Fox News

Leslie Jordan, 'Will & Grace' actor, dead at 67

Leslie Jordan died following a car crash in Los Angeles Monday. The "Will & Grace" star was 67. Jordan was "pronounced dead at the scene" of the accident, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner Public Information Officer Sarah Ardalani said in a statement to Fox News Digital. An examination into his death "is pending."
LOS ANGELES, CA
