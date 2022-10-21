Read full article on original website
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
Nate's Sandwich Shoppe: New-ish to Gallery Row and the Lancaster Food SceneMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
A Delicious Weekend in Lancaster County, PAMarilyn JohnsonLancaster, PA
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This MonthMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
Dallastown Elementary Parent Teacher Organization raises money for new playground in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Parents with Dallastown Elementary's Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) are looking to raise thousands of dollars to spruce up the York County school's playground. Dallastown Elementary PTO President Kristine Cousler-Womack has been raising awareness for fundraising efforts by sliding down the slide every day for more...
UPMC opens new lab offering thrombectomy services in Central Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC in Central Pennsylvania announced that they will now be offering thrombectomy services as their newly opened interventional suite. This interventional suite is located at UPMC Harrisburg, 111 South Front Street, in Harrisburg. Thrombectomy is a minimally invasive and highly effective procedure that removes clots from blood vessels. The procedure is used to treat ischemic strokes, which are the most common type of stroke. It helps to improve patient outcomes and experience.
Pardon Project holds first legal clinic in York
YORK, Pa. — The Pardon Project of York County held its first legal clinic on Oct. 24 to help people with certain criminal convictions apply for pardons and expungements. Dozens attended the clinic, where lawyers from the York County Bar Association and MidPenn Legal Services offered their services pro bono.
The Medical Minute: What Happens at a 3D Mammogram
HERSHEY, Pa. — Every day, Dr. Alison Chetlen works as a lookout to stop one of the planet’s most notorious killers. And her view keeps getting better. Chetlen, a staff physician in general diagnostic radiology, and her colleagues at the Penn State Health Breast Center use state-of-the-art technology to root out the second most common cancer and cause of death among women in the U.S. Doctors diagnose about 264,000 cases of breast cancer in women in the U.S. every year, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 2,400 cases in men.
What happened in health news this week? | Health Smart
YORK, Pa. — FDA announces Adderall shortage. The FDA has confirmed that the nation is experiencing a shortage of the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder medication, Adderall. Experts say several reasons are causing the issue. Diagnoses for ADHD have increased, leaving supplies low and some manufacturers say they are missing...
Abortion expected to play critical role in Pennsylvania governor's race
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Representative Elizabeth Fiedler (D-Philadelphia) hosted an abortion rights rally on the steps of the Capitol in Harrisburg Monday morning. She was joined by representatives from Planned Parenthood, Lancaster Stands Up, Pa. Stands Up, Working Families Party, DSA, Make the Road, and We The People.
Franklin County Visitors Bureau searching for tree decorators
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Attention all holiday enthusiasts! The Franklin County Visitors Bureau (FCVB) is seeking decorators for the 4th Annual Festival of Trees in Franklin County. The FCVB provides the tree or wreath for decorators. From there, it is all about creativity and the holiday spirit!. The event...
CASA files lawsuit against York County for failing to provide Spanish-language resources to voters
YORK, Pa. — Latino Justice PRLDEF and Dechert LLP filed a complaint in the federal district court on behalf of CASA against the board of elections in York County for failing to provide Spanish-language materials and assistance to voters as required by the voting rights act. “The portion of...
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in York, PA
The historic city of York is in York County, located in the south-central Pennsylvania region. Most of its charm comes from the numerous well-preserved historical sites. In the mid-18th century, York had the name Yorktown; Philadelphia settlers founded the city in 1741. Moreover, the name "United States of America" was...
Swing and miss: Mastriano is a no-show at ReAwaken America show in Lancaster
MANHEIM - Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano lost a chance to connect with some of his staunchest supporters here, as he missed a scheduled appearance to close out the two-day, far-right festival known as ReAwaken America Saturday. Mastriano, whose campaign had three of its own rallies scheduled...
Oz responds to dog research attack ad during York County visit
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz spoke to the York Rotary Club on Wednesday where he faced questions regarding his opponent and ads targeting him. The disturbing and powerful television ad from a Democratic Super PAC suggested that Oz killed puppies as part of medical research. “You should know these […]
Family Fishing Day at Italian Lake in Harrisburg: photos
For one day out of the year, fishing is allowed at Italian Lake in Harrisburg. The Civic Club of Harrisburg and the City of Harrisburg’s Department of Parks and Recreation partnered with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission for the second annual family fishing event. Participants had a brief...
Harrisburg residents turn out for once-a-year Family Fishing Day
HARRISBURG, Pa. — City residents were fish out of water this weekend at Harrisburg's annual Family Fishing Day. The Oct. 22 event gave the Harrisburg community a chance to engage in an activity that might otherwise not be easily accessible to those living in the city. "We want to...
Harrisburg to host Halloween events
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg will be hosting two Halloween events this week. Bash at the Brownstone and city-wide trick-or-treating will take place. Bash at the Brownstone will be taking place at Reservoir Park on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be many activities and fun for all, including a reptile display, raffles, yard games, and hot dogs.
Fetterman Oz debate to utilize real-time captioning
(WHTM) – The election is two weeks from Tuesday and the stakes could not be higher for the US Senate seat to replace retiring Republican Pat Toomey. WHTM will host the two candidates, John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz in our Harrisburg studio, for their only debate. Fetterman is recovering from a stroke and asked for […]
Hanover man celebrates 80th birthday with CrossFit
HANOVER, Pa. — George Hubbard, 80, is celebrating his birthday by doing a CrossFit workout. For almost 10 years, Hubbard has been a member of the CrossFit Hanover gym—and the community says he is an inspiration to all. Dan Sell, head trainer and owner of CrossFit Hanover, designs...
Most common languages spoken at home in Harrisburg
(STACKER) — Stacker identified the 10 most commonly spoken languages at home in Harrisburg and surrounding regions using data from the Census Bureau. See the list below. – 1,581 speakers (0.13% of population) — 905 speakers who also speak English very well. — 676 speakers who speak English less...
Humans and furry friends gather for Bark for Life
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — The American Cancer Society (ACS) welcomed humans and their dogs to the fifth annual Hershey Harrisburg Bark for Life on Saturday, Oct. 22. The event highlights how beneficial the caregiving qualities of canine companions can be to people battling cancer. “Caregivers and survivors definitely need four-legged...
Process of Perfecting Grape-Growing Led to Success for Brothers of Nottingham Winery
James and Zach Wilson of Wayvine Winery and Vineyard in Nottingham learned which grapes can grow in Pennsylvania as they went, writes Rebecca Logan for Lancaster Online. Zach took a beginner grape-growing seminar in 2010 aged 19. He planted a section of vines at the family property with the help of his 16-year-old brother.
York County junk yard, auto repair shop ordered to pay restitution, lose license
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County junkyard and auto repair shop will be stripped of its licenses and must pay restitution after a court order announced by the state Attorney General’s office. Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced the verdict against junkyard and auto repair shop...
