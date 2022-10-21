ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskingum County, OH

WHIZ

Muskingum County Awarded $750,000 for CHIP Grant Disbursement

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Here in Muskingum County, housing has become an issue that is increasingly being noticed as well as addressed. Muskingum County Community Development Director Kyle Dunn met with the County Commissioners to discuss an upcoming housing grant program that low income homeowners will be eligible to apply for.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Fatal motorcycle accident in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–Authorities said a Coshocton man was killed in a motorcycle accident Monday. The accident happened around 5:40 p.m. in the 14000 block of State Route 83 in Franklin Twp. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reports that 58-year-old Mark Hepner was traveling south on his 2019 Harley Davidson...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus homicide investigating north side stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition after Columbus police said he was stabbed Monday afternoon on the city’s north side. Police said the incident was reported at approximately 2:40 p.m. on the 2100 block of Fitzroy Drive. The victim, identified as a 39-year-old man, was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Hospital in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Linden Avenue Road Closure

The Ohio Department of Transportation warns motorists of a road closure in Zanesville. ODOT announced that Tuesday and Wednesday Linden Avenue will be closed under Interstate 70 from Midnight until 4AM for pouring of the bridge deck. All work is weather dependent and dates are subject to change. Tagged linden...
ZANESVILLE, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Marion man killed in Motorcycle accident in Richland County

LEXINGTON—The Mansfield Post is investigating a fatal crash which occurred on SR 97 at Gass Road, Troy Township, Richland County. The crash was reported at 6:05 PM Sunday evening. The preliminary investigation shows a 2007 Ford Fusion being driven by Trenton Hoffer, 20 years old, Mansfield, Ohio, was traveling...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Zanesville, OH

Well-known for its art pottery, the city of Zanesville in Ohio is a charming little town rich in natural resources like clay deposits and rivers, primary tools in manufacturing pottery. Pottery businesses filled Zanesville in the early days, thus the name “Clay City” and the “Pottery Capital of the World.”...
ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Loud Music Leads to Fairfield County Warrant Arrest in Southern Ohio

NELSONVILLE – A man who was arguing with neighbors about loud music ended up going to jail. Accoridng to the Nelsonville police department at 07:59 PM Officers responded to E Canal St for a report of trouble between neighbors. The caller reported that their neighbors have been playing loud music all day and when they asked them to turn it down, they became very aggressive and were making verbal threats.
NELSONVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Crash involving car, 2 motorcycles kills 1 person, injures 2 others

TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 60-year-old Marion man was killed and two other people were injured Sunday when a car reportedly hit two motorcycles. Jeffrey Kight was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following the crash on Ohio 97 but died of his injuries, according to the State Highway Patrol. Scott Bullion, 54, also of Marion, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
MARION, OH
WHIZ

Jordan Allen Carper

Jordan Allen Carper, 24 of Zanesville, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on October 20, 2022, at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. He was born on August 30, 1998, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of Roger Carper Jr. and Margaret McGilton. Jordan attended Zanesville City Schools and Fox Fire. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved riding his dirt bikes, 4-wheelers, and motorcycles. In his spare time, he enjoyed gaming and spending time with his family. Above all, Jordan loved his girlfriend, Harmony, and being a father to his two children, Ja’kye and Kaylie.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Area playoff football schedule

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – No shortage of teams from our coverage area made the football playoffs this year. Here are the first-round postseason matchups. All games kickoff Friday at 7pm. Division II, Region 7. #13 Northland at #4 Watkins Memorial. #11 Licking Heights at #6 Hoover. Division III, Region 11.
ZANESVILLE, OH

