Deschutes County announces that a Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (CPACE) finance program is now available to eligible property owners in the county. CPACE is an innovative program that enables commercial property owners to obtain 100% long-term, fixed-rate financing for energy efficiency, renewable energy, water conservation, and seismic rehabilitation projects. By allowing a property owner to access 100% up-front private sector financing for longer terms than are typically available for conventional financing, substantial energy efficient improvement projects become more affordable and accessible.

DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR ・ 1 HOUR AGO