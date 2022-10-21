Shipping weed, cracking down on illicit operators and more: ‘Ask me anything about cannabis legalization’ with Jeffrey Hoffman

New York City is a US metro area with over 20 million people and no Las Vegas-style casinos. A process started back in 2013 is about to change that. In 2013 New York voters approved the legalization of several casinos in the state with the first four opening in Upstate NY a couple of years ago. The race has been on to build one or more downstate for as many years, but behind the scenes, as no specific approvals had been given while the Upstate properties built their businesses.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO