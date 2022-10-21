Read full article on original website
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
Reports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren’t new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is. An engine designed by the Austrian company Rotax was discovered installed in one of Russia's Iranian-made Mohajer-6 drones that went down over the Black Sea earlier this month. Rotax says it has launched an investigation into its engines powering Iranian drones. The delivery of such hardware to Iran violates European Union sanctions banning the export of items with both civilian and military purposes, such as vehicle parts. Identical sanctions are imposed by the European Union against Russia, as well.
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Luke Skywalker star sends army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and win back Ukraine’s ‘freedom’
LUKE Skywalker actor Mark Hamill has sent an army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and help Ukraine win back its freedom. The Hollywood legend has been heading the campaign to raise funds for Ukraine to buy more drones in a project known as UNITED24's "Army of Drones". The...
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
German president visits Kyiv as West mulls rebuilding plan
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Germany’s president arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday for his first visit to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion, as Western countries mulled a massive plan for Ukrainian rebuilding when the war eventually ends. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said after arriving that “it was...
Russian warplane falls on building in Siberia; 2 pilots die
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian warplane slammed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk on Sunday, killing both crewmembers, authorities said. It was the second time in less than a week that a combat jet crashed in a residential area in Russia. The Irkutsk region's governor,...
EXPLAINER: Dirty bombs sow fear and panic, cause few deaths
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Dirty bombs have long been feared as a potential weapon of terrorists because their main objective is to sow panic, confusion and anxiety by hurling radioactive dust and smoke into the atmosphere. The Kremlin alleges that Ukraine is preparing to detonate a dirty bomb in...
Britain's new prime minister Rishi Sunak warns nation over 'profound economic crisis'
Rishi Sunak officially took over as British prime minister on Tuesday. He said there are 'difficult decisions' on the economy to come.
Trump aides reportedly face pressure to testify in Mar-a-Lago case – live
Prosecutors urging two aides for more information about how documents were handled at the resort – follow all the latest news
Israeli troops raid gunmen's hideout; 5 Palestinians killed
NABLUS, West Bank (AP) — Israeli forces raided a stronghold of an armed group in the occupied West Bank’s second-largest city, blowing up a bomb lab and engaging in a firefight, the military said Tuesday. Five Palestinians were killed and 20 were wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The overnight raid in the old city, or kasbah, of Nablus, was one of the deadliest in the West Bank in 2022 and comes at a time of escalating tensions. Television footage showed flames and smoke rising in the night sky over Nablus. The army said it used shoulder-launched missiles. Local residents reported a large explosion that rocked the old city and surrounding neighborhoods. The target of the raid was a group of Palestinian gunmen calling themselves the Lions’ Den. The group was responsible for the recent fatal shooting of an Israeli soldier and several attempted attacks, the army said.
