bubba Wallace is missing Sunday’s NASCAR race, and that’s evidently not his only sanction after losing his cool in Las Vegas last weekend. Denny Hamlin — who, along with Michael Jordan, co-owns the 23XI racing team that Wallace drives for — said Saturday that the team has dealt with matters in a way that goes “above and beyond” the penalties handed down by NASCAR.
HOMESTEAD, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Construction begins on Pine Park Villas in Pinecrest

SCAROFA Properties, a third-generation family business, has begun construction on Pine Park Villas – a luxury townhome enclave in the Village of Pinecrest featuring a limited collection of 18 residences. The private community is the unique vision of Stephane Rosarion, principal of Miami-based SCAROFA Properties, which is developing the project.
PINECREST, FL
CBS Miami

Several Miami-Dade areas reporting fish kill

MIAMI - More fish kills have been reported in Miami-Dade County over the past few days. The areas affected include Bayfront Park, Miami Shores, North Bay Village, and North Miami Beach, so far. The Miami Waterkeeper tells CBS 4 that several thousand fish have reportedly washed up on shore. Waterkeeper Rachel Silverstein said, "We're very concerned that this could grow and escalate. We are now starting to see regular fish kills in Biscayne bay, where it was a rare event previously." The Mayor of Miami Dade County Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement, "Our Bay is very fragile, from decades of neglect...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

NASCAR truck finale set after Saturday's race in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Chandler Smith, Zane Smith and Ben Rhodes became the final drivers to punch their tickets to the NASCAR Truck Series finale next month when Ty Majeski, already in the title race, won after Saturday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The drivers rounded out the championship-deciding...
HOMESTEAD, FL
Click10.com

Caught on camera: Armed burglars ransack Miami home

MIAMI – A Miami woman is hoping police can catch two burglars caught on her surveillance camera stealing items from her family’s home. The burglary happened on Oct. 13 at Jennifer Hardcastle’s home on the city’s northeast side. “One of the kids was holding a handgun,...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
118K+
Followers
21K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy