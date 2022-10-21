ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

MySanAntonio

Novartis: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) _ Novartis AG (NVS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.57 billion. The Basel, Switzerland-based company said it had profit of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.58 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed...
Celestica: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Celestica Inc. (CLS) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $45.7 million. The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 52 cents per share. The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $1.92 billion in the period.
Shutterstock: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $23 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of...
NEW YORK STATE
Logitech: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) _ Logitech International SA (LOGI) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $82.1 million. The Lausanne, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and stock option expense, were 84 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall...
Global junk-bond sales drop most ever with no signs of recovery

Junk-bond sales are falling at an unprecedented rate globally as interest rates rise, a double blow to riskier companies in need of financing in the next few years. Issuance for high-yield corporates plummeted 73% through Monday compared with the same period last year, according to LEAG data compiled by Bloomberg.
Halliburton earnings double amid surging global crude demand

Halliburton Co. surpassed profit expectations amid a tight market for oilfield supplies as the world's biggest provider of frack services gears up for increasing activity around the world. The company reported adjusted per-share profit of 60 cents in the three months through September, higher than the average estimate from analysts...
GE Aerospace strength counters deterioration in wind business

General Electric Co. reported better-than-expected cash performance in the third quarter amid strength in its jet-engine business, helping the manufacturer counter a deterioration in its wind operations and persistent supply-chain challenges. GE Aerospace sales jumped 24% while profit soared 52% in the period, reflecting demand for maintenance and services by...

