Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Moody's (MCO) Down on Q3 Earnings Miss, Lower 2022 Outlook
MCO - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.06. The bottom line also plunged 31% from the year-ago quarter figure. Shares of the company have lost more than 4% in pre-market trading. This is largely owing to disappointing...
Zacks.com
Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Q3 Earnings Beat, Sales View Down
RTX - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 by 9%. However, the bottom-line figure dropped 4% from the year-ago quarter’s adjusted earnings of $1.26 due to the absence of a prior year tax benefit and lower pension income.
Zacks.com
Brown & Brown (BRO) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Rise Y/Y
BRO - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 50 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.7%. The bottom line decreased 13.8% year over year. The quarterly results benefited from improved organic growth and higher net investment income, partly offset by higher expenses. Brown & Brown, Inc....
Zacks.com
Corning (GLW) Q3 Earnings In Sync Despite Lower Revenues
GLW - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line missed the same. The company has updated its guidance based on the challenging macroeconomic environment. Shares mostly trended down in pre-market trading owing to the muted outlook as investors probably expected a healthy growth momentum.
Zacks.com
Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
PEBO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.83 per share. This compares to loss of $0.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 12.05%. A...
Zacks.com
Zions (ZION) Tanks as Q3 Earnings Miss on Higher Provisions
ZION - Free Report) lost 7% in after-hours trading in response to lower-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results. Net earnings per share of $1.40 lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58. Also, the bottom line declined 3% from the year-ago quarter. We too had projected earnings to be $1.58 per share. Results...
Zacks.com
Coca-Cola (KO) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's on the Cards?
KO - Free Report) is expected to register top-line growth when it reports third-quarter 2022 numbers on Oct 25, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter revenues is pegged at $10.6 billion, suggesting 5.6% growth from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. For third-quarter...
Zacks.com
Cadence (CDNS) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y
CDNS - Free Report) posted non-GAAP earnings of $1.06 per share in third-quarter 2022, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.3% and increased 32.5% year over year. Revenues of $903 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.8% and increased 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. The top line benefited from continued strength across all segments driven by higher demand for its products. CDNS ended the quarter with a backlog of $5.5 billion.
Zacks.com
First Bancorp (FBP) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
FBP - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.56%. A...
Zacks.com
Helix Energy (HLX) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
HLX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.10 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06. This compares to loss of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -266.67%. A quarter...
Zacks.com
Q3 Earnings Season Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Danaher, Comcast & Starbucks
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. In today's Research Daily, we provide the updated Q3 earnings season scorecard, in addition to featuring new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Danaher Corporation (DHR), Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). These research reports...
Zacks.com
NorthWestern (NWE) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates
NWE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.65 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -27.59%. A...
Zacks.com
Farmland Partners (FPI) Q3 FFO and Revenues Top Estimates
FPI - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.02 per share. This compares to loss of $0.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com
ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Moves 6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
ARKO Corp. (. ARKO - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 6% higher at $9.86. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.4% loss over the past four weeks. Shares of ARKO...
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Utilities ETFs This Earnings Season?
Big utilities companies will start releasing their quarterly numbers in the coming days. The outlook is mixed this time. Let’s delve into the earnings potential of the big utilities companies that could regulate the performance of the sector ahead. According to our methodology, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy),...
Zacks.com
What Makes Guidewire Software (GWRE) a New Buy Stock
GWRE - Free Report) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is a...
Zacks.com
3 Healthcare Stocks Set to Outshine Q3 Earnings Estimates
HUM - Free Report) , Teladoc Health, Inc. (. TDOC - Free Report) and Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (. With the help of the Zacks Stock Screener, we have identified three companies, HUM, TDOC and MD, which are poised to outshine the Zacks Consensus Estimate in third-quarter earnings. These stocks have the ideal combination of two ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), #2 (Buy), #3 (Hold) — to surpass expectations. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks.com
Logitech's (LOGI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss
LOGI - Free Report) reported mixed results in second-quarter fiscal 2023. The computer peripheral and software maker’s fiscal second-quarter non-GAAP earnings of 84 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents but registered a year-over-year decline of 20%. The dismal bottom line reflects lower revenues, along...
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 25th
DINO - Free Report) : This independent energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days. HF Sinclair Corporation Price and Consensus. HF Sinclair Corporation price-consensus-chart | HF Sinclair Corporation Quote. HF Sinclair...
Zacks.com
Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) Hits New 52-Week High
PFIX - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 136.7% from its 52-week low price of $37.38/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
Comments / 0