Jacksonville, FL

Yardbarker

Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves

The team is also elevating RB Malik Davis and TE Sean McKeon prior to their matchup with the Lions. Watkins, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract with Houston. Watkins was testing the...
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

Colts bench QB Matt Ryan, will start Sam Ehlinger rest of way

INDIANAPOLIS -- With the Colts' offensive woes reaching worrisome proportions, the team decided on a dramatic shift at its most important position. Indianapolis is promoting Sam Ehlinger to starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders, with veteran Matt Ryan sustaining a Grade 2 shoulder separation against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, coach Frank Reich said. Ryan won't play or practice this week because of the injury, Reich said, but he emphatically stated that the move is intended to be for the remainder of the season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

The monster Brian Burns trade offer the Panthers turned down

The Carolina Panthers shook up the NFL landscape when they agreed to trade star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. The move has unsurprisingly triggered some calls from rival teams asking about star edge rusher Brian Burns. But unlike how they treated McCaffrey, the Panthers aren’t exactly...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Concerning Ja'Marr Chase News

The Cincinnati Bengals had a heck of a first half on Sunday, with Joe Burrow throwing for more than 300 yards. However, the team is currently holding its collective breath on Sunday afternoon. Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase came up short on a route and he's being looked at by...
CINCINNATI, OH
ESPN

Tom Brady hosts young fan and his family at Bucs-Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady hosted 9-year-old George Cogdill, who is battling an autoimmune condition called Henoch-Schonlein purpura, and his family on Sunday as the Bucs prepared to take on the Carolina Panthers. The seven-time Super Bowl champion treated the family from Pinewood, South Carolina --...
TAMPA, FL
ESPN

NFL Nation: The latest on Christian McCaffrey, DeAndre Hopkins and more

Our NFL Nation reporters answer fantasy football questions every Tuesday during the NFL season. Here's what they had to say following Week 7. DeAndre Hopkins saw nearly half the targets in his season debut ... that probably isn't sustainable, so what usage rate do you think is reasonable to expect moving forward?
ARIZONA STATE
ESPN

LSU fined $250,000 for field storming after win over Ole Miss

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The SEC has imposed another six-figure fine for fans storming the field, this time hitting LSU with a $250,000 penalty. The conference announced the fine Sunday after LSU fans stormed the field to celebrate a 45-20 win over No. 15 Ole Miss. The Rebels were ranked seventh at the time.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ESPN

Injuries force Falcons to shuffle deck in secondary

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- In an almost-empty Atlanta Falcons locker room Monday afternoon, safety Richie Grant stood at his stall. A couple of teammates were milling around, a couple more playing table tennis, but he was there answering questions. In some ways, after the last two weeks for the team’s...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Lions’ make questionable decision to not challenge goal-line play

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell chose not to challenge a crucial play during Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, and the decision may have been costly. The Lions were trailing 10-6 and had 2nd-and-5 at the Dallas 18 early in the fourth quarter. Tight end Brock Wright caught a screen pass from Jared Goff and appeared to get into the end zone. An official ruled that Wright went out of bounds just before the goal line.
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

More WNBA players to play in AU basketball league this year

Lexie Brown is back for a second year of the Athletes Unlimited basketball league after having a great experience in the inaugural season. She is one of 15 players with significant WNBA experience already signed on to play in the league that will run from Feb. 22 to March 26 in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

Jet sweeps play to Mecole Hardman's strengths

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The Kansas City Chiefs like to utilize Mecole Hardman on the jet sweep for reasons more than just his obvious speed. Hardman was so good on the jet sweep in Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers that the Chiefs figured they would keep trying until the 49ers made them stop. They never did.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ESPN

Seahawks' Pete Carroll: WR DK Metcalf won't need knee surgery

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf won't need surgery after injuring his left knee in the team's victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, coach Pete Carroll said Monday on his weekly radio show. Carroll told Seattle Sports 710-AM that the Seahawks received "a really good report" from the...
SEATTLE, WA

