ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Perquimans Weekly

Wokeness, CRT undermine our military's effectiveness

By By Keith Throckmorton Columnist
The Perquimans Weekly
The Perquimans Weekly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nwhwZ_0ihZMA2N00

Merriam-Webster’s dictionary defines the word “woke” as someone ‘aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice),’ and identified as U.S. slang. It originated in African American English and gained more widespread use beginning in 2014 as part of the Black Lives Matter movement. By the end of that same decade it was also being applied by some as a general pejorative for anyone who is or appears to be politically left-leaning.”

The question many Americans today are asking is, are wokeness and “critical race theory” ideologies legitimate during a political onslaught of acceptance and indoctrination?

Does the “woke” ideology have a place in our armed forces? In a time of combat, we all bleed the same color of blood. Many serving in our armed forces will agree that this is the bottom line, not any divisive ideology.

As a Vietnam veteran, I could not agree more. We were American military service members and depended on each other regardless of race, creed or color. From day one, basic training focused on our military missions and on serving our country. We were comrades and brothers in arms. Therefore, we would never have been exposed to divisive social ideologies such as wokeness and CRT.

What has happened to that mindset today? It is a total failure of leadership and responsibility for our military services and America’s safety. Who is responsible and why? Elected and appointed leaders are imposing wokeness in our armed forces by executive orders from the White House and senior active career military officers and employees at the Pentagon. They have little or no understanding of the purpose, character, traditions and requirements of our military institutions when ordering this ideology to be followed.

Consider the mission of our military. It appears that senior active military officers may be more concerned for career reasons. Perhaps they’re more anxious about not violating the rights of transgender military people, creating a racial diversity atmosphere, incorporating LGBTQ ideology into our troops, and not insulting our enemies than their primary mission to win wars.

The demise of our military for these reasons has been recognized by more than 1,000 retired generals, admirals, non-flag officers, and enlisted personnel. However, the most significant threat they see in our current military is the weakening of its fabric by radical progressive policies imposed by the very leaders charged with ensuring our nation’s military readiness.

Flag Officers (Generals and Admirals) 4 America and the Committee to Support and Defend combined forces to alert the nation to significant national security issues if the woke ideologies continue in the military.

The Committee to Support Freedom released a robust public letter warning of specific threats to our Constitution and freedom due to the wokeness agenda in our military. Over 1,000 signers have reaffirmed that the oath they took to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, has no expiration date and that the current military leadership promoting wokeness undermines the military’s war-fighting mission. This position closely follows that of over 200 generals and admirals who signed the Flag Officer 4 American open letter.

General Joe Arbuckle states: “Critical Race Theory and other such programs are intentionally designed to divide people into groups based on oppressors vs. oppressed; sowing discord and distrust in each other. This is exactly the opposite of the team building based on the essential trust and confidence needed in military units for unit cohesion and readiness. If allowed to continue, CRT and other such divisive programs will do tremendous damage to our military, its missions, and, therefore, our Nation. No doubt our adversaries across the globe are carefully watching how this unfolds.”

The letter’s signers said: “The focus of our military should be on training, readiness, and the defense of our Nation, not left cultural Wokeness. ... We oppose the politicization and ideological purging of our military.”

MARK 3:25 tells us: “And if a house be divided against itself, that house cannot stand.” Pray for America!

Keith Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department. He is a resident of Perquimans County.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause

Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
WASHINGTON, DC
Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Daily Mail

China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe

China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

The US military is not ready for China, and it needs to be

The U.S. military is not ready to fight a major war with China , let alone a war against China and simultaneously another against Russia , North Korea , or Iran . That's bad. Very bad. The Heritage Foundation outlined this troubling incompetence in its annual Index of U.S. Military...
WASHINGTON STATE
Gizmodo

U.S. Preps for Nuclear Fallout

The potential for a nuclear armageddon has seemingly increased in recent months, much to the confusion and worry of some of the American public. That potential appears to be crystallizing into a legitimate concern for the U.S. government, which recently announced the purchase of a drug used in radiological and nuclear emergencies.
Discover Politics

The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC

Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Vietnam Jungle: Six Horrifying Things US Troops Encountered During the War

The experience of war has always been intertwined with the environment. Weather, landmarks, climate and ecology all play a role in the outcome of a battle, especially when fighting in a country entirely different from your own. The American experience during the Vietnam War was especially difficult when it came to the environment – many soldiers were suddenly thrust into a deep jungle filled of unknown threats, ranging from Viet Cong sniper dens to venomous snakes.
Newsweek

U.S. Has Only Two Options Left for Russia's War on Ukraine: RAND

As prospects for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal appear to be increasingly unlikely, members of a global policy think tank said that the U.S. and its partners seem to only have two options left when it comes to the ongoing war: ensure a Ukrainian victory or accept the repercussions of a Ukrainian defeat.
Newsweek

Ukraine Map Reveals Just How Far Russian Forces Have Retreated in One Week

A new map of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia has shown the significant ground Ukraine's counteroffensive has taken in recent days. The latest map, produced by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank and the Critical Threats project, has since gone viral on Twitter with more than 140,000 views.
Newsweek

Russia May Pay a Stiff Price for Bringing Iran Into the War | Opinion

On Monday, the Ukraine-Russia war took a new turn when deadly Iranian-supplied "kamikaze" drones hit the streets of Kiev. The Shahed 136's may be less sophisticated than Ukraine's Turkish-made Bayraktar drones, but they are cheap, can travel long distances, and are hard to detect, giving Russia the power to change the equilibrium in this enduring war.
The Perquimans Weekly

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
356
Followers
735
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/

Comments / 0

Community Policy