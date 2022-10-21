Wokeness, CRT undermine our military's effectiveness

Merriam-Webster’s dictionary defines the word “woke” as someone ‘aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice),’ and identified as U.S. slang. It originated in African American English and gained more widespread use beginning in 2014 as part of the Black Lives Matter movement. By the end of that same decade it was also being applied by some as a general pejorative for anyone who is or appears to be politically left-leaning.”

The question many Americans today are asking is, are wokeness and “critical race theory” ideologies legitimate during a political onslaught of acceptance and indoctrination?

Does the “woke” ideology have a place in our armed forces? In a time of combat, we all bleed the same color of blood. Many serving in our armed forces will agree that this is the bottom line, not any divisive ideology.

As a Vietnam veteran, I could not agree more. We were American military service members and depended on each other regardless of race, creed or color. From day one, basic training focused on our military missions and on serving our country. We were comrades and brothers in arms. Therefore, we would never have been exposed to divisive social ideologies such as wokeness and CRT.

What has happened to that mindset today? It is a total failure of leadership and responsibility for our military services and America’s safety. Who is responsible and why? Elected and appointed leaders are imposing wokeness in our armed forces by executive orders from the White House and senior active career military officers and employees at the Pentagon. They have little or no understanding of the purpose, character, traditions and requirements of our military institutions when ordering this ideology to be followed.

Consider the mission of our military. It appears that senior active military officers may be more concerned for career reasons. Perhaps they’re more anxious about not violating the rights of transgender military people, creating a racial diversity atmosphere, incorporating LGBTQ ideology into our troops, and not insulting our enemies than their primary mission to win wars.

The demise of our military for these reasons has been recognized by more than 1,000 retired generals, admirals, non-flag officers, and enlisted personnel. However, the most significant threat they see in our current military is the weakening of its fabric by radical progressive policies imposed by the very leaders charged with ensuring our nation’s military readiness.

Flag Officers (Generals and Admirals) 4 America and the Committee to Support and Defend combined forces to alert the nation to significant national security issues if the woke ideologies continue in the military.

The Committee to Support Freedom released a robust public letter warning of specific threats to our Constitution and freedom due to the wokeness agenda in our military. Over 1,000 signers have reaffirmed that the oath they took to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, has no expiration date and that the current military leadership promoting wokeness undermines the military’s war-fighting mission. This position closely follows that of over 200 generals and admirals who signed the Flag Officer 4 American open letter.

General Joe Arbuckle states: “Critical Race Theory and other such programs are intentionally designed to divide people into groups based on oppressors vs. oppressed; sowing discord and distrust in each other. This is exactly the opposite of the team building based on the essential trust and confidence needed in military units for unit cohesion and readiness. If allowed to continue, CRT and other such divisive programs will do tremendous damage to our military, its missions, and, therefore, our Nation. No doubt our adversaries across the globe are carefully watching how this unfolds.”

The letter’s signers said: “The focus of our military should be on training, readiness, and the defense of our Nation, not left cultural Wokeness. ... We oppose the politicization and ideological purging of our military.”

MARK 3:25 tells us: “And if a house be divided against itself, that house cannot stand.” Pray for America!

Keith Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department. He is a resident of Perquimans County.