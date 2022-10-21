ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, IN

‘Punched, slapped, if you spill something’: Greenfield babysitter accused of neglect, battery

By Izzy Karpinski
FOX59
 4 days ago

GREENFIELD, Ind. — “Mom, you get beat up.”

Court documents show that was how one boy answered when his mother asked him what happened when children were disciplined at their babysitter’s house in Greenfield.

The Department of Child Services contacted the Greenfield Police Department in mid-September after several parents, who hired 29-year-old Meleiah Fisher as a babysitter, noticed various injuries like bruising, popped blood vessels, and hematomas in their children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y5LEz_0ihZMCnp00
Meleiah Fisher booking photo

Parents told police Fisher gave them various reasons for the injuries: kids playing “rough”, falling off the toilet, hitting a pole, falling down the stairs.

However, when detectives spoke to children, they were told a different story, according to a probable cause affidavit.

One child told police Fisher swats, kicks, and punches kids to discipline them.

[Redacted] stood up and started kicking his legs and throwing his arms, while doing this he was grunting. [Redacted] stated that is what Meleiah does when she is mad.

During an interview with the child’s mother, the woman said her son told her he saw Fisher slap his sibling. He said discipline at his babysitter’s house translated to being “punched, slapped if you spill something or make a mess,” according to court documents.

The woman also told police she’s witnessed Fisher on the couch looking at her phone while children play by themselves in the garage. Fisher also reportedly told the woman “she has been through the system and knows how to talk to law enforcement.”

Another parent told police he was concerned about another juvenile who stays in Fisher’s home. He said he was “afraid [redacted] may be picking on the kids which are babysat by Meleiah.”

The man also recalled an instance when he picked up his children, and Fisher came downstairs in a towel after taking a shower. He believes Fisher takes care of the children “from a distance.”

Another child told investigators about an incident in Fisher’s home, where the woman allegedly picked up one of his siblings, then dropped her in the garage, where she hit the wall and then the floor.

The child also revealed kids were not allowed to cry while being babysat, and his sibling was punished for being loud while babies were sleeping.

Police received a medical report for one child’s injuries on September 21. A medical exam indicated bruising to the forehead, ears, bridge of the nose, shoulders, thighs, and back and an abrasion to the upper back.

Court documents listed eight victims, but detectives admitted there are allegations about other children being abused or neglected in Fisher’s care. Investigators say many of the abuse accusations regarded children who could not yet speak.

Fisher was preliminarily charged with eight counts of neglect of a dependent and two counts of battery.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 18

Ron Baker
3d ago

While all the mothers were working at Amazon. And so it has become the norm all over America. Not just Greenfield.

Reply
5
Terrie Phillips
3d ago

With a plea bargain she won't be in jail for long. Then she'll find other kids to abuse.

Reply(3)
9
 

FOX59

FOX59

