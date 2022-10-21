Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
A Bear Market Rally or Markets Forming a Solid Base: 5 Picks
Wall Street is witnessing a good rally in October after a horrible September. Historically, several major stock market crashes happened this month. However, this year, it looks like October will see a happy ending. Month to date, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the...
Zacks.com
Should JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) Be on Your Investing Radar?
JPME - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/11/2016. The fund is sponsored by J.P. Morgan. It has amassed assets over $257.44 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. Why...
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 25th
PHX Minerals Inc. (. PHX - Free Report) : This natural gas and oil minerals company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days. PHX Minerals Inc. Price and Consensus. PHX Minerals Inc. price-consensus-chart |...
Zacks.com
4 Stocks to Gain From Stubbornly High Inflation
Consumer prices in the United States advanced to a 40-year high last month. Elevated inflation, thus, continues to squeeze household outlays and adversely impact economic growth. In fact, the core consumer price index (CPI), which eliminates food and energy prices climbed 6.6% in September from the year-ago period, its highest 12-month jump since 1982, per the U.S. Labor Department.
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
iheart.com
If You Have A Penny From Before 1982, It's Worth More Than 1 Cent
When you see a penny on the street, do you pick it up? Well if not, you might want to reconsider since that penny could be worth a lot more than one cent, and if it is from before 1982, it is definitely worth more than its a cent. It...
Zacks.com
ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Moves 6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
ARKO Corp. (. ARKO - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 6% higher at $9.86. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.4% loss over the past four weeks. Shares of ARKO...
Zacks.com
Corning (GLW) Q3 Earnings In Sync Despite Lower Revenues
GLW - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line missed the same. The company has updated its guidance based on the challenging macroeconomic environment. Shares mostly trended down in pre-market trading owing to the muted outlook as investors probably expected a healthy growth momentum.
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Utilities ETFs This Earnings Season?
Big utilities companies will start releasing their quarterly numbers in the coming days. The outlook is mixed this time. Let’s delve into the earnings potential of the big utilities companies that could regulate the performance of the sector ahead. According to our methodology, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy),...
Zacks.com
Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) Hits New 52-Week High
PFIX - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 136.7% from its 52-week low price of $37.38/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
Zacks.com
Is Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
NAT - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA)?
IFRA - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 04/03/2018. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency. Sector ETFs are also funds of...
Zacks.com
What Makes Guidewire Software (GWRE) a New Buy Stock
GWRE - Free Report) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is a...
Zacks.com
Will Cost Headwinds Dampen Allegion's (ALLE) Q3 Earnings?
ALLE - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALLE’s third-quarter earnings has been revised downward by 0.4% in the past 60 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 9.4%.
Zacks.com
SSUMY vs. HON: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
SSUMY - Free Report) and Honeywell International Inc. (. HON - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to...
Zacks.com
Arch Capital (ACGL) Expects Q3 Cat Loss Between $530M & $560M
ACGL - Free Report) estimates third-quarter catastrophe loss of $530-$560 million pre-tax. The loss is expected to primarily stem from Hurricane Ian as well as other catastrophes, including U.S. convective storms, Typhoon Nanmadol and the hailstorms in France in June. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is currently pegged...
Zacks.com
Bluegreen Vacations (BXG) Surges 7.8%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Bluegreen Vacations shares soared 7.8% in the last trading session to close at $9.66. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 11% gain over the past four weeks. Bluegreen Vacations is benefiting from increase...
Zacks.com
Is PlayAGS (AGS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more...
Zacks.com
Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know
ESEA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $21.26, moving -0.51% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
Zacks.com
DINO or ORA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
DINO - Free Report) or Ormat Technologies (. ORA - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with...
