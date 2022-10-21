Read full article on original website
myklgr.com
Morton woman sentenced in Redwood County court for drug offenses
A Morton woman, Joan Rae Pendleton, age 23, was sentenced in Redwood County court for drug offenses that occurred during a stop at a Redwood Falls business. According to court documents, on Aug. 15, 2019, the Redwood Falls Police Department received a report of a Pendleton passed out in a vehicle at one of the car washes in Redwood Falls. Dispatch advised officers she already had an active apprehension and detention order for her arrest.
KAAL-TV
One arrested following police chase in Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – One person has been arrested after leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit in Albert Lea Monday. 31-year-old Jose Martinez is being held on charges of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, and driving while impaired. Martinez, who has an active...
KIMT
Southern Minnesota mayor arrested for possible financial conflicts of interest
GOOD THUNDER, Minn. – A small town mayor has been arrested in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Robert John Anderson, the mayor of Good Thunder, was arrested at his home a little before 1 pm Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office says it followed up an investigative referral from the State Auditor’s Office on possible financial conflicts of interest.
kduz.com
Missing Owatonna Teen Found Safe
The Owatonna Police Department had been conducting an investigation to locate 15-year-old Alexa Moreno-Lopez since September 2022. The BCA sent notification today (Monday) that she was located safe and is back with family. The BCA says Owatonna Police are continuing the investigation.
KEYC
Cornfield catches fire near New Ulm
Kelsey and Lisa spoke in-studio with a local homesteader, Christa Wadekamper of Waseca, about her passion for canning...and how to get started!. it’s Chiro Kids Week, and Jennifer Stuvek, DC, CACCP, of Aurora Chiropractic, joined Lisa and Kelsey to chat about the benefits of pediatric chiropractic care!. Red Light:...
KARE
Fire crews respond to grass fire in Carver County
CARVER COUNTY, Minn. — Agencies across four counties showed up to get a grass fire under control Sunday in Carver County. The fire took over land near the south side of Eagle Lake, near Norwood Young America. Brad Mueller was out in his yard Sunday afternoon when flames came...
Faribault County Register
No hand counting of 2022 ballots
After hearing from many members of the public, the Faribault County Commissioners, at their meeting on Tuesday morning, Oct. 18, eventually opted to not adopt a resolution which dealt with the issue of using voting machines or doing hand counting of ballots in the upcoming General Election on Nov. 8.
KIMT
Northwood firefighters respond to metal structure blaze
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – An overloaded electrical circuit is being blamed for a Thursday night fire in worth County. Northwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company was called to the 4700 block of Jonquil Avenue around 11:41 pm. Crews arrived to see light smoke coming from a finished metal building. Firefighters...
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato school board holding Conversation & Coffee events
The Mankato School Board is inviting the public for informal conversations throughout the school year. The first Conversation & Coffee event is slated for Saturday, October 29 at the Lincoln Community Center from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Dates are also scheduled for November and December:. November 19 – Kennedy...
Southern Minnesota News
Passenger injured when minivan hits deer in Le Sueur County
A New Prague woman was hospitalized after a car hit a deer on Highway 169 in Le Sueur County Saturday night. Joy Streefland, 46, was a passenger in a northbound minivan driven by Michael John Streefland, 47, of New Prague. Joy Streefland was transported to Mayo Clinic in New Prague...
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato’s annual leaf pick-up started this week
Mankato-Mankato’s annual leaf pick–up service began Monday, October 24, and will last through Friday, November 18, weather permitting. Leaf pick–up runs as usual Monday through Friday. Leaf pick–up generally begins when the majority of leaves are on the ground and runs for approximately four weeks. Residents...
KEYC
MnDOT crews making progress on Hwy 14 expansion
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Crews are making progress on the Highway 14 expansion between New Ulm and North Mankato. “I think we’re in pretty good shape. I can’t say that we’re ahead of schedule, but we’re certainly not behind,” said Todd Kjolstad, a construction supervisor at the Minnesota Department of Transportation. “We’ve placed a lot of material. It certainly looks different than what it did a few months ago.”
Minnesota DNR Still on the Hunt For Menace Feral Hogs
Recently, state wildlife authorities captured a number of destructive feral hogs in Faribault County, Minnesota. On the afternoon of September 23, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources got a call about some animals. The day after the pigs were found, conservation officers captured a few adults and some piglets east of Blue Earth. They turned the animals over to the division of Fish and Wildlife for testing, according to Southern Minnesota News.
Southern Minnesota News
View Concepts and Next Steps for the Future of the Jefferson Quarry
The public is invited to provide online feedback on exhibits for the Jefferson Quarry at Every Voice Mankato by next Monday. The design was developed based on public input gathered at community open houses and online engagement. The exhibits show progress from May to October, examples of opportunities for public...
