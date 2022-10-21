Read full article on original website
Obama endorses Cheri Beasley in North Carolina Senate race
Former President Barack Obama endorsed North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley on Tuesday in a new campaign ad as Democrats target the Southern swing state as one of the few where they have a strong shot at flipping a seat in the evenly split chamber. "Cheri works hard. She's...
DeSantis refuses to commit to full second term during tense debate with Crist
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his Democratic challenger former Rep. Charlie Crist squared off Monday in their first and only debate, trading sharp elbows on the sitting governor's likely presidential ambition and immigration. Early voting has already begun in the state. At different moments in the debate, Crist asked DeSantis...
House Democrats' campaign arm to air ads to help a powerful but vulnerable member: Their own chairman
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is spending $605,000 on an ad buy in New York's 17th District, where the committee's chairman Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney is locked in a tight race that has the attention and funding of national Republicans. News of the ad buy was shared first with CBS News.
Pennsylvania Senate candidates meet for anticipated debate
For the first and only time, Pennsylvania's Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and his Republican challenger, Dr. Mehmet Oz, will meet for a debate. The two are facing off for the open Senate seat in Pennsylvania. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports.
Arizona voters file complaints against armed vigilantes patrolling ballot boxes
Multiple Arizona voters have filed formal complaints against armed vigilantes patrolling ballot drop boxes near Phoenix. And with just two weeks to go until the midterm elections, some candidates are even pushing theories of voter fraud in the state. Republican Kari Lake, who is running for governor, has been pushing...
CBS News Battleground Tracker poll: Pennsylvania Senate contest narrows
The party bases are consolidating around their candidates in the Pennsylvania Senate race, now a toss-up contest with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman ahead by two points heading into their debate Tuesday night. He led by five points a month ago. To the extent there is attitudinal change, it's partly driven...
Who won? DeSantis, Crist faced off in heated debate
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and his Democratic challenger faced off in their only live, televised debate.
Pennsylvania voters discuss state of the country
With an open seat for governor and the closest Senate race in the country, Pennsylvania is an instrumental swing state in the upcoming midterm elections. In our “Three Meals” series, CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan speaks with Pennsylvania voters about the issues they’re most concerned about.
Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz set to debate Tuesday
Candidates in multiple states are facing off for debates this week, including in the key Pennsylvania Senate race. Senate candidates Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat, and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz are meeting on the debate stage for the only time before Election Day. CBS News' chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest from the Keystone State.
Tensions rise in Arizona as midterms approach
Voters in Arizona have filed formal complaints against armed vigilantes who are patrolling ballot drop boxes in the closing weeks of the 2022 midterm elections. In addition, multiple candidates are pushing suspicions about election fraud. Mark Strassmann has the details.
Eye Opener: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis does not commit to serving full term
Ahead of the midterm elections, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis refuses to address if he would carry out a full second term in office if elected. Also, the FBI joins the investigation in St. Louis where police shot and killed a gunman who murdered two people at his former high school. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
As Pa. voter registration deadline looms, one party has an advantage. But will turnout match?
With Pennsylvania’s voter registration deadline looming on Monday, Democrats continue to hold an advantage in numbers over Republicans both statewide and locally in the Lehigh Valley. But will that translate into voter turnout, and, by extension, victories for Democratic candidates in the 2022 midterm election on Nov. 8? Experts...
Arizona voter says they were intimidated trying to vote. See surveillance video
Several voters in Arizona say they faced intimidation trying to vote. CNN's Kyung Lah reports.
Washington Examiner
Fetterman uses PA county sheriff to spread misinformation about crime in campaign ad
For a political party that was so adamant about the importance of truth when Donald Trump was president, Democrats seem to have no problem spreading misinformation when it comes to advancing their political careers. That's the tactic John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee in Pennsylvania's Senate race, used in a recent...
NY governor's race: Kathy Hochul in Long Island Thursday where polls show Lee Zeldin has closed gap
Kathy Hochul was in Long Island Thursday where she'll likely appear often over the next three weeks as recent polls show Lee Zeldin has closed the gap
Portland police union boss slams Oregon gov candidate's claim about defund police stance: 'Simply not true'
Portland Police Association's president says Oregon gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek's claim to have always supported law enforcement is "simply not true."
Nearly half the students at a Virginia high school are absent with flu-like symptoms, district says
As US health officials are becoming increasingly concerned about the impact of this year's flu season, nearly half the students at a Virginia high school were absent with flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms this week, according to the school district.
"Everything went wrong": After water crisis, Mississippi official looks back critically at Jackson's deal with global titan Siemens
When the water stopped flowing from faucets in Jackson, Mississippi, after flooding this summer, officials from across government struggled to explain an infrastructure failure that was so sweeping in scale. But to De'Keither Stamps, a Mississippi state lawmaker and former Jackson city council member, there was one notable event that...
Eye on America: Locally sourced water revives town, money saving tips amid inflation, and more
We see the ripple effect of a locally sourced water company reviving an Idaho mining town. And we learn some small tips to save big at the grocery store amid rising inflation. Watch these stories and more on "Eye on America" with host Michelle Miller.
Mississippi struggles to keep clean water flowing in Jackson
Mississippi's state capital of Jackson is home to 150,000 people, and last month, after flooding caused a water plant to fail, the town was left with no running water for weeks. Jim Axelrod shows how a decision the city made nearly a decade ago is still having ramifications.
