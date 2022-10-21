Read full article on original website
Dogecoin Layer 2 Crypto Shoots Up 257% In A Week, Bucking Wider Market Trend
Dogechain DC/USD, a smart contract system for Dogecoin DOGE/USD, witnessed a surge of more than 75% in 24 hours leading to Monday. What Happened: DC is trading a whopping 121% higher than it was a month ago. It was priced at $0.001809 on Sunday, its highest level since Sep. 24, thanks to a leap of 257.89% in its value over seven days.
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin will shoot over $100K in 2023 before 'largest bear market' — trader
Bitcoin (BTC) will top $100,000 next year but a record-breaking bear market will follow, a popular trader believes. In a Twitter discussion on Oct. 22, Credible Crypto endorsed a theory that Bitcoin’s next halving will also see macro lows of just $10,000. BTC bulls need only wait a year...
ValueWalk
Ethereum Price Predictions Post-Merge
Ethereum is expected to trade at $1,377 by the end of the year. 48% say it’s time to buy ETH while 38% say it’s time to hodl. The vast majority of panelists (83%) think the Merge was not designed to have a short-term price impact on ETH, but a long-term one.
bitcoinist.com
What Are The Top DeFi Projects On The Coin Market – Avalanche, Aave, and Rocketize?
When cryptocurrencies were initially discovered, many people were thrilled about what this innovative technology offered. Finally, anyone could perform transactions with someone at the other end of the world in a few seconds. It was a technological revelation. However, cryptocurrencies didn’t stop there. They further showed their capacity to perform bank-related features using the blockchain. These features were referred to as Decentralized Finance.
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
bitcoinist.com
10 Best Crypto to Buy Now With 10x Potential
IMPT – Carbon Credit and Offset Trading Ecosystem for a Greener Future. Calvaria – P2E Battle Card Game Engaged in its Presale Launch. Tamadoge – Earn Crypto Tokens by Battling Virtual Pet NFTs. Lucky Block – Win Real-World Prizes Worth 6-7 Figures via NFT Competitions. Decentraland...
bitcoinist.com
Over A Quarter Of The World’s Bitcoin Nodes Are Controlled By These 5 Countries
Bitcoin, still the cryptocurrency to beat in terms of market cap, has made a lot of progress towards its quest for mass adoption. Earning the status as a legal tender in El Salvador is the biggest one yet for the asset that is dubbed as “digital gold” and the “future of money.”
bitcoinist.com
Expect Huge Returns From These Cryptocurrencies— Shiba Inu, Dogelon Mars, and Big Eyes
The cryptocurrency industry has seen a spike in the popularity of several meme tokens. Those who were able to get on board early have received huge returns from some of them, who have attained amazing heights. Some even incorporate other utilities to offer investors even better value. Dogelon Mars (ELON)...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Rally Imminent, According To Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash
Bitcoin has been through a lot of hardships since its inception and investors and traders are feeling the agony of the crypto market meltdown this year. BTC is now trading at $19,322 at the time of writing. Coingecko reports a 0.3% decrease in value for the token. This month, crypto...
coinjournal.net
Cardano price prediction as ADA forms inverted H&S
Cardano price has moved sideways in the past few weeks as cryptocurrencies remained in a consolidation phase. ADA was trading at $0.3610, which was about 10% above the lowest level this month. It’s market cap has moved to about $12 billion, which is lower than its all-time high of over $90 billion.
dailyhodl.com
Under-the-Radar Ethereum Competitor Surges 30% in One Week As Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Move in Tight Range
An Ethereum (ETH) competitor is surging more than 33% this week while most of the crypto market remains stagnant. The Casper Network (CSPR) is a proof-of-stake layer one blockchain that aims to bring smart contracts and decentralized apps (DApps) to a global scale. The project’s native token, CSPR, is trading...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Price Continues Sideways, while Dash 2 Trade Presale Stages Quickly Running Out
The price of Bitcoin has continued to move sideways in recent days and weeks as the ongoing crypto bear market shows no signs of going away. One new project that is breaking that trend is Dash 2 Trade – with investors racing to buy into the presale of the unique new trading signal platform, which raised nearly $2 million in just three days.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Short-Term Holder Behavior Continues To Show Divergence From Price
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin short-term holder behavior has continued to display divergence from the price in recent weeks. Bitcoin Short-Term Holder SOPR Continues To Move Mostly Sideways. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, while the price has gone down recently, short-term holders have instead made...
bitcoinist.com
Solana (SOL) Sees Drop In NFT & DeFi Usage
Is Solana summer over? Seasonality might suggest so, but if that’s enough for you, the blockchains usage across both defi and NFT landscapes has been falling recently. Competing chains are making targeted and dedicated efforts to get more involved in both defi and NFTs, leading to major growth and investment in the space at large.
Popular Crypto Analyst: Ethereum Will Soon Start One Of The Biggest Bull Markets Run
Crypto analyst Moustache believes Ethereum could soon start one of the biggest bull market runs. Moustache cited Ethereum’s price trajectory of 2016-2017 as an example, drawing comparisons on how Ethereum’s present price pattern is almost identical to its historical price data of 2016-2017. The recent bear phase of...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Indicator Points to Potential Accumulation, According to Crypto Analytics Firm IntoTheBlock
One indicator suggests that market participants are loading up on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) for the long haul, according to the crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock. Lucas Outumuro, the firm’s head of research, notes in a new analysis that the top two crypto assets continue to witness exchange outflows, though this week’s levels were at a reduced pace compared to previous weeks.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
zycrypto.com
$1 Billion Worth Of BTC Leaves Coinbase In A Day As Whales Aggressively Accumulate Bitcoin
Bitcoin remained steady this week, albeit more in the red as investors fretted over the ongoing global macroeconomic uncertainty. For the past month, the top cryptocurrency has remained range bound, bouncing between the $18,400 and $20,390 levels as the asset’s volatility got sapped. Aas of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $19,120, down 0.19% in the past 24 hours after plunging as low as $18,492 Wednesday.
bitcoinist.com
Aptos (APT) Looks To Bury Solana As APT NFT Projects Take Off
Aptos (APT) had been off to a turbulent start last week after launching to much uncertainty in the crypto market. However, the project looks to have found its footing in about a week. Interest in the blockchain has skyrocketed, so the development of various projects has followed. So far, Aptos has taken the fight to Solana and has begun to dominate in the space, especially in the field of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
