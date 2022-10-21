ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Down 6.2% as Q3 Earnings & Revenues Miss

BOH - Free Report) lost 6.2% in response to lower-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results. Earnings per share of $1.28 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43. Also, the bottom line declined 15.8% from the year-ago quarter. The results were hurt by higher expenses and a decline in non-interest income. Also, the...
First Bancorp (FBP) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

FBP - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.56%. A...
W.R. Berkley (WRB) Q3 Earnings, Revenues Beat, Rise Y/Y

WRB - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 operating income of $1.01 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 82 cents by 23.2%. The bottom line improved 14.8% year over year. The insurer benefited from higher premiums, driven by strong rate increases in nearly all lines of business, exposure growth and...
Moody's (MCO) Down on Q3 Earnings Miss, Lower 2022 Outlook

MCO - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.06. The bottom line also plunged 31% from the year-ago quarter figure. Shares of the company have lost more than 4% in pre-market trading. This is largely owing to disappointing...
Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

PEBO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.83 per share. This compares to loss of $0.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 12.05%. A...
Cadence (CDNS) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y

CDNS - Free Report) posted non-GAAP earnings of $1.06 per share in third-quarter 2022, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.3% and increased 32.5% year over year. Revenues of $903 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.8% and increased 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. The top line benefited from continued strength across all segments driven by higher demand for its products. CDNS ended the quarter with a backlog of $5.5 billion.
Corning (GLW) Q3 Earnings In Sync Despite Lower Revenues

GLW - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line missed the same. The company has updated its guidance based on the challenging macroeconomic environment. Shares mostly trended down in pre-market trading owing to the muted outlook as investors probably expected a healthy growth momentum.
Earnings Preview: Franklin Resources (BEN) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline

BEN - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Brown & Brown (BRO) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Rise Y/Y

BRO - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 50 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.7%. The bottom line decreased 13.8% year over year. The quarterly results benefited from improved organic growth and higher net investment income, partly offset by higher expenses. Brown & Brown, Inc....
NorthWestern (NWE) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates

NWE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.65 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -27.59%. A...
Farmland Partners (FPI) Q3 FFO and Revenues Top Estimates

FPI - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.02 per share. This compares to loss of $0.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NXTP) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

NXTP - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03. This compares to loss of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
United Parcel Service (UPS) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

UPS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.99 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.84 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.28%. A...
Helix Energy (HLX) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

HLX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.10 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06. This compares to loss of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -266.67%. A quarter...
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Washington Federal (WAFD) Stock

WAFD - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this...
What to Expect From Discover Financial (DFS) Q3 Earnings

DFS - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 24, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Discover Financial’s third-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $3.65, indicating a rise of 3.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Our estimate suggests an EPS of $3.68 for the to-be-reported quarter.
3 Healthcare Stocks Set to Outshine Q3 Earnings Estimates

HUM - Free Report) , Teladoc Health, Inc. (. TDOC - Free Report) and Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (. With the help of the Zacks Stock Screener, we have identified three companies, HUM, TDOC and MD, which are poised to outshine the Zacks Consensus Estimate in third-quarter earnings. These stocks have the ideal combination of two ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), #2 (Buy), #3 (Hold) — to surpass expectations. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Will Cost Headwinds Dampen Allegion's (ALLE) Q3 Earnings?

ALLE - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALLE’s third-quarter earnings has been revised downward by 0.4% in the past 60 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 9.4%.
Factors Setting the Tone for Otis Worldwide (OTIS) Q3 Earnings

OTIS - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 26, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, OTIS’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.3% and rose 11.7% year over year. Net sales missed the consensus mark by 1.5% and declined 5% year over year.
Arch Capital (ACGL) Expects Q3 Cat Loss Between $530M & $560M

ACGL - Free Report) estimates third-quarter catastrophe loss of $530-$560 million pre-tax. The loss is expected to primarily stem from Hurricane Ian as well as other catastrophes, including U.S. convective storms, Typhoon Nanmadol and the hailstorms in France in June. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is currently pegged...

