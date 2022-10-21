ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Scotland’s T20 World Cup hopes end with loss to Zimbabwe

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29U22D_0ihZK6WI00

Scotland’s hopes of reaching the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup ended in disappointment, edged out by five wickets by Zimbabwe in Hobart.

The Scots upset the odds in unforgettable fashion by defeat the West Indies in their opening match, but defeat by Ireland meant they faced a winner-takes-all decider to close Group B.

A lack of runs cost them as they mustered just 133 for six, but they made a game attempt to defend on a sticky, worn surface.

Craig Ervine (58) and Sikandar Raza (40) chalked off the majority of the target but Mark Watt and Josh Davey removed both set batters at the death to force a close finish.

In the end Zimbabwe required just six from the last two overs and got there with nine balls to spare.

Michael Jones and Matthew Cross both fell cheaply in the powerplay but, just as he had done against the West Indies, George Munsey provided some much-needed steel.

He made a workmanlike 54 off 51 deliveries and received some support from Calum McLeod’s 25, but there was no real sense of momentum. Scotland responded with two quick wickets of their own, Davey and Brad Wheal both successful in their first over.

But a fourth-wicket stand of 64 between Ervine and Raza dragged Zimbabwe into a healthy position. Davey and Watt held their nerve to prise out the experienced pair before the job was finished, but Zimbabwe finished well to join the likes of India, Pakistan and South Africa in Group 2.

