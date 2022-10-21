4-H News: Snappy Elmdalers

The Snappy Elmdalers 4-H Club held its regular monthly meeting Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the Bowlus Community Center. Members answered the roll call question, "What are you dressing up as for Halloween?"

Eli Thelen reviewed the minutes from the September meeting.

Bryce Roerick celebrates his birthday in October.

Treasurer Dylan Krebs reported the club’s current balance.

Old Business: There was a Group Leader Meeting and it went really well. The Federation meeting was on Sept. 19.

New Business: The 4-H Awards Banquet will be a Winter Theme at the Sobieski Community Center on Oct. 29. RSVP by Oct. 14. Federation Budget meeting will be on November 1st.

Demonstration: Landon and Dillon Krebs demonstrated how to make an origami paper popper.

The next meeting will be Monday, Nov. 14, at the Bowlus Community Center. — Marshall Zapzalka, reporter