Shipping weed, cracking down on illicit operators and more: ‘Ask me anything about cannabis legalization’ with Jeffrey Hoffman

Read full article on original website
Related
Can You Still Fly Using Your New York State ID Or Driver’s License?
You may be planning your upcoming holiday travel, but will you still be able to fly using your New York State ID? New York State certainly gets busy around the holidays when it comes to travel since we have one of the busiest airports in the country located here. John F. Kennedy International Airport serves approximately 31 million passengers per year.
Police In Hudson Valley Remove 42 Illegal Cars In New York State
A targeted operation in the Hudson Valley led to 42 vehicles being impounded. On Friday night, the Yonkers Police Department and Westchester County Police Department executed a vehicle and traffic enforcement detail in The City of Yonkers. 42 Vehicles Impounded in Yonkers, New York. Police were targeting license plate and...
fox5ny.com
Unlicensed shops openly selling marijuana in NYC
NEW YORK - Inside Big Chief at 3rd Avenue and 74th Street in the Brooklyn community of Bay Ridge, marijuana sales mark a transition in New York. "We are not hiding anything," Big Chief co-owner Tank Denory told FOX 5 NY. Big Chief is one of many stores and dispensaries...
Jewish school in New York to pay $8 mn to avoid fraud prosecution
An Orthodox Jewish school in New York state will pay $8 million after admitting to financial fraud and embezzlement of public funds, according to court documents released Monday. The Central United Talmudical Academy (CUTA), which operates New York state's largest Hasidic educational establishment in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Williamsburg, admitted to embezzling some $3 million from the federal government that was intended for the daily meals of some 2,000 schoolboys.
New York prides itself on being a home for immigrants. Now its homelessness issue is being exacerbated by bused migrants
The city of New York has a long history of being a home for foreign nationals. But recently, its homelessness issue is allegedly being exacerbated by the migrants that were bused to the city from the borders.
More senior citizens and people with disabilities may be eligible for NYC Rent Freeze Program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A new report says more senior citizens and people with disabilities may be eligible for the city’s Rent Freeze Program, which protects eligible tenants living in affordable housing from future rent hikes. The city Department of Finance’s 2022 annual report released Monday details expanded outreach...
NYPD officers quitting in record numbers amid growing issue over New York City crime
More than 1,400 NYPD officers have quit their jobs this year, according to the NYPD's Police Benevolent Association.
Washington Examiner
New York to install cameras in every subway car amid rising crime
New York officials are set to begin installing cameras inside every subway car as part of the state’s latest effort to crack down on rising crime as Gov. Kathy Hochul fights a surprisingly close election battle in which she's accused of being too soft on crime. The Metropolitan Transportation...
CNY doctor to pay $900,000 to settle charges of fraud, improperly prescribing painkillers
Syracuse, N.Y. – A Central New York doctor has agreed to pay the government $900,000 to settle allegations he overcharged for smoking cessation services and improperly prescribed opioid painkillers. The settlement with Dr. Ahmad M. Mehdi, a family practitioner with offices in Tully and Groton, was announced today by...
OPINION: Top Reasons People Hate Living In New York
Living in New York State comes with its ups and downs. The ups include the amazing natural beauty, the ability to live in one of the top cities in the World (New York City), and the amazing amount of kind-hearted people who would do anything to help you out. Of...
Governor Hochul makes announcement regarding gun safety in New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul, along with Attorney General Letitia James, made an announcement on Monday regarding gun safety. They said during a press conference that their main priority is to strengthen red flag laws as part of the large goal of keeping New York safe. Governor Hochul said she wants to continue the […]
Feds: Brooklyn yeshiva will pay $8M in fines, restitution after 'overlapping frauds'
The Central United Talmudical Academy in Williamsburg. School officials admitted to defrauding the federal government. School officials admitted to diverting federal funds meant for hungry students. [ more › ]
Have You Heard of Upstate New York’s Anti-Rent War?
If you think that you have a troubling relationship with your landlord or tent, this historic story will change your mind. It may even make you feel lucky to do so in 2022. Did You Know That The “Second American Revolution” Happened?. Known for being the Anti-Rent War...
New York State Has $17.5 Billion In Lost Money And Some Of It Might Be Yours
Forget about the $508 million Powerball jackpot. New York State has a $17.5 billion jackpot, of sorts. The New York State Comptroller's Office holds onto lost and unclaimed funds. Every day the state returns $1.5 million to people who file claims. So far, this year $318,059,878 has been returned to New Yorkers.
rocklanddaily.com
New York State Cracks Down on Increasing Catalytic Converter Thefts
As thefts of catalytic converters spike across the nation, new actions were announced by Governor Hochul to target unauthorized and illegal vehicle dismantlers. Catalytic converter theft has jumped more than 1,000% in just a few years. as the price of the precious metals in catalytic converters has soared, making catalytic converters more tempting to thieves.
4 New York State Cities Among Top Places With Biggest Rat Problems In U.S.
Unfortunately, New York City has a reputation for being overrun by rats. If you've ever lived in the city or visited, I'm sure you've seen a rat, or two, or three. But, you might be surprised to find out that NYC isn't the only city in New York with a rat problem. There are three other cities in upstate and other parts of New York that have rat problems too.
casinonewsdaily.com
Caesars Goes Big with Plan for Times Square Casino
New York City is a US metro area with over 20 million people and no Las Vegas-style casinos. A process started back in 2013 is about to change that. In 2013 New York voters approved the legalization of several casinos in the state with the first four opening in Upstate NY a couple of years ago. The race has been on to build one or more downstate for as many years, but behind the scenes, as no specific approvals had been given while the Upstate properties built their businesses.
NBC New York
Lee Zeldin Vows to Keep NY Abortion Laws Intact Even if State Votes Red
Republican Lee Zeldin elaborated on his pledge to leave New York's abortion laws intact during an interview with NBC New York. "I understand I am in a state where there is support for this law," Zeldin said during an hour-long sit down on his front porch in Shirley. "There needs to be a respect for the will of the people."
rew-online.com
Governor Hochul and Mayor Adams Announce Completion of $62 Million Affordable Housing Development in the Bronx￼
Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams today announced the completion of a $62 million affordable housing development in the Morrisania section of the Bronx. The El Borinquen Residence creates 148 new affordable apartments, including 90 with on-site supportive services for people experiencing homelessness and 29 homes reserved for seniors.
NY SNAP households to get maximum food benefits in October: Hochul
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get the maximum level of food benefits this October, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday. Each household, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will also get a supplemental allotment in October. Supplemental food benefits are expected to continue through […]
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
66K+
Followers
52K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 2