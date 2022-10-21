ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi issues phone scam alert

If you answer the phone and the caller asks for payment for a municipal court warrant, there’s only one thing to do: disconnect. Several Corpus Christi residents have received such calls in which the caller duplicates a Corpus Christi city office number. The city is investigating. The city does...
