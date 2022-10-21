Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant Inspections: Green Cove Springs restaurant receives violations for roach activityDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
New restaurant offering authentic Mexican food opens in MiddleburgDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Missing 82-year-old man found safe, Clay County Sheriff's Office saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Fleming Island loses heartbreaker against Creekside KnightsAnthony SalazarFleming Island, FL
Yardbarker
Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves
The team is also elevating RB Malik Davis and TE Sean McKeon prior to their matchup with the Lions. Watkins, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract with Houston. Watkins was testing the...
ESPN
Colts bench QB Matt Ryan, will start Sam Ehlinger rest of way
INDIANAPOLIS -- With the Colts' offensive woes reaching worrisome proportions, the team decided on a dramatic shift at its most important position. Indianapolis is promoting Sam Ehlinger to starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders, with veteran Matt Ryan sustaining a Grade 2 shoulder separation against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, coach Frank Reich said. Ryan won't play or practice this week because of the injury, Reich said, but he emphatically stated that the move is intended to be for the remainder of the season.
NBC Sports
Some teams think Odell Beckham Jr. won’t be ready to play until the middle of December
The timeline may be adjusting. At last word, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was targeting a return to action in the middle of November. Dan Graziano of ESPN.com now reports, citing multiple unnamed team executives, that the “realistic time frame” for Beckham playing again is “around mid-December.”. Beckham...
The monster Brian Burns trade offer the Panthers turned down
The Carolina Panthers shook up the NFL landscape when they agreed to trade star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. The move has unsurprisingly triggered some calls from rival teams asking about star edge rusher Brian Burns. But unlike how they treated McCaffrey, the Panthers aren’t exactly...
NFL World Reacts To The Concerning Ja'Marr Chase News
The Cincinnati Bengals had a heck of a first half on Sunday, with Joe Burrow throwing for more than 300 yards. However, the team is currently holding its collective breath on Sunday afternoon. Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase came up short on a route and he's being looked at by...
ESPN
Tom Brady hosts young fan and his family at Bucs-Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady hosted 9-year-old George Cogdill, who is battling an autoimmune condition called Henoch-Schonlein purpura, and his family on Sunday as the Bucs prepared to take on the Carolina Panthers. The seven-time Super Bowl champion treated the family from Pinewood, South Carolina --...
ESPN
NFL Nation: The latest on Christian McCaffrey, DeAndre Hopkins and more
Our NFL Nation reporters answer fantasy football questions every Tuesday during the NFL season. Here's what they had to say following Week 7. DeAndre Hopkins saw nearly half the targets in his season debut ... that probably isn't sustainable, so what usage rate do you think is reasonable to expect moving forward?
Adam Schefter Clears The Air On Popular Odell Beckham Rumor
The Kansas City Chiefs turned a lot of heads this week when they restructured All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce's contract. Many fans believe the front office is clearing cap space to sign Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal. Kelce added fuel to the fire by commenting on that rumor...
ESPN
LSU fined $250,000 for field storming after win over Ole Miss
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The SEC has imposed another six-figure fine for fans storming the field, this time hitting LSU with a $250,000 penalty. The conference announced the fine Sunday after LSU fans stormed the field to celebrate a 45-20 win over No. 15 Ole Miss. The Rebels were ranked seventh at the time.
Mike Williams suffers brutal leg injury late in crushing loss to Seahawks
The Los Angeles Chargers’ season is quickly beginning to fade as injuries continue to mount. Late in a 37-23 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks, Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams suffered what looked like a serious ankle injury. There is no official word yet on Williams’ injury, but the video did not look good.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 8 Waiver Wire FAAB Advice: Players to Target, Stash & Drop (2022)
It’s a terrible feeling when you lose a star player to a significant injury. You know your team has been substantially weakened, if not flat-out broken. How can you possibly plug the hole?. The Breece Hall injury was crushing for Hall stakeholders. The rookie from Iowa State had become...
ESPN
Injuries force Falcons to shuffle deck in secondary
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- In an almost-empty Atlanta Falcons locker room Monday afternoon, safety Richie Grant stood at his stall. A couple of teammates were milling around, a couple more playing table tennis, but he was there answering questions. In some ways, after the last two weeks for the team’s...
ESPN
How the Tennessee grounds crew got Neyland Stadium's field ready after a historic upset of Alabama
Amid the jubilation, exuberance and general madness after. beat Alabama for the first time in 16 years last Saturday, one man stood in Neyland Stadium waiting on what loomed for him in the aftermath. Darren Seybold grew up in Alabama. He knew what a life-changing event it was for Vols...
ESPN
Giants QB Daniel Jones 'disappointed' in self after snapping at WR Marcus Johnson
JACKSONVILE, Fla. -- New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was "disappointed" in himself Sunday, despite playing one of the better games of his career. Jones threw for 202 yards and a touchdown and ran for 107 yards and another score in a 23-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. But he...
ESPN
Will New York Jets GM Joe Douglas keep his trade deadline streak alive?
DENVER -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:. 1. Trader Joe: The trade deadline is in nine days, which means general manager Joe Douglas is working the phones. In three years on the job, Douglas hasn't let a trade deadline pass without making a deal. The...
Yardbarker
Lions’ make questionable decision to not challenge goal-line play
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell chose not to challenge a crucial play during Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, and the decision may have been costly. The Lions were trailing 10-6 and had 2nd-and-5 at the Dallas 18 early in the fourth quarter. Tight end Brock Wright caught a screen pass from Jared Goff and appeared to get into the end zone. An official ruled that Wright went out of bounds just before the goal line.
ESPN
More WNBA players to play in AU basketball league this year
Lexie Brown is back for a second year of the Athletes Unlimited basketball league after having a great experience in the inaugural season. She is one of 15 players with significant WNBA experience already signed on to play in the league that will run from Feb. 22 to March 26 in Dallas.
NFL Odds: Jets vs. Broncos prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022
Two teams going in opposite directions will meet up on the gridiron as the New York Jets travel to the Mile High City to take on the Denver Broncos. Join us for our NFL odds series where our Jets-Broncos prediction and pick will be revealed. Who could’ve thunk of it,...
ESPN
Jet sweeps play to Mecole Hardman's strengths
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The Kansas City Chiefs like to utilize Mecole Hardman on the jet sweep for reasons more than just his obvious speed. Hardman was so good on the jet sweep in Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers that the Chiefs figured they would keep trying until the 49ers made them stop. They never did.
ESPN
Seahawks' Pete Carroll: WR DK Metcalf won't need knee surgery
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf won't need surgery after injuring his left knee in the team's victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, coach Pete Carroll said Monday on his weekly radio show. Carroll told Seattle Sports 710-AM that the Seahawks received "a really good report" from the...
