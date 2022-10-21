ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Dogecoin Layer 2 Crypto Shoots Up 257% In A Week, Bucking Wider Market Trend

Dogechain DC/USD, a smart contract system for Dogecoin DOGE/USD, witnessed a surge of more than 75% in 24 hours leading to Monday. What Happened: DC is trading a whopping 121% higher than it was a month ago. It was priced at $0.001809 on Sunday, its highest level since Sep. 24, thanks to a leap of 257.89% in its value over seven days.
cryptoglobe.com

$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC

Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin will shoot over $100K in 2023 before 'largest bear market' — trader

Bitcoin (BTC) will top $100,000 next year but a record-breaking bear market will follow, a popular trader believes. In a Twitter discussion on Oct. 22, Credible Crypto endorsed a theory that Bitcoin’s next halving will also see macro lows of just $10,000. BTC bulls need only wait a year...
ValueWalk

Ethereum Price Predictions Post-Merge

Ethereum is expected to trade at $1,377 by the end of the year. 48% say it’s time to buy ETH while 38% say it’s time to hodl. The vast majority of panelists (83%) think the Merge was not designed to have a short-term price impact on ETH, but a long-term one.
bitcoinist.com

What Are The Top DeFi Projects On The Coin Market – Avalanche, Aave, and Rocketize?

When cryptocurrencies were initially discovered, many people were thrilled about what this innovative technology offered. Finally, anyone could perform transactions with someone at the other end of the world in a few seconds. It was a technological revelation. However, cryptocurrencies didn’t stop there. They further showed their capacity to perform bank-related features using the blockchain. These features were referred to as Decentralized Finance.
bitcoinist.com

10 Best Crypto to Buy Now With 10x Potential

IMPT – Carbon Credit and Offset Trading Ecosystem for a Greener Future. Calvaria – P2E Battle Card Game Engaged in its Presale Launch. Tamadoge – Earn Crypto Tokens by Battling Virtual Pet NFTs. Lucky Block – Win Real-World Prizes Worth 6-7 Figures via NFT Competitions. Decentraland...
bitcoinist.com

Over A Quarter Of The World’s Bitcoin Nodes Are Controlled By These 5 Countries

Bitcoin, still the cryptocurrency to beat in terms of market cap, has made a lot of progress towards its quest for mass adoption. Earning the status as a legal tender in El Salvador is the biggest one yet for the asset that is dubbed as “digital gold” and the “future of money.”
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Rally Imminent, According To Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash

Bitcoin has been through a lot of hardships since its inception and investors and traders are feeling the agony of the crypto market meltdown this year. BTC is now trading at $19,322 at the time of writing. Coingecko reports a 0.3% decrease in value for the token. This month, crypto...
coinjournal.net

Cardano price prediction as ADA forms inverted H&S

Cardano price has moved sideways in the past few weeks as cryptocurrencies remained in a consolidation phase. ADA was trading at $0.3610, which was about 10% above the lowest level this month. It’s market cap has moved to about $12 billion, which is lower than its all-time high of over $90 billion.
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Price Continues Sideways, while Dash 2 Trade Presale Stages Quickly Running Out

The price of Bitcoin has continued to move sideways in recent days and weeks as the ongoing crypto bear market shows no signs of going away. One new project that is breaking that trend is Dash 2 Trade – with investors racing to buy into the presale of the unique new trading signal platform, which raised nearly $2 million in just three days.
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Short-Term Holder Behavior Continues To Show Divergence From Price

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin short-term holder behavior has continued to display divergence from the price in recent weeks. Bitcoin Short-Term Holder SOPR Continues To Move Mostly Sideways. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, while the price has gone down recently, short-term holders have instead made...
bitcoinist.com

Solana (SOL) Sees Drop In NFT & DeFi Usage

Is Solana summer over? Seasonality might suggest so, but if that’s enough for you, the blockchains usage across both defi and NFT landscapes has been falling recently. Competing chains are making targeted and dedicated efforts to get more involved in both defi and NFTs, leading to major growth and investment in the space at large.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Indicator Points to Potential Accumulation, According to Crypto Analytics Firm IntoTheBlock

One indicator suggests that market participants are loading up on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) for the long haul, according to the crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock. Lucas Outumuro, the firm’s head of research, notes in a new analysis that the top two crypto assets continue to witness exchange outflows, though this week’s levels were at a reduced pace compared to previous weeks.
zycrypto.com

$1 Billion Worth Of BTC Leaves Coinbase In A Day As Whales Aggressively Accumulate Bitcoin

Bitcoin remained steady this week, albeit more in the red as investors fretted over the ongoing global macroeconomic uncertainty. For the past month, the top cryptocurrency has remained range bound, bouncing between the $18,400 and $20,390 levels as the asset’s volatility got sapped. Aas of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $19,120, down 0.19% in the past 24 hours after plunging as low as $18,492 Wednesday.
bitcoinist.com

Aptos (APT) Looks To Bury Solana As APT NFT Projects Take Off

Aptos (APT) had been off to a turbulent start last week after launching to much uncertainty in the crypto market. However, the project looks to have found its footing in about a week. Interest in the blockchain has skyrocketed, so the development of various projects has followed. So far, Aptos has taken the fight to Solana and has begun to dominate in the space, especially in the field of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Comments / 0

Community Policy