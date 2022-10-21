ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

James Connolly could be back to bolster Bristol Rovers against Plymouth

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Defender James Connolly could return from injury as Bristol Rovers face Sky Bet League One leaders Plymouth.

Connolly has been out for almost two months with a stress fracture but has returned to training and was close to featuring in the midweek cup win over Swindon.

Manager Joey Barton felt the game came just a few days too soon for the Wales Under-21 international.

Scott Sinclair will hope to be included in the squad after returning to his former club on a free transfer until January. He also had a loan spell at Plymouth.

Argyle defenders Macaulay Gillesphey and Dan Scarr will miss the trip to Bristol.

Gillesphey remains absent with the groin injury which has seen him miss the last five matches.

Scarr will serve the second game of a three-match ban following his red card against Accrington.

Brendan Galloway should be available after playing the full 90 minutes of the midweek win over Crystal Palace following a calf problem.

newschain

Ben Heneghan an injury doubt as Sheffield Wednesday host Bristol Rovers

Ben Heneghan is expected to miss Sheffield Wednesday’s League One clash with Bristol Rovers. The defender came off in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Lincoln with the severity of the injury unknown. Heneghan joins Akin Famewo and Reece James on the sidelines to add to Darren Moore’s injury problems....
newschain

Gary Rowett feels Millwall’s energy levels key in snatching win over West Brom

Millwall manager Gary Rowett believes the energy levels his team showed throughout the game against West Brom are what allowed them to snatch a 2-1 win in the closing stages. Rowett insists he is not looking at the Sky Bet Championship table following the Lions’ fourth win in a row, which lifted them up to fifth after they came from behind against the struggling Baggies.
newschain

Paul Digby’s own goal gives Port Vale victory at Cambridge

Paul Digby’s late own goal proved decisive as Port Vale won 1-0 at Cambridge. Under little pressure, Digby turned Will Forrester’s delivery into his own net 11 minutes from time, as U’s keeper Will Mannion was finally beaten having previously kept the Valiants at bay. Mannion was...
newschain

Wallace warns Moscow against Ukraine escalation

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has warned his Russian counterpart against any attempt to escalate the war in Ukraine. Mr Wallace spoke to Sergei Shoigu in a rare telephone call initiated at the request of the Russians, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said. According to an MoD readout, Mr Shoigu accused...
newschain

Two killed as small plane hits US building

A small plane has crashed into a building in New Hampshire, killing the two people on board and sparking a large fire on the ground, authorities said. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that a single-engined Beechcraft Sierra crashed into a building north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Keene on Friday evening.
KEENE, NH
newschain

Graham Coughlan makes winning start as Newport boss

Graham Coughlan celebrated his first match in charge of Newport with a hard-fought 1-0 win at home to fellow strugglers Colchester. Will Evans scored the only goal of the game in the seventh minute when he headed in from close range after Adam Lewis had crossed from the left. Lewis...
newschain

Wrexham ban Paul Mullin boots bearing abusive message to Tories

Wrexham striker Paul Mullin will not wear his controversial new boots which featured an X-rated message for the Conservatives. The 11-goal forward had posted an image on Instagram of the boots, with ‘f*** the Tories’ printed on the side of them. But the National League promotion chasers, owned...
newschain

Cristiano Ronaldo back in training with Manchester United first team

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to first-team training with Manchester United after being dropped for his refusal to go on as a substitute against Tottenham last week. The forward was left out of United’s squad for Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea and did individual training with fitness coaches at Carrington on Friday.
The Guardian

Welcome back Unai Emery, the Rishi Sunak of the Premier League

EFF THE TOR… HOLD ON, WE’RE NOT DOING THE WREXHAM STORY? REALLY? FINE. EMERY IT IS. Unai Emery’s stint at Arsenal wasn’t studded with glorious success. So much so that, were you to ask fans in England for the first thing that springs to mind upon mention of the four-time Euro Vase-winning Spaniard, a fair few would head straight for the way he delivers a particular latter-day greeting. It’s a bit off, really. Partly because poking fun at an amiable gent for the way they mispronounce one syllable from thousands of words in live television interviews conducted in a foreign language is staggeringly poor form. But mainly because his presiding over that 4-1 Euro Vase final defeat to Chelsea says a lot less about Emery, and a damn sight more about the epic show Arsenal regularly make of themselves on the continent.
newschain

Lady Leshurr attacked ex-girlfriend and woman’s new partner, court told

Rapper Lady Leshurr attacked her ex-girlfriend and attacked the woman’s new partner in a late-night altercation in east London, a court has heard. Prosecutors allege the 34-year-old artist – real name Melesha O’Garro – assaulted Sidnee Hussein and Chante Boyea at around 5am on Saturday. Thames...
newschain

‘Savage’ attacker who hog-tied pensioners guilty of woman’s murder

A callous burglar has been convicted of brutally murdering an 86-year-old woman in her home after savagely beating, gagging and tying up the pensioner, before abandoning her to die. Vasile Culea was also convicted of the wounding with intent of his victim’s 88-year-old husband, former district councillor and alderman Kenneth...
newschain

Jarrod Bowen loses penalties at West Ham after Liverpool miss

Jarrod Bowen revealed he is off West Ham penalty-taking duty following his miss at Liverpool last week. The Hammers winger stepped aside and let Said Benrahma tuck away the late spot-kick which sealed a 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Monday night. “There was no chance of me taking the penalty,...
newschain

Family say they are ‘broken’ by death of boy, 12, in wall collapse

The parents of 12-year-old boy who died after a garage wall collapsed have said they are heartbroken. They said that Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens was a “well-loved boy” with lots of friends, that he “will be missed by so many” and that “as a family, we cannot explain the hurt we feel and we are broken”.
newschain

Aston Villa job too good to turn down for Unai Emery

New Aston Villa manager Unai Emery insisted he had to take the job. The former Arsenal boss will officially start work at Villa Park on November 1, once he has finalised a work permit, after agreeing to leave Villarreal. He had spent two years with the Yellow Submarine, winning the...

