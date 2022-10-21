Read full article on original website
Myanmar military airstrike on concert kills up to 80, including musicians
An airstrike by Myanmar's ruling military has killed up to 80 people at a music festival in the country's mountainous northern state of Kachin, local media and international organizations said.
Myanmar military defends air strikes on concert that claimed 80 lives and injured 100
Myanmar’s military has defended air strikes it carried out on a concert organised by an ethnic minority that killed as many as 80 people, including singers and musicians.The military claimed it was responding to the ambushes and attacks from the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), a group engaged in a six-decade-long struggle demanding greater autonomy for the Kachin people.The strikes, which were carried out on Sunday, were in accordance with international rules of engagement, the junta claimed, adding that it was a “necessary operation” in response to “terrorist” acts carried out by the Kachin group.It also dismissed the reports of...
Ethnic group says Myanmar air attack kills 80 at celebration
BANGKOK (AP) — Air strikes by Myanmar’s military killed as many as 80 people, including singers and musicians, attending an anniversary celebration of the Kachin ethnic minority’s main political organization, members of the group and a rescue worker said Monday. The reported attack comes three days before Southeast Asian foreign ministers are to hold a special meeting in Indonesia to discuss widening violence in Myanmar. The number of casualties at Sunday night’s celebration, held by the Kachin Independence Organization in the northern state of Kachin, appeared to be the most in a single air attack since the military seized power in February 2021 from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Initial reports put the death toll at around 60, but later tallies raised it to about 80.
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique
Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
Iranian schoolgirls are removing their hijabs, shouting 'death to the dictator' and raising their middle fingers at the country's leaders
The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group said at least 154 people — including children — have been killed in this latest wave of protests.
Captured Allied Soldiers Were Cruelly Forced Into Tiny Bamboo Cages and Fed to Vicious Sharks in the Pig Basket Atrocity
Following their surrender to the Japanese Imperial Army in East Java, Indonesia in 1942, around 200 Allied soldiers took to the hills around Malang to form pockets of guerilla resistance. They were eventually captured by the Kempetai, the military police arm of the Imperial Japanese Army and what resulted was a horrific war crime known as the Pig Basket atrocity.
PICTURED: Marine and his wife accused of stealing Afghan orphan, three, by luring her to the US with her cousins when the Taliban took over then 'snatching her from refugee camp'
The US Marine accused of kidnapping an Afghan orphan from her relatives by luring them to the US last year is the Mennonite son of a pro-golfer who is married with two sons, DailyMail.com can reveal. Joshua Mast, 39, and his wife Stephanie, 38, have been sued by the child's...
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Russian Defense Adviser Accidentally Throws Putin Under the Bus in Live Interview
Russia has denied using Iranian-made drones to target civilians in Ukraine and gone so far as repainting some of the weapons to make them appear Russian-made—but a defense adviser just let the cat out of the bag in a disastrous live TV interview. Ruslan Pukhov, a defense analyst and member of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Public Council, sat down with RBC for a segment on the weapons being used in Ukraine and apparently had no idea he was on an open mic. He told the TV hosts not to “rock the boat too much” with questions about the Iranian drones since “we all know they are Iranian but the authorities will not admit it.” The hosts appeared flummoxed and a sudden glint of alarm could be seen in Pukhov’s eyes as he seemed to realize his mistake. In subsequent comments to Russian media, Pukhov claimed to have no memory of making the comments and suggested it may have been a set-up. “Unfortunately, I don’t remember … After COVID my brain is bad.” It was not clear when the interview was broadcast, but Meduza noted that RBC for some reason did not post its Wednesday version of the program online.
Mass Grave Found With Remains of 25 ‘Human Trafficking’ Victims
Police in northern Malawi have discovered a mass grave of 25 people believed to be Ethiopian migrants. The victims, who authorities said were likely men aged between 25 and 40, were found in the town of Mzimba by a young farmer who was collecting wild honey. “The grave was discovered...
Lions and crocodiles credited with killing ISIS insurgents fighting in Mozambique, says report
A police chief said, "some of them died having been hit by bullets from our forces and others due to attacks by animals."ISIS has been fighting for control of the oil-rich province of Cabo Delgado since 2017. Wild lions and snakes have killed a number of ISIS fighters in northern...
Myanmar crisis: 50 killed in air raid on Kachin rebels, reports say
An air raid targeting one of Myanmar's biggest ethnic insurgent groups has killed at least 50 people and injured about 100, reports say. The death toll was given to the BBC by Colonel Naw Bu, spokesman of the Kachin Independence Army (KIA). Eyewitnesses in Kachin State, northern Myanmar, say aircraft...
Beleaguered Russian Commanders Now Babysitting Boss’ Kids in Ukraine
Russia’s war against Ukraine has taken yet another absurd turn as one of Vladimir Putin’s most devoted cronies took to social media to demonstrate the epitome of Russian military prowess: his three underage sons haphazardly firing off weapons in Ukraine as they are babysit by a top commander.
Police ‘Accidentally’ Shoot Journalist Who Exposed Government Corruption
Authorities in Kenya are investigating the mysterious police shooting of a controversial Pakistani journalist. Kenyan police say Arshad Sharif, 50, died when his car came under fire at a roadblock in Kajiado, near Nairobi on Sunday night. Police say his brother, who was driving the car, blasted through the roadblock and that Sharif was shot in a case of “mistaken identity.” Supporters of the journalist, who left Pakistan in May after being charged with sedition after exposing alleged government corruption, believe he was targeted.Media reports suggest the car was hit by nine bullets, including one that struck Sharif in the...
Iranian teenager dies after security forces beat her for not singing pro-regime song: 'Horrific'
Asra Panahi, 16, was one of 17 students allegedly injured by security forces after refusing to sing a pro-regime song, with 10 of the students in hospital for their injuries.
Scores killed in Myanmar military air strikes on ethnic rebel group
Myanmar military air strikes on a concert held by a major ethnic rebel group killed around 50 people and wounded 70, the rebels said on Monday. "Around 8:40 pm (2:40pm GMT) Sunday, two Myanmar military jets attacked" a ceremony the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) was holding, Colonel Naw Bu told AFP.
South Sudanese political party mobilizes in Faribault
They fled their home country’s third civil war. Now, they’re banding together to work for a fair election and peace in South Sedan. The Sudanese People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) met inside Trinity Lutheran in Faribault on Saturday afternoon. With state leaders, U.S. representatives and a former United Nations representative among those in attendance, the newly formed political party hopes to bring about, “peace and justice,” in South Sudan. ...
Russia Blames ‘Malfunction’ for Firing Missile Near British Military Plane
Russian officials blamed a “technical malfunction” after a Kremlin fighter jet fired a missile near a British military aircraft last month. The close call came on Sept. 29 when an unarmed RAF RC-135 Rivet Joint aircraft was carrying out a routine patrol in international airspace over the Black Sea. Two Russian Su-27 fighter jets shadowed the British plane, which isn’t unusual. “During that interaction, however, it transpired that one of the Su-27 aircraft released a missile in the vicinity of the RAF Rivet Joint beyond visual range,” British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said Thursday. Wallace said the “potentially dangerous engagement” led him to contact his Moscow counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, to ask for an explanation. The Russian authorities replied that an investigation found a “technical malfunction of the Su-27 fighter” was to blame. News of the mishap comes after a Russian fighter jet crashed into a residential building near Ukraine on Monday, killing 13.
