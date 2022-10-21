Read full article on original website
mycentraloregon.com
FireFree Yard Debris Rates Half-Price
Beginning Saturday, Oct. 29, Deschutes Recycling is offering residents an opportunity to recycle their yard debris at half price, only $2 per cubic yard. The special fall FireFree event will run through Saturday, Nov. 5 at Knott Landfill. Event hours are as follows:. Residents are encouraged to improve the defensible...
mycentraloregon.com
CPACE Finance Program Available
Deschutes County announces that a Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (CPACE) finance program is now available to eligible property owners in the county. CPACE is an innovative program that enables commercial property owners to obtain 100% long-term, fixed-rate financing for energy efficiency, renewable energy, water conservation, and seismic rehabilitation projects. By allowing a property owner to access 100% up-front private sector financing for longer terms than are typically available for conventional financing, substantial energy efficient improvement projects become more affordable and accessible.
mycentraloregon.com
New Theater Company Opens
It’s opening night for Bend’s newest theatre company–The Deschutes Theatre Company– with their first production: Native Gardens by Karen Zacarias. This is a delightful comedy that pits a young latino couple who move in next door to a senior curmudgeonly white couple and the sparks fly over an ugly fence, a garden competition, and of course…a native garden. It’s art imitating life in our society every day…but there’s a happy ending for everyone.
