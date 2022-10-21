HUM - Free Report) , Teladoc Health, Inc. (. TDOC - Free Report) and Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (. With the help of the Zacks Stock Screener, we have identified three companies, HUM, TDOC and MD, which are poised to outshine the Zacks Consensus Estimate in third-quarter earnings. These stocks have the ideal combination of two ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), #2 (Buy), #3 (Hold) — to surpass expectations. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

3 HOURS AGO