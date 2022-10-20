ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly Closing

The announcement of the long-standing location’s permanent closure has taken patrons by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and FOX59.com.
The News-Messenger

Today is: National Bologna Day

National Bologna Day is dedicated to bologna, a smoked and seasoned sausage popular in sandwiches. Although it sometimes is informally spelled as baloney, it takes its name from Bologna, Italy, a city where mortadella, a pork sausage, originated. The bologna sausage derives from mortadella, and is usually made with pork or beef, but can also be made with meats such as chicken, turkey, venison, or with a combination of them, or with soy protein. Seasonings such as black pepper, coriander, celery seed, nutmeg, and allspice are added. Myrtle berries, which are an important flavoring in mortadella, are also used. In the United States, the sausage is finely ground so that fat pieces are not visible. Source: Checkiday.com This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Today is: National Bologna Day
foodsafetynews.com

Costco recalls hummus because of mold issues

Costco is recalling certain Kirkland Signature brand Pine Nut Hummus because of mold issues. “We have identified some mold issues on the pine nut topping on one code date on this item,” Costco said in a letter to its members. The recalled items were sold between Sept. 21 to Oct. 18.
Thrillist

Chicken Salad Sold at Albertsons & Safeway Has Been Recalled

Albertsons, which plans to merge with Kroger and create one of the largest grocery chains in the country, has announced a recall on chicken salad products sold at Albertsons and Safeway locations in five states. The company is recalling its ReadyMeals Chicken Salad Quad and Chicken Salad Sandwich Club Tray...
