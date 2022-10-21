Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Egg-Shaped Landmark in Florida is Part of an Iconic NeighborhoodL. CaneMiami, FL
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banksVictorMiami, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Courtney Clenney: defense attorney says new bodycam footage proves Clenney was abuse victimLavinia ThompsonMiami, FL
Netflix is bringing an official Stranger Things Store to MiamiBest of South FloridaAventura, FL
NBC Miami
2 Hospitalized After Multi-Car Crash on Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade
Two people had to be freed from a truck and were airlifted to a hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on the Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade Tuesday morning. The crash took place just after 8:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near the exit to Okeechobee Road. Florida Highway...
Click10.com
Police: Motorcyclist dies after shooting on I-95
MIAMI, Fla. – A motorcyclist has died after being shot multiple times early Sunday evening along a busy stretch of I-95, according to Miami-Dade Police. According to police, the man was driving southbound on I-95 near Northwest 79th Street when he was shot several times. Florida Highway Patrol responded...
Click10.com
Police ID man killed in I-95 shooting as search continues for suspect
MIAMI – Miami police continued their search for a suspect or suspects involved in the shooting death of a motorcyclist along Interstate 95 Sunday night. Police said the man, later identified as 22-year-old Oscar Garcia, was riding southbound on I-95 near Northwest 79th Street when he was shot several times.
NBC Miami
Portion of I-95 Southbound Shutdown Due to Shooting: Police
Traffic on I-95 Southbound has been shut down at 79th Street due to a reported shooting, Miami Police said. The shooting occurred on 1-95 Southbound near 69th Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, police said. One man has been transported to Ryder Trauma Center but there are no details on his...
Click10.com
Woman arrested in Miami-Dade for trying to kill woman in Broward, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives arrested a 31-year-old woman in Miami-Dade County who is accused of trying to kill another woman on Sunday morning in an apartment in Broward County and stealing her car. Sgt. Christian Rogers, a spokesman for the Pembroke Pines Police Department, announced the arrest of...
NBC Miami
Fire Damages Dozens of Units at Pembroke Park Public Storage Facility
A large fire damaged dozens of units at a public storage facility in Pembroke Park Monday night, officials said. The fire broke out around 6:45 p.m. at the facility in the 3000 block of Pembroke Road. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the...
Click10.com
Police searhing for missing 12-year-old in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police is seeking the public’s help in the search for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Northwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, Bianza Toutebon was last seen along the 20000 block of Northwest 47th Avenue on Wednesday. She stands 5 feet, 6...
Man arrested in Miami-Dade double murder
MIAMI -- A man wanted in connection with a double murder that occurred earlier this month at a northwest Miami-Dade apartment has been arrested in St. Lucie County, police said Monday.Kerron Rashad McCarthy was being held at a county jail and awaiting extradition back to Miami in the Oct. 5 slayings of Mark Cine and Eric Watters, both 25, police confirmed to CBS 4 News.A friend of the victims went to their apartment in the area of NW 92nd Street near 22nd Avenue and found the bodies of the two men, both of whom had been shot to death, according to police.Investigators have not said what led to the shootings or if the victims knew the suspect.Neighbors told CBS 4 News that they had heard gunshots a few days before the victims' bodies were found.. "Bang, bang, bang, bang, it was like fireworks," said resident Maurice Rips at the time.Residents said the two men had only lived in the apartment community for a short time before they were slain.
Click10.com
Man working at Port Everglades killed in accident involving shipping container
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A death investigation is underway at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale. According to authorities, the death was a result of an accident that occurred when a worker was moving a container on a ship. It happened Thursday night on a ship in Southport, which officials...
Click10.com
Armed thief breaks into Miami-Dade home while owners were sound asleep
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An armed thief broke into a southwest Miami-Dade County home while the homeowners were sound asleep in the next room. The thief quietly took electronics and other items before quickly leaving. It happened Friday night on Southwest 75th Street. This fellow was hooded, (wearing) gloves,...
NBC Miami
Police Seek Information After Man Killed in NW Miami-Dade Shooting
Police are seeking the public's help after a man was shot and killed in northwest Miami-Dade Friday at around 9:35 p.m. According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, Melvin Greene, 51, was found suffering from gunshots wounds in the area of northwest 17 Avenue and northwest 117 Street. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue...
NBC Miami
Officer Rescue Father, Son from Drowning in Homestead Canal
The Homestead Police Department says an alert officer jumped into a canal Saturday morning to save an eight-year-old boy, and the boy’s father, from drowning. It happened around 10 a.m. near the intersection of southwest 142nd Avenue and east Palm Drive, which is not far from the Homestead Miami Speedway.
Click10.com
Police investigating after 51-year-old man shot, killed in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department and Homicide Bureau are investigating after a man was shot in killed in Miami-Dade on Friday night, authorities said. According to police, the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest 117 Street. The victim...
NBC Miami
Woman Arrested For Stabbing Another Woman Multiple Times in Pembroke Pines
A woman is facing charges after stabbing another woman multiple times on Sunday, according to the Pembroke Pines Police Department. According to the arrest report, 31-year-old Iesha Richards stabbed a woman multiple times near 1265 Southwest 101th Terrace shortly after 5 a.m. Police received multiple 911 calls from the area...
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Armed burglars ransack Miami home
MIAMI – A Miami woman is hoping police can catch two burglars caught on her surveillance camera stealing items from her family’s home. The burglary happened on Oct. 13 at Jennifer Hardcastle’s home on the city’s northeast side. “One of the kids was holding a handgun,...
Click10.com
Dirty Dining: Dead rodent and roaches found inside Miami Beach eatery
Below is a list of places that had either rodent, roach, or fly issues during an inspection last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Two of the places listed below were ordered shut. According to state records, there was a dead rodent, rodent droppings, and a...
Click10.com
Police in Miami, Coral Springs search for 2 young girls who are missing
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade and Broward County are searching for two missing young girls. Miami police are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Ashley Nicole Garcia. She was last seen Saturday in the Little Havana area of the City of Miami. Garcia is...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Officials Investigate Fish Kill in Biscayne Bay
Officials are investigating a fish kill across the northern basin of Biscayne Bay after reports of accumulations of live struggling fish and dead fish in North Bay Village, Quayside and Broad Causeway Friday. Miami-Dade County Officials are studying current weather conditions and monitoring them over the next few days to...
cw34.com
Winning scratch-off lottery ticket makes South Florida man an 'instant millionaire'
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man in Broward County may be counting his blessings and his money after turning in a winning Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket. Monday, David Thomas of Cooper City visited Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee to claim his prize: $1million from the 500X THE CASH game. He...
capecoralbreeze.com
Wrong-way driver causes crash in I-75
A wrong-way driver on I-75 collided with a vehicle driven by a Cape Coral resident Saturday night in Broward County seriously injuring one person. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, at 10:22 p.m. Oct. 15, driver Mireille Miller, 46, of Wellington, Fla., was traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 42, when the left front of her sedan collided with the left side of an SUV driven by a 20-year-old female from Cape Coral.
