National Bologna Day is dedicated to bologna, a smoked and seasoned sausage popular in sandwiches. Although it sometimes is informally spelled as baloney, it takes its name from Bologna, Italy, a city where mortadella, a pork sausage, originated. The bologna sausage derives from mortadella, and is usually made with pork or beef, but can also be made with meats such as chicken, turkey, venison, or with a combination of them, or with soy protein. Seasonings such as black pepper, coriander, celery seed, nutmeg, and allspice are added. Myrtle berries, which are an important flavoring in mortadella, are also used. In the United States, the sausage is finely ground so that fat pieces are not visible. Source: Checkiday.com This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Today is: National Bologna Day

28 MINUTES AGO