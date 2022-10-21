Read full article on original website
Virginia McMahon
4d ago
hey the other seasons in Michigan make it worth sitting through 6 months of winter. this is a beautiful enchanting Green State
Reply
4
Billie Idol
4d ago
Always remember, what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. A few good blizzards under the belt never hurts
Reply
5
Cathy Nugent
4d ago
...buck up me hearty...and Welcome to Michigan....cold doesn't care,you must...you got this,or...go back where you from
Reply
3
Related
Is It Legal To Kill Wild Turkey In Michigan?
Inflation has caused the cost of everything to go up, including the price of Thanksgiving and holiday dinners. Perhaps you look out your dining room window every morning and see wild turkey walking through the yard like they own the place...and you've thought: "The most expensive part of Thanksgiving Dinner is right here in my Clio or Montrose back yard... hold my coffee!" Well, not so fast!
ClickOnDetroit.com
Colorado man killed when kayak rack pierces windshield in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
SENEY, Mich. – A Colorado man was fatally struck by a kayak rack when driving in the Upper Peninsula. On Sunday around 2 p.m., a kayak rack came loose from a Honda that was traveling west on M-28, also known as the Seney Stretch, in Seney Township. According to...
wcsx.com
“Unsolved Mysteries” Comes to Michigan
The Show Unsolved Mysteries has made the move to Netflix with new episodes. The most recent one highlighted a UFO sighting in Michigan over 20 years ago!. There have been a ton of UFO sightings in the state of Michigan but this episode focuses solely on the events that took place on March 8th of 1994.
Michiganese: Ten More Words as Pronounced by Michiganders
Every time there is a list like this, someone usually complains about it:. ...and on and on and on... In these manic and stressful times, we really need to lighten up and have fun – especially with ourselves. We can't take ourselves too seriously...if we did, there wouldn't be any fun to have.
Apparently, Michiganders Are Most Scared of These Two Things
With the Spooky Season nearly reaching its conclusion, you may have already had your fair share of scares. After all, it seems like when people know your fear they tend to try and throw it in your face as much as possible. Maybe that's just my friends. However, if you...
Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?
If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
Three Rivers, MI Locals React to Mans Mysterious Plea For Butter
If you are not paying attention to your local Facebook groups-- you're missing out! Always good for a great laugh, local online groups are a great way for neighbors and communities to stay informed on local happenings. Quite often these groups are helpful, but other times they are downright hilarious!
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Triangle: The Creepy Story of Our Bermuda Triangle
I’m sure you’ve heard of The Bermuda Triangle, but did you know that Michigan has its own mysterious triangle in water? The Michigan Triangle is a famous, triangular part of Lake Michigan that has gotten a reputation for its sinking ships, disappearing crews and lost aircrafts. According to...
fox2detroit.com
Missing Michigan family of four found Sunday in Wisconsin
FREMONT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Fremont police confirm that the Cirigliano family was successfully found in Wisconsin on Sunday. The family of four went missing on Oct. 16 after family last made contact with them that day. Their phones were turned off after that and police were unable to ping them.
Old Michigan (and other) Trading Posts: 1875-1952
The online dictionary describes a trading post as “a store or small settlement established for trading, typically in a remote place.”. If you've seen any western movies, you can picture that image in your head...especially if you saw Clint Eastwood's “The Outlaw Josey Wales” where he comes across a trading post exactly as described above. A trading post was so-named because of the trappers that would stop at these lonely outposts, trading their pelts for goods like food, boots, guns & ammo, dried meats, and clothing. Call it a market or a store, but the term 'trading post' is where its soul lies.....and it was usually no more than a grubby, slipshod, one-room shack out in the wilderness.
West Michigan feeling impact of industry-wide concrete shortages
MUSKEGON, Mich. — From the roads you drive, to your home and your office, to the bridges, runways and parking lots that keep the country moving, concrete is among the most ubiquitous building materials on Earth. In 2022, however, concrete has become increasingly difficult to find. That’s the reality...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Cider Mills: 10 Magical Destinations
It’s a prime time to visit a cider mill in Michigan. It’s crazy to think about, but we’re actually getting to the end of the season for visiting your favorite cider mill, so get out there and enjoy it now, while you can. This weekend, I’m going to a cider mill right after I finished writing this post, actually. I’ve already been to two cider mills this year, but two is never enough, especially when it’s beautiful weather out, like it is this weekend across Michigan.
How to watch Whitmer, Dixon in second Michigan governor debate on October 25
The second debate between Michigan's major candidates for governor, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Tudor Dixon, will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Oakland University in Rochester. The live one-hour debate will be hosted by WXYZ-TV (Channel 7), WXMI-TV (Fox 17), WSYM-TV (Fox 47) and Oakland University's Center for Civic Engagement, the...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man dies from ‘flesh-eating’ bacteria after helping in Hurricane Ian recovery
JENISON, Mich. - When Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida last month, James Hewitt rushed from Jenison, Michigan, to help his friend who was in need. Days later, 56-year-old Hewitt would be dead after contracting a rare but dangerous bacterial infection. His fiancée, 54-year-old Leah DeLano, said he left for Florida...
wkar.org
Michigan could see wetter winter with variable temps across state
Forecasters say Michigan could see wetter-than-average conditions this upcoming winter. They say temperatures could be more varied. Most of Michigan has a 40 to 50 percent chance of receiving above normal precipitation this winter. That’s according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s outlook for December through February.
Yes, There’s An Actual Apartment in This Old Silo in Allegan
Last week, I asked the question, "Would you stay in a grain bin in Indiana for $100 a night?" And, surprisingly, people enthusiastically answered, "Yes!" Now, the grain bin had been remodeled to act as an Airbnb stay. So, it's not like people were just sleeping in an old, dirty building. Check out the pictures below:
Michigan Has Three Of The Snowiest Cities In America
Living in Michigan has a lot of benefits. Each season is different and of course the weather can change at any moment. Our summers are amazing with the Great Lakes, inland lakes and all of the outdoor activities. Fall is fun because of the color change. Spring brings new life and blooms. Winter on the other hand can be brutal.
Ohio Man Busted For Going Full Winnie the Pooh in Public
It was just another Tuesday in University Heights, Ohio. Well, except for the pantless man walking around outside. Right smack dab in the middle of rush hour a man was allegedly walking around pantless. Around 5:30 in the afternoon local law enforcement responded to a reported streaker of sorts. Police arrived to find a reportedly intoxicated elderly man walking in a parking lot going full Winnie the Pooh according to Cleveland.com,
Trick-or-treating times for Halloween 2022 in mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, MI — Halloween is almost here, and costumed trick-or-treaters on the hunt for candy will soon be filling neighborhoods throughout mid-Michigan. This year, Halloween falls on Monday, Oct. 31. There are trunk-or-treating events offered throughout the month, but if you plan to participate in traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating on...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Land owners encouraged to help stop decline in oak trees in Michigan
Michigan has an oak tree problem. Oaks are common throughout the state. That’s good, but the Forest Stewardship Coordinator for the Department of Natural Resources said that’s not the whole story. “We've got a lot of white oak that is getting older, but it's not successfully reproducing,” said...
1077 WRKR
Kalamazoo, MI
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 10