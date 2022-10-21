Read full article on original website
EDMONTON, Alberta — The Pittsburgh Penguins were short one forward on Saturday night. That shouldn’t happen on Monday, as GM Ron Hextall recalled a pair of players and put Teddy Blueger on LTIR. Help is on the way. There is a long list of teams still engaged in NHL trade talks for Jakob Chychrun. The Canadiens’ wheel of RHD trade targets has a new name, John Tortorella benched a pair of the Flyers stars, and Owen Krepps pays tribute to Phil Kessel as he’s set to tie the NHL’s ironman record.
Penguins Rebound? Game 7: Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Flames
CALGARY, Alberta — The Calgary Flames (4-1-0) are a Stanley Cup contender and one of the teams with a legitimate chance to unseat the Colorado Avalanche as Western Conference champions. The Pittsburgh Penguins (4-1-1-) were thumped on Monday night by the Edmonton Oilers but have a chance to erase the sour taste quickly. The Penguins visit the Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday night.
Danton Heinen Filling the Net, Rewriting His Career Narrative (+)
EDMONTON — The Pittsburgh Penguins did not give Danton Heinen a qualifying offerlast July. The winger popped a career-high 18 goals on a $1 million contract and was a threat to get a much larger arbitration award than the Penguins could afford. After the team chose to keep Kasperi...
Penguins Takeaways: Archibald Sparks Comeback, Jarry Saves
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Pittsburgh Penguins have a lineup that’s loaded with difference-makers. Josh Archibald isn’t one of them. But he played a leading role in the Penguins’ 6-3 victory against Columbus Saturday night at Nationwide Arena. Arguably a bigger one than anyone except Tristan Jarry.
(UPDATED) Penguins Guentzel & Blueger Status, Recall Poulin & Caggiula
EDMONTON — Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jake Guentzel missed the Penguins’ 6-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. The team played with only 11 forwards but fixed that problem on Sunday afternoon. Guentzel did not join the Penguins’ practice Sunday afternoon at the Rogers Place practice...
T.J. Watt takes step toward return, works out on field before Steelers-Dolphins game
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — As he nears a return from injured reserve, outside linebacker T.J. Watt took part in about a 40-minute workout before the Pittsburgh Steelers’ prime-time matchup Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium against the Miami Dolphins. Watt did agility drills that focused on running and...
