ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Getting Help, Kessel to Tie Record

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Pittsburgh Penguins were short one forward on Saturday night. That shouldn’t happen on Monday, as GM Ron Hextall recalled a pair of players and put Teddy Blueger on LTIR. Help is on the way. There is a long list of teams still engaged in NHL trade talks for Jakob Chychrun. The Canadiens’ wheel of RHD trade targets has a new name, John Tortorella benched a pair of the Flyers stars, and Owen Krepps pays tribute to Phil Kessel as he’s set to tie the NHL’s ironman record.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Rebound? Game 7: Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Flames

CALGARY, Alberta — The Calgary Flames (4-1-0) are a Stanley Cup contender and one of the teams with a legitimate chance to unseat the Colorado Avalanche as Western Conference champions. The Pittsburgh Penguins (4-1-1-) were thumped on Monday night by the Edmonton Oilers but have a chance to erase the sour taste quickly. The Penguins visit the Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday night.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Career Decision News

Tom Brady isn't going anywhere. Amid speculation that the legendary NFL quarterback could step away during the season, Brady re-committed to the Buccaneers earlier this week. Brady, 45, announced that he will not be stepping away during the season. In fact, Brady hinted that he might not be retiring anytime soon.
TAMPA, FL
Pgh Hockey Now

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code: Score $200 for Any NFL Week 7 Game

A Week 7 moneyline win this Sunday will unlock a sensational 40-to-1 bonus when you register with our DraftKings Sportsbook promo code. First-time customers that use our DraftKings Sportsbook promo code are eligible for the latest “Bet $5, Win $200” welcome offer. Sign up through our links and banners, place $5+ on any NFL moneyline, and score $200 in free bets if your team wins.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pgh Hockey Now

Pgh Hockey Now

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.

 http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy