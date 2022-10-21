Fifa has been urged to remove Iran from the upcoming World Cup in Qatar over the country’s alleged military support to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The chief executive of Shakhtar Donetsk, the most high-profile club in Ukraine, issued a statement the day before his club’s Champions League meeting with Celtic. Sergei Palkin accused Iran of “direct participation in terrorist attacks on Ukrainians”, suggesting his own country’s team should play in Qatar instead as a replacement. “This will be a fair decision that should draw the attention of the whole world to a regime that kills its best people and helps...

25 MINUTES AGO