York, PA

abc27.com

UPMC opens new lab offering thrombectomy services in Central Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC in Central Pennsylvania announced that they will now be offering thrombectomy services as their newly opened interventional suite. This interventional suite is located at UPMC Harrisburg, 111 South Front Street, in Harrisburg. Thrombectomy is a minimally invasive and highly effective procedure that removes clots from blood vessels. The procedure is used to treat ischemic strokes, which are the most common type of stroke. It helps to improve patient outcomes and experience.
FOX 43

Pardon Project holds first legal clinic in York

YORK, Pa. — The Pardon Project of York County held its first legal clinic on Oct. 24 to help people with certain criminal convictions apply for pardons and expungements. Dozens attended the clinic, where lawyers from the York County Bar Association and MidPenn Legal Services offered their services pro bono.
YORK COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

The Medical Minute: What Happens at a 3D Mammogram

HERSHEY, Pa. — Every day, Dr. Alison Chetlen works as a lookout to stop one of the planet’s most notorious killers. And her view keeps getting better. Chetlen, a staff physician in general diagnostic radiology, and her colleagues at the Penn State Health Breast Center use state-of-the-art technology to root out the second most common cancer and cause of death among women in the U.S. Doctors diagnose about 264,000 cases of breast cancer in women in the U.S. every year, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 2,400 cases in men.
HERSHEY, PA
FOX 43

What happened in health news this week? | Health Smart

YORK, Pa. — FDA announces Adderall shortage. The FDA has confirmed that the nation is experiencing a shortage of the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder medication, Adderall. Experts say several reasons are causing the issue. Diagnoses for ADHD have increased, leaving supplies low and some manufacturers say they are missing...
FOX 43

Franklin County Visitors Bureau searching for tree decorators

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Attention all holiday enthusiasts! The Franklin County Visitors Bureau (FCVB) is seeking decorators for the 4th Annual Festival of Trees in Franklin County. The FCVB provides the tree or wreath for decorators. From there, it is all about creativity and the holiday spirit!. The event...
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in York, PA

The historic city of York is in York County, located in the south-central Pennsylvania region. Most of its charm comes from the numerous well-preserved historical sites. In the mid-18th century, York had the name Yorktown; Philadelphia settlers founded the city in 1741. Moreover, the name "United States of America" was...
YORK, PA
WKBN

Oz responds to dog research attack ad during York County visit

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz spoke to the York Rotary Club on Wednesday where he faced questions regarding his opponent and ads targeting him. The disturbing and powerful television ad from a Democratic Super PAC suggested that Oz killed puppies as part of medical research. “You should know these […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg to host Halloween events

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg will be hosting two Halloween events this week. Bash at the Brownstone and city-wide trick-or-treating will take place. Bash at the Brownstone will be taking place at Reservoir Park on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be many activities and fun for all, including a reptile display, raffles, yard games, and hot dogs.
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Fetterman Oz debate to utilize real-time captioning

(WHTM) – The election is two weeks from Tuesday and the stakes could not be higher for the US Senate seat to replace retiring Republican Pat Toomey. WHTM will host the two candidates, John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz in our Harrisburg studio, for their only debate. Fetterman is recovering from a stroke and asked for […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Hanover man celebrates 80th birthday with CrossFit

HANOVER, Pa. — George Hubbard, 80, is celebrating his birthday by doing a CrossFit workout. For almost 10 years, Hubbard has been a member of the CrossFit Hanover gym—and the community says he is an inspiration to all. Dan Sell, head trainer and owner of CrossFit Hanover, designs...
HANOVER, PA
abc27.com

Most common languages spoken at home in Harrisburg

(STACKER) — Stacker identified the 10 most commonly spoken languages at home in Harrisburg and surrounding regions using data from the Census Bureau. See the list below. – 1,581 speakers (0.13% of population) — 905 speakers who also speak English very well. — 676 speakers who speak English less...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Humans and furry friends gather for Bark for Life

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — The American Cancer Society (ACS) welcomed humans and their dogs to the fifth annual Hershey Harrisburg Bark for Life on Saturday, Oct. 22. The event highlights how beneficial the caregiving qualities of canine companions can be to people battling cancer. “Caregivers and survivors definitely need four-legged...
HERSHEY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg local news

