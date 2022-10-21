ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shipping weed, cracking down on illicit operators and more: ‘Ask me anything about cannabis legalization’ with Jeffrey Hoffman

By NY Cannabis Insider Staff
Syracuse.com
 4 days ago
96.1 The Breeze

Can You Still Fly Using Your New York State ID Or Driver’s License?

You may be planning your upcoming holiday travel, but will you still be able to fly using your New York State ID? New York State certainly gets busy around the holidays when it comes to travel since we have one of the busiest airports in the country located here. John F. Kennedy International Airport serves approximately 31 million passengers per year.
101.5 WPDH

Police In Hudson Valley Remove 42 Illegal Cars In New York State

A targeted operation in the Hudson Valley led to 42 vehicles being impounded. On Friday night, the Yonkers Police Department and Westchester County Police Department executed a vehicle and traffic enforcement detail in The City of Yonkers. 42 Vehicles Impounded in Yonkers, New York. Police were targeting license plate and...
YONKERS, NY
fox5ny.com

Unlicensed shops openly selling marijuana in NYC

NEW YORK - Inside Big Chief at 3rd Avenue and 74th Street in the Brooklyn community of Bay Ridge, marijuana sales mark a transition in New York. "We are not hiding anything," Big Chief co-owner Tank Denory told FOX 5 NY. Big Chief is one of many stores and dispensaries...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

Jewish school in New York to pay $8 mn to avoid fraud prosecution

An Orthodox Jewish school in New York state will pay $8 million after admitting to financial fraud and embezzlement of public funds, according to court documents released Monday. The Central United Talmudical Academy (CUTA), which operates New York state's largest Hasidic educational establishment in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Williamsburg, admitted to embezzling some $3 million from the federal government that was intended for the daily meals of some 2,000 schoolboys.
BROOKLYN, NY
Washington Examiner

New York to install cameras in every subway car amid rising crime

New York officials are set to begin installing cameras inside every subway car as part of the state’s latest effort to crack down on rising crime as Gov. Kathy Hochul fights a surprisingly close election battle in which she's accused of being too soft on crime. The Metropolitan Transportation...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rocklanddaily.com

New York State Cracks Down on Increasing Catalytic Converter Thefts

As thefts of catalytic converters spike across the nation, new actions were announced by Governor Hochul to target unauthorized and illegal vehicle dismantlers. Catalytic converter theft has jumped more than 1,000% in just a few years. as the price of the precious metals in catalytic converters has soared, making catalytic converters more tempting to thieves.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
casinonewsdaily.com

Caesars Goes Big with Plan for Times Square Casino

New York City is a US metro area with over 20 million people and no Las Vegas-style casinos. A process started back in 2013 is about to change that. In 2013 New York voters approved the legalization of several casinos in the state with the first four opening in Upstate NY a couple of years ago. The race has been on to build one or more downstate for as many years, but behind the scenes, as no specific approvals had been given while the Upstate properties built their businesses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Lee Zeldin Vows to Keep NY Abortion Laws Intact Even if State Votes Red

Republican Lee Zeldin elaborated on his pledge to leave New York's abortion laws intact during an interview with NBC New York. "I understand I am in a state where there is support for this law," Zeldin said during an hour-long sit down on his front porch in Shirley. "There needs to be a respect for the will of the people."
PIX11

NY SNAP households to get maximum food benefits in October: Hochul

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get the maximum level of food benefits this October, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday. Each household, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will also get a supplemental allotment in October. Supplemental food benefits are expected to continue through […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
