Dollar General Location Unexpectedly Closing
The announcement of the long-standing location’s permanent closure has taken patrons by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and FOX59.com.
Seven items Costco is discontinuing this fall including popular name-brand items and tasty treats
SOME of your favorite Costco products could disappear from shelves as items at the beloved chain are reportedly being discontinued. A shopping guru took to YouTube to reveal seven key items that will soon disappear from the beloved warehouse store. The items were seen with the "death star," which refers...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
America's favorite grocery store in each state, as shown by study
We all have our favorite grocery store to shop at, but what is the most popular in your state?. Wise Voter released their findings on the favorite grocery stores in each state as shown by foot traffic.
Today is: National Bologna Day
National Bologna Day is dedicated to bologna, a smoked and seasoned sausage popular in sandwiches. Although it sometimes is informally spelled as baloney, it takes its name from Bologna, Italy, a city where mortadella, a pork sausage, originated. The bologna sausage derives from mortadella, and is usually made with pork or beef, but can also be made with meats such as chicken, turkey, venison, or with a combination of them, or with soy protein. Seasonings such as black pepper, coriander, celery seed, nutmeg, and allspice are added. Myrtle berries, which are an important flavoring in mortadella, are also used. In the United States, the sausage is finely ground so that fat pieces are not visible. Source: Checkiday.com This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Today is: National Bologna Day
I'm a former barista. I tried instant coffee from Starbucks, Folgers, Maxwell House, Nescafé, and Café Bustelo to find the best.
To find the best instant coffee at the grocery store, I reviewed instant brews from Starbucks, Folgers, Maxwell House, Café Bustelo, and Nescafé.
Costco recalls hummus because of mold issues
Costco is recalling certain Kirkland Signature brand Pine Nut Hummus because of mold issues. “We have identified some mold issues on the pine nut topping on one code date on this item,” Costco said in a letter to its members. The recalled items were sold between Sept. 21 to Oct. 18.
Chicken Salad Sold at Albertsons & Safeway Has Been Recalled
Albertsons, which plans to merge with Kroger and create one of the largest grocery chains in the country, has announced a recall on chicken salad products sold at Albertsons and Safeway locations in five states. The company is recalling its ReadyMeals Chicken Salad Quad and Chicken Salad Sandwich Club Tray...
