Baton Rouge, LA

9 people wounded in shooting at fraternity house off Southern campus, Baton Rouge police say

By CARLIE KOLLATH WELLS, LARA NICHOLSON
theadvocate.com
 4 days ago
theadvocate.com

Police arrest alleged gunman in shooting off Southern campus that injured 11

Baton Rouge police have arrested the person they say fired the shots that injured 11 students during an off-campus party Friday at a Southern University fraternity house, the department announced Sunday evening. Jaicedric Williams, 22, was arrested on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern fraternity shooting suspect was out on bond for domestic abuse, armed robbery arrests

The man accused of wounding 11 people in a shooting at a fraternity party just off Southern University's campus had previously been let out on bail twice within a month-long period on separate domestic violence and attempted armed robbery charges, and was awaiting trials for both at the time he allegedly fired into the crowd of students Friday, court records show.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

West Feliciana Parish Detention Center bookings for Oct. 11-16, 2022

The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Oct. 11-16: Echols, Eric: 32; 17544 Tunica Trace, Angola; battery of a correctional facility employee. Oct. 14. Jones, Keandrek: 23; 7559 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville; driving under the influence 1st offense, improper lane usage. Oct. 16. Robinson,...
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Two people shot in Prairieville on Tuesday morning, authorities say

Two people were injured in a shooting in Prairieville on Tuesday morning, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on John Broussard Road around 8 a.m., according to authorities. Two people were taken to the hospital after being injured in the gunfire. No other information about...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Three people are dead after two Sunday night crashes in Acadiana; five fatalities over weekend

Two Sunday evening crashes claimed three lives in St. Martin and Evangeline parishes, according to a statement from Louisiana State Police. Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I responded a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 70 south of Stephensville Elementary School in St. Martin Parish. The crash claimed the lives of 83-year-old Shirley A. Chiasson and 34-year-old Jeffrey A. Holmes, both of Morgan City.
SAINT MARTIN PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center

A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Authorities arrest 2 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish

Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show. Those booked and the counts against them:. Keokuk Knighten, 48, street address unknown, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI. Jill Myer,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man dead after falling, hitting head during fight on Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette police say

A man is dead after police say he fell and struck his head during a fight on NW Evangeline Thruway Saturday morning. Lafayette police officers responded to the 2000 block of NW Evangeline Thruway around 9:27 a.m. after reports of a man lying in the road on NW Frontage Road. Officers found the man unresponsive; a passerby started CPR until medical personnel arrived and took over, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Victim identified, suspect arrested after man hit his head and died during Evangeline Thruway fight

A suspect has been arrested after a 60-year-old man died after striking his head on the ground during a fight on NW Evangeline Thruway Saturday morning. Charles Thomas, 60, of Lafayette, was identified as the victim. Lafayette police responded to the 2000 block of NW Evangeline Thruway around 9:27 a.m. Saturday after reports of a man lying on the Frontage Road. CPR was administered by a bystander, then emergency medical responders, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Oct. 26, 2022

Early voting runs through Nov. 1 for the Nov. 8 election, except for Sunday. Early voting in northern East Baton Rouge Parish takes place at the Motor Vehicle Building, 2250 Main St., Baker; and at Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road, Baton Rouge. Other voting locations in Baton Rouge include...
ZACHARY, LA

