Ronaldo returns to training with United squad after omission
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo returned to first-team training with Manchester United on Tuesday after being omitted from the squad ahead of the team’s Premier League match at Chelsea at the weekend. Ronaldo was disciplined for refusing to come on as a substitute in United’s 2-0 win...
Could Iran be kicked out of the World Cup? The controversy so far
Fifa has been urged to remove Iran from the upcoming World Cup in Qatar over the country’s alleged military support to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The chief executive of Shakhtar Donetsk, the most high-profile club in Ukraine, issued a statement the day before his club’s Champions League meeting with Celtic. Sergei Palkin accused Iran of “direct participation in terrorist attacks on Ukrainians”, suggesting his own country’s team should play in Qatar instead as a replacement. “This will be a fair decision that should draw the attention of the whole world to a regime that kills its best people and helps...
Report: Moukoko, 17, in Germany’s preliminary WCup squad
BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund’s 17-year-old forward Youssoufa Moukoko has reportedly been included in Germany’s preliminary squad for the World Cup. Union Berlin midfielder Rani Khedira, Borussia Mönchengladbach defender Luca Netz and Werder Bremen forward Niclas Füllkrug — who is joint top scorer in the Bundesliga with eight goals — all made coach Hansi Flick’s preliminary list, German tabloid Bild said Tuesday.
Inside the Napoli juggernaut: Spalletti in full control
ROME (AP) — It’s almost comical now looking back to mid-July when Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti told protesting fans to “shut up” as he presented the team at the opening of preseason training in the Italian Dolomites Range. Supporters of the southern club were livid following...
Italian rugby player who bit rival is banned for 12 games
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — An Italian player has been suspended for 12 matches for biting an opponent during a Women’s Rugby World Cup match in New Zealand. Lock Sara Tounesi appeared before a judicial committee on Monday charged with the offense which occurred during a match against Japan in Auckland last weekend. Italy won the match 21-8.
AP Interview: Scolari faces his last Copa Libertadores final
SAO PAULO (AP) — Luiz Felipe Scolari likely faces the last final of his 40-year coaching career on Saturday when he leads Athletico against Flamengo in the Copa Libertadores decider. It’s the third straight all-Brazilian final in South America’s most prestigious club competition. The match at Guayaquil,...
LIV Golf team finale set for Doral, PGA Tour goes to Bermuda
LIV GOLF LIV GOLF MIAMI TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP Site: Doral, Florida. ...
