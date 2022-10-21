ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico News Minute – Oct. 21, 2022

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 4 days ago

Henrico County’s high school dropout rates are trending higher; a Henrico volunteer is honored by a statewide organization; Varina HS remains undefeated in football; Trinity UMC plans a two-day conference about food access and related issues.

Henrico Citizen

Business in brief – Oct. 24, 2022

Colliers International recently announced the following lease transactions in Henrico County: AVG Intermediate Holdings LLC – leased 3,150 SF at 11521-11537 West Broad Street (Peter Vick and Harrison Hall represented the landlord); Manakin Industries Inc. – leased 2,594 SF at 5516 Falmouth Street (Rebecca Barricklow represented the tenant and Megan Revercomb and David Wilkins represented the landlord); Jones Realty & Construction Corporation – renewed its lease of 3,661 SF at 1001-10063 Technology Park Drive (Jimmy Martin, Malcolm Randolph, Catherine Walker and John Carpin represented the landlord); Starbucks – leased 1,850 SF at 6201 River Road (Peter Vick, Harrison Hall, Maddy Spear and Marc Allocca represented the landlord); RVA Hospice – leased 1,676 SF at 2200 Pump Road (Rebecca Barricklow and Megan Revercomb represented the landlord).
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico to host virtual meeting on bond referendum Monday

Henrico County officials will host a virtual community meeting on the county’s 2022 bond referendum Oct. 24, beginning at 6 p.m. The meeting is designed to provide an overview of the referendum and how it proposes to fund improvements to schools, parks, fire stations and other county facilities. Attendees will have opportunities to ask questions.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Weekend Top 5

The Richmond Home Show, presented by Herman Allen Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, will take place at Richmond Raceway from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 21-22 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23. The show features more than 100 home improvement experts under one roof. Discover the latest in home design, remodeling, renovation and improvement. Special guest will be Patric Richardson, host of HGTV’s “The Laundry Guy” on Discovery+ and author of Laundry Love. Tickets are $6 online and $8 at the door for adults; children 12 and under are free. Seniors 60+ receive free admission Oct. 21. All active and retired military, fire and police personnel receive free admission on Oct. 23. For details, visit richmondhomeshow.com.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico MHDS board member receives 2022 Gartlan Award

Karen Grizzard, a longtime member of the Henrico Area Mental Health & Developmental Services Board of Directors, recently was honored with the top award from the Virginia Association of Community Services Boards. The Gartlan Award, presented at the organization’s annual public policy conference Thursday, is named for the late Joseph...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Obituary – Sarah Martin Scanlon

Mrs. Sarah Martin Scanlon, 91, of Richmond, VA was joyfully received into the arms of Jesus on October 12, 2022 surrounded by family and friends singing and praying her into heaven. She was predeceased by her husband of nearly 68 years, A. Clark Scanlon; parents, Dr. and Mrs. Lewis W. Martin; and twin sister Marah Dillard (Douglas). Surviving family includes son, Michael Scanlon (Kent Reilly III) of Austin, TX; daughter, Sherri Spivey (Tom) of Richmond, VA; granddaughter, Annie Spivey of Davenport, FL; sister, Becky Martin of Nashville, TN; brother, Lewis W. Martin, Jr. of Irving, TX and beloved nieces and nephews.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Spike Alert issued for Metro Richmond

The Metro Richmond Spike Alert System issued an alert Oct. 18 indicating an acute spike in opioid overdoses in the Richmond region. Such an alert is triggered any time overdoses in Henrico, Richmond or Chesterfield exceed the threshold for what is considered a spike in that locality. Each locality has its own system for determining those levels.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

New veterinary center to open in Henrico

Partner Veterinary is building a new emergency and specialty veterinary center in Henrico’s West End next year. The 20,000-square-foot facility, to be located at 1616 Three Chopt Road in Henrico, will supplement the company’s existing urgent care center at 6506 West Broad Street in the county, which opened earlier this year.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

LETTERS: Cut-through traffic in West End is uncivil

Because of the increased traffic flow trying to avoid other Henrico area roads paralyzed by massive road construction, and since the speed limits have recently been lowered on many other Henrico County roads around us, the already busy Derbyshire Road my wife and I moved onto 22 years ago has come to resemble Interstate 95!
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Virginia employees, K-12 teachers admitted free to new guitar exhibit at VMFA

Commonwealth of Virginia employees and preschool and K–12 teachers (public and private) can receive free admission to the new Virginia Museum of Fine Arts exhibition Storied Strings: The Guitar in American Art, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced recently. Active military members and their immediate families also can receive free admission through the museum’s year-round extension of the Blue Star Museums program. The exhibition is on view at VMFA now through March 19.
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Advocates gear up for the Walk to End It

Rom its scenic attractions to its arts district and foodie destinations, the Richmond region – and its residents – can regularly boast of making it onto “Top 10” or “Top 100” lists of all kinds. Unfortunately, Greater Richmond is also on at least one...
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Breeze Airways adds service between RIC, Phoenix

Breeze Airways will add new service between Richmond International Airport and Phoenix, Arizona, beginning Feb. 10, the airline announced Wednesday. Breeze currently serves five destinations from Richmond, including: Charleston, South Carolina; Las Vegas, Nevada; New Orleans, Louisiana; San Francisco, California; and Tampa, Florida. “With Breeze announcing nonstop service to Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
Henrico Citizen

Virginia Rep buys Scottish Rite Temple near Henrico-Richmond line

Virginia Repertory Theatre formally closed on the purchase of the Scottish Rite Temple this week at 4204 Hermitage Road, just across the Henrico-Richmond line in the city. The deal had been in the works for months, and now that it’s final, the facility will be known as the Virginia Rep Center for Arts and Education. It will serve as the permanent home for Virginia Rep’s programming for children, families, and schools.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Schools to host College and Career Night Nov. 2

Henrico County Public Schools will hold its annual College and Career Night Nov. 2 at J.R. Tucker High School. The event is open to students of all ages and their families, who will have the chance to talk with representatives from more than 100 universities, colleges and professional programs. Attendees also will have a chance to talk with employers, such as businesses, government agencies and branches of the military.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

RHHD director gets bivalent booster, flu shot

Richmond and Henrico Health Districts Director Elaine Perry and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney each received their bivalent COVID-19 booster shots and annual flu shots Thursday. “Getting the flu shot and the bivalent COVID-19 booster is the best way to stay protected against respiratory illness and help keep transmission low this season,” Perry said. “Bivalent COVID-19 boosters and flu shots can be safely administered together, so all it takes is one appointment!
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico receives $67k from VDEM

Henrico County is receiving just more than $67,500 in grant funding from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management to support emergency management efforts. The funding was part of $2.6 million allocated by the agency to Virginia’s counties, cities, towns and emergency management jurisdictions as part of the Emergency Management Performance Grant Program, which distributes federal funding.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

