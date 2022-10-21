Read full article on original website
KIII TV3
Cooler temperatures behind cold front in Corpus Christi
Wind will decrease behind the front. High temperatures are in the upper 70s with lots of sunshine.
KIII TV3
Windy, warm, and humid in Corpus Christi
The next few days will be very breezy with increasing humidity, more typical of summer. Humidity drops behind our next front. Temperatures...not as much.
KIII TV3
Nueces County Sheriff shares how inmates can still vote from behind bars
Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper said that out of 1200 inmates only 350 are eligible to vote. That's because in Texas felons are not allowed to vote.
Abbott to Texas sheriffs: Help stop ‘chaos’ on border
exas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday met with about 20 sheriffs and law enforcement from South Texas border counties and urged them to continue to fight what he calls is "chaos" on the border caused by the Biden administration.
ccbiznews.com
Corpus Christi issues phone scam alert
If you answer the phone and the caller asks for payment for a municipal court warrant, there’s only one thing to do: disconnect. Several Corpus Christi residents have received such calls in which the caller duplicates a Corpus Christi city office number. The city is investigating. The city does...
Trump rally security will require federal, state and local law enforcement
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Preparations are in the work to ensure security is at its peak during former President Donald Trump's visit this weekend. Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper said there are members of many local law enforcement agencies preparing security for Saturday's 'Save America' Trump rally at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds.
Wrong-way SPID driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after hitting, killing motorcyclist, police say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police charged a woman with intoxication manslaughter after they said she crashed into a motorcyclist while driving the wrong way on S. Padre Island Dr., killing him. Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department responded to calls of a head-on crash in the...
