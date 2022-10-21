ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homestead, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Police: Motorcyclist dies after shooting on I-95

MIAMI, Fla. – A motorcyclist has died after being shot multiple times early Sunday evening along a busy stretch of I-95, according to Miami-Dade Police. According to police, the man was driving southbound on I-95 near Northwest 79th Street when he was shot several times. Florida Highway Patrol responded...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police ID man killed in I-95 shooting as search continues for suspect

MIAMI – Miami police continued their search for a suspect or suspects involved in the shooting death of a motorcyclist along Interstate 95 Sunday night. Police said the man, later identified as 22-year-old Oscar Garcia, was riding southbound on I-95 near Northwest 79th Street when he was shot several times.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Portion of I-95 Southbound Shutdown Due to Shooting: Police

Traffic on I-95 Southbound has been shut down at 79th Street due to a reported shooting, Miami Police said. The shooting occurred on 1-95 Southbound near 69th Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, police said. One man has been transported to Ryder Trauma Center but there are no details on his...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Man arrested in Miami-Dade double murder

MIAMI -- A man wanted in connection with a double murder that occurred earlier this month at a northwest Miami-Dade apartment has been arrested in St. Lucie County,  police said Monday.Kerron Rashad McCarthy was being held at a county jail and awaiting extradition back to Miami in the Oct. 5 slayings of Mark Cine and Eric Watters, both 25, police confirmed to CBS 4 News.A friend of the victims went to their apartment in the area of NW 92nd Street near 22nd Avenue and found the bodies of the two men, both of whom had been shot to death, according to police.Investigators have not said what led to the shootings or if the victims knew the suspect.Neighbors told CBS 4 News that they had heard gunshots a few days before the victims' bodies were found.. "Bang, bang, bang, bang, it was like fireworks," said resident Maurice Rips at the time.Residents said the two men had only lived in the apartment community for a short time before they were slain.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Police Seek Information After Man Killed in NW Miami-Dade Shooting

Police are seeking the public's help after a man was shot and killed in northwest Miami-Dade Friday at around 9:35 p.m. According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, Melvin Greene, 51, was found suffering from gunshots wounds in the area of northwest 17 Avenue and northwest 117 Street. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Officer Rescue Father, Son from Drowning in Homestead Canal

The Homestead Police Department says an alert officer jumped into a canal Saturday morning to save an eight-year-old boy, and the boy’s father, from drowning. It happened around 10 a.m. near the intersection of southwest 142nd Avenue and east Palm Drive, which is not far from the Homestead Miami Speedway.
HOMESTEAD, FL
Click10.com

Caught on camera: Armed burglars ransack Miami home

MIAMI – A Miami woman is hoping police can catch two burglars caught on her surveillance camera stealing items from her family’s home. The burglary happened on Oct. 13 at Jennifer Hardcastle’s home on the city’s northeast side. “One of the kids was holding a handgun,...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Dirty Dining: Dead rodent and roaches found inside Miami Beach eatery

Below is a list of places that had either rodent, roach, or fly issues during an inspection last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Two of the places listed below were ordered shut. According to state records, there was a dead rodent, rodent droppings, and a...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Police in Miami, Coral Springs search for 2 young girls who are missing

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade and Broward County are searching for two missing young girls. Miami police are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Ashley Nicole Garcia. She was last seen Saturday in the Little Havana area of the City of Miami. Garcia is...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Officials Investigate Fish Kill in Biscayne Bay

Officials are investigating a fish kill across the northern basin of Biscayne Bay after reports of accumulations of live struggling fish and dead fish in North Bay Village, Quayside and Broad Causeway Friday. Miami-Dade County Officials are studying current weather conditions and monitoring them over the next few days to...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Wrong-way driver causes crash in I-75

A wrong-way driver on I-75 collided with a vehicle driven by a Cape Coral resident Saturday night in Broward County seriously injuring one person. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, at 10:22 p.m. Oct. 15, driver Mireille Miller, 46, of Wellington, Fla., was traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 42, when the left front of her sedan collided with the left side of an SUV driven by a 20-year-old female from Cape Coral.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy