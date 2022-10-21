9 people wounded in shooting at fraternity house off Southern campus, Baton Rouge police say

Read full article on original website
11 students injured at Louisiana university party
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregants
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"
4 Great Seafood Places in Louisiana
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
theadvocate.com
Total number held in Assumption truck stop casino robbery rises to eight after latest arrests
Two New Orleans-area men and another from Mississippi have been arrested in the nighttime heist of an isolated truck stop casino in northern Assumption Parish that has already landed five others in jail, sheriff's deputies said Monday. The Cane Row truck stop casino on La. 70 was robbed by armed...
theadvocate.com
Police arrest alleged gunman in shooting off Southern campus that injured 11
Baton Rouge police have arrested the person they say fired the shots that injured 11 students during an off-campus party Friday at a Southern University fraternity house, the department announced Sunday evening. Jaicedric Williams, 22, was arrested on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean...
theadvocate.com
theadvocate.com
See the list of businesses led or owned by LSU grads that grew fastest, made the most money
Dallas-based TAP Innovations topped this year's LSU 100 list of fastest-growing companies while Turner Industries Group led the Roaring 10 list of companies generating the most revenue. The LSU 100 and Roaring 10 list recognize businesses owned or led by LSU graduates based on submissions of confidential financial results. TAP...
theadvocate.com
West Feliciana Parish Detention Center bookings for Oct. 11-16, 2022
The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Oct. 11-16: Echols, Eric: 32; 17544 Tunica Trace, Angola; battery of a correctional facility employee. Oct. 14. Jones, Keandrek: 23; 7559 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville; driving under the influence 1st offense, improper lane usage. Oct. 16. Robinson,...
theadvocate.com
Two people shot in Prairieville on Tuesday morning, authorities say
Two people were injured in a shooting in Prairieville on Tuesday morning, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on John Broussard Road around 8 a.m., according to authorities. Two people were taken to the hospital after being injured in the gunfire. No other information about...
theadvocate.com
Three people are dead after two Sunday night crashes in Acadiana; five fatalities over weekend
Two Sunday evening crashes claimed three lives in St. Martin and Evangeline parishes, according to a statement from Louisiana State Police. Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I responded a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 70 south of Stephensville Elementary School in St. Martin Parish. The crash claimed the lives of 83-year-old Shirley A. Chiasson and 34-year-old Jeffrey A. Holmes, both of Morgan City.
theadvocate.com
theadvocate.com
Authorities investigating a Saturday afternoon homicide, according to Opelousas Police
Around 2:40 p.m., Opelousas police responded to a call to the 100 block of South Academy Street about someone being shot. Once police arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshots lying on the roadways, according to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon. Officers attempted to adminster lifesaving measures but the...
theadvocate.com
Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center
A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
theadvocate.com
Authorities arrest 2 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish
Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show. Those booked and the counts against them:. Keokuk Knighten, 48, street address unknown, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI. Jill Myer,...
theadvocate.com
New to the market and under $2 million: Take a look at these 3 Baton Rouge homes
The Baton Rouge real estate market is home to a variety of styles. There's truly something for everyone, and recently, there have been some real gems. Take a look at these three homes that have been listed for fewer than 20 days. Details and photographs about the homes were provided by listing agents.
theadvocate.com
Man dead after falling, hitting head during fight on Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette police say
A man is dead after police say he fell and struck his head during a fight on NW Evangeline Thruway Saturday morning. Lafayette police officers responded to the 2000 block of NW Evangeline Thruway around 9:27 a.m. after reports of a man lying in the road on NW Frontage Road. Officers found the man unresponsive; a passerby started CPR until medical personnel arrived and took over, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
theadvocate.com
theadvocate.com
West Feliciana teen takes first deer with crossbow
Ashlynn Culley, 17, recently killed her first deer, a 6 point, taken with a crossbow in West Feliciana Parish. Culley has been hunting with her dad since she was about 8.
theadvocate.com
See these Halloween-themed yard decorations in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas
We asked, and you delivered. In our search for Halloween yard décor, readers submitted the spooky and the wholesome. The themed and the classic. Take a look at some of the fall yard and doorway submissions. Hundred Oaks: 'Stranger Things'. Elizabeth Martin, who lives in the Hundred Oaks neighborhood...
theadvocate.com
Some Livingston bus drivers on strike amid shortage: 'Some of us can't survive on this'
The night before 21 Livingston Parish bus drivers went on strike Friday, calling for higher pay and better working conditions, driver Victoria McDonald urged the parish school board to address an ongoing crisis. “What can bus drivers do that would possibly allow us to make more than the bare minimum?"...
theadvocate.com
One driver dead, another arrested on DWI in Assumption Parish crash, State Police says
One driver died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Assumption Parish and the other driver arrested on first-offense DWI, State Police said. The crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. on La. 308, near Orchid Street in Labadieville. Juana Ramos, 64, of Metairie, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban south...
theadvocate.com
New K-8 Southside campus holds community event, names courtyard after J. Rogers Pope
Livingston Parish school officials held a community celebration Oct. 15, to commemorate the opening of the new Southside Campus, which houses the K-5 Southside Elementary and 6-8 Southside Junior High School. The day’s activities included presentations by school and elected officials, a tour of the campus and lunch for participants....
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Oct. 26, 2022
Early voting runs through Nov. 1 for the Nov. 8 election, except for Sunday. Early voting in northern East Baton Rouge Parish takes place at the Motor Vehicle Building, 2250 Main St., Baker; and at Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road, Baton Rouge. Other voting locations in Baton Rouge include...
