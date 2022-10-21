Read full article on original website
Plastonix Inc. developed a way to recycle all types of plastic
Plastonix Inc. a company in Canada, that repurposes plastics, launched a new technology that addresses the world’s massive plastic waste crisis. The technology is built on methods, systems, apparatuses, and proprietary chemical agents that address many of the systemic barriers that have traditionally inhibited the recovery of discarded plastic. That includes the hard-to-recycle varieties of plastic.
CBS News
Abbott plans new $500 million infant formula facility as shortage continues
STURGIS, Mich. (CNN) -- Abbott Nutrition plans to build a $500 million nutrition facility for specialty and metabolic infant formulas, Chairman and CEO Robert Ford said Wednesday. The announcement comes as the US formula shortage continues and experts have called for more domestic production and diversity among suppliers. "We're moving...
foodsafetynews.com
Abbott Nutrition puts up $500 million for new state of art baby formula production
Abbott Nutrition’s Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Robert Ford has announced that his company is putting up $500 million for a new infant formula manufacturing facility at a location yet to be determined. His announcement came during a quarterly phone conference with investment analysts as the troublesome infant formula...
Philips cuts 4,000 jobs following medical device recall
Philips CEO Roy Jakobs announced the Amsterdam-based medical equipment company will cut 4,000 jobs in the United States and Netherlands "immediately" following last year's massive recall of sleep apnea devices.
seafoodsource.com
Researchers developing test to detect salmon diseases with single blood sample
A new project given funding from the United Kingdom Innovation Fund (SIF) is developing a non-lethal immunology tool that will look to monitor aspects of Atlantic salmon health from a single blood sample. During the five month-feasibility project, a research consortium will investigate immunological biomarkers for pancreas disease, complex gill...
Recycling Today
Pellenc ST, Buhler partner for plastic bottle and flake sorting
Two companies that specialize in sorting polyethylene terephthalate (PET) have announced a partnership they say is geared toward offering plastic recyclers a complete front- and back-end solution for plastic bottle and flake sorting. Buhler Group, Uzwil, Switzerland, and Pellenc ST, Pertuis, France, will combine their sorting specialties. Buhler will provide...
3DPrint.com
Inventia Life Science Opens its First U.S. Bioprinting Office in Delaware
Bioprinting machine manufacturer Inventia Life Science has opened its first U.S. office and facility at Delaware NGO The Innovation Space. The Sydney, Australia-based startup will benefit from the rich life sciences ecosystem in the Mid-Atlantic region and Delaware’s strong reputation for attracting engineers, chemists, and other talented scientists that will contribute to the brand’s digital bioprinting technology for fast, scalable, and reproducible printing of realistic 3D human tissues for drug and therapy research applications.
US News and World Report
GE CEO Sees 'Choppier' Operating Environment Next Year
CHICAGO (Reuters) - General Electric Co's Chief Executive Larry Culp on Tuesday warned companies are likely to face a "choppier" operating environment next year, but expressed confidence that his company would be able to work its way through it. "We feel pretty good about our potential to control the controllable,"...
qualityassurancemag.com
Bubble Tea Supplier Chen En Foods Starts Onboarding Business Partners in the U.S.
NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan — Chen En Foods, a bubble tea ingredients supplier, established for over three decades in Taiwan, is in search of new business partners, such as wholesalers, importers and distributors in the U.S. One-stop service for bubble tea business partners. With more and more entrepreneurs getting...
labpulse.com
Shineco moves into point-of-care testing, inks stock purchase agreement with Chinese biotech
Beijing-based Shineco announced on Tuesday that it has entered a stock purchase agreement through its subsidiary Shineco Life Science to acquire 51% of the issued equity interest of Changzhou Biowin Pharmaceutical (CBP), a Chinese biotechnology company with a focus on in-vitro diagnostic product research and development and biomedical products manufacturing.
Metrc To Launch Sustainable Tag Solution For Seed-to-Sale Tracking
Metrc, a provider of cannabis regulatory technology systems in the U.S., will launch sustainable radio frequency identification (RFID) plant tags developed to reduce waste, resulting in better all-around environmental performance. To ensure the success and adoption of the new plant tags, Metrc is initiating a pilot test program for select state agencies and licensees to provide feedback on the tag’s design, durability and readability.
salestechstar.com
NOVOSENSE Selects to Improve Business Planning Capabilities with Blue Yonder
To improve its supply chain planning capabilities and customer satisfaction, NOVOSENSE Microelectronics, a highly robust and reliable analog and mixed signal integrated circuit (IC) design company, has selected to implement Blue Yonder’s supply planning solution, part of Luminate® Planning. Since its establishment in 2013, NOVOSENSE has focused on...
DVM 360
Bausch + Lomb debuts Project Watson health care products for dogs
Bausch + Lomb Corporation, a global human eye health company, has expanded its line by launching Project Watson health care products for dogs in the United States. These products are specifically formulated to help promote dogs' eyes, ears, and overall well-being utilizing high-quality, naturally inspired ingredients. "For nearly two centuries,...
PV Tech
Mondragon Assembly to develop automated PV manufacturing line for BVG India
Solar PV equipment provider Mondragon Assembly has received an order from BVG India to develop a multi-gigawatt automated PV manufacturing line. The new line will consist of a first phase of 500MW automated solar PV manufacturing line that will produce 182mm (M10) half-cut cells. Located in the north of India,...
eClinicalWorks Scribe Technology Assists 150+ Provider New York-Based Medical Center with Cost Savings
WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- With the innovative eClinicalWorks Scribe ® — built on a natural language platform — Open Door Family Medical Center, a New York Federally Qualified Health Center serving over 60,000 patients at 16 locations, is reducing provider burnout and maximizing savings. When compared to human scribe services, the potential cost savings with eClinicalWorks Scribe is around $3,700 per month or $44,000 annually per clinician. eClinicalWorks Scribe combines advanced healthcare IT with AI-driven voice-recognition software to make documentation faster, easier, and more clinically accurate. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005022/en/ Open Door Family Medical Center is a New York Federally Qualified Health Center serving over 60,000 patients at 16 locations. For more information, visit www.opendoormedical.org. (Photo: Business Wire)
hbsdealer.com
Training NexGen is critical: DeWalt survey
U.S. contractors say gap in skilled labor impacts construction – now and future. DeWalt, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, in its recent survey, found more than half of U.S. contractors (55%) feel a lack of skilled workers is a barrier to growing their current business. “The DeWalt Powering...
Industry: Advanced recycling is a solution to plastic crisis
The plastics industry says there is way to help solve the crisis of plastic waste plaguing the planet’s oceans, beaches and lands— recycle it, chemically.Chemical recycling typically uses heat or chemical solvents to break down plastics into liquid and gas to produce an oil-like mixture or basic chemicals. Industry leaders say that mixture can be made back into plastic pellets to make new products.The goal is to create a circular economy for plastics, according to the American Chemistry Council, the industry trade association for American chemical companies.Companies are planning to build large plastics recycling plants and seven smaller facilities...
PV Tech
C&D Clean Energy signs agreement with LONGi for development of “One Belt and One Road” markets
C&D Clean Energy has announced a strategic partnership with LONGi to jointly drive business development in the fields of supply chain services and module marketing in “One Belt and One Road” markets. As part of the cooperation, C&D will purchase 500MW of LONGi modules for its invested projects...
Industry, medical experts weigh in opportunities, challenges now that hearing aids available over-the-counter
Monday is the first day Americans can purchase hearing aids over-the-counter at stores, without a prescription. White House officials say this opens access to hearing aids for millions of Americans, while bringing down the cost by thousands of dollars. “The vast majority of adults who could benefit from a hearing...
