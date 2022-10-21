ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

CBS News

Pennsylvania voters discuss state of the country

With an open seat for governor and the closest Senate race in the country, Pennsylvania is an instrumental swing state in the upcoming midterm elections. In our “Three Meals” series, CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan speaks with Pennsylvania voters about the issues they’re most concerned about.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz set to debate Tuesday

Candidates in multiple states are facing off for debates this week, including in the key Pennsylvania Senate race. Senate candidates Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat, and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz are meeting on the debate stage for the only time before Election Day. CBS News' chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest from the Keystone State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

Tensions rise in Arizona as midterms approach

Voters in Arizona have filed formal complaints against armed vigilantes who are patrolling ballot drop boxes in the closing weeks of the 2022 midterm elections. In addition, multiple candidates are pushing suspicions about election fraud. Mark Strassmann has the details.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

"Everything went wrong": After water crisis, Mississippi official looks back critically at Jackson's deal with global titan Siemens

When the water stopped flowing from faucets in Jackson, Mississippi, after flooding this summer, officials from across government struggled to explain an infrastructure failure that was so sweeping in scale. But to De'Keither Stamps, a Mississippi state lawmaker and former Jackson city council member, there was one notable event that...
JACKSON, MS
CBS News

CBS News

